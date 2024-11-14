« previous next »
Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 304538 times)

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
To be honest, I couldn't care less about stats. Whoever suggested signing Gravenberch, should get a raise. He is turning into an awesome player ...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on November 13, 2024, 04:36:12 pm
Gravenberch has played this role before though. Ajax tried him there. They then pushed him further forward. As for his best football is that this season or 20/21 when he got 11 goals+assists for Ajax at the age of 18/19, whilst making 10 appearances for the Netherlands.

There seems to be some bizarre notion that Slot has plucked some kid from obscurity and turned him into a DM. Gravenberch was the youngest player to play for Ajax and has always been an elite talent.

Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward".  He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 08:31:12 am
Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward".  He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.


Interesting. Was he playing in a dual pivot alongside another DM?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:36:02 am

Interesting. Was he playing in a dual pivot alongside another DM?

He played alongside Alvarez there who is a dm. He did also play slightly further forward as well for Ajax but he did play a lot as a midfield two.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:36:02 am

Interesting. Was he playing in a dual pivot alongside another DM?

 I think that he usually had Alvarez alongside him, whereas at other times Alvarez was used as a single pivot, with Gravenberch ahead of him. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 08:31:12 am
Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward".  He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.

That isn't true.

That is 21/22

He played the vast majority of his games as a central midfield player.

The season when he played the most games as a DM both in terms of pure numbers and as a percentage of his appearances was 19/20. As I said they tried him as a DM and then pushed him further forward.

This is 19/20.

Here is an analysis of how Ten Haag set his team up with Alvarez and Gravenberch.

Firstly playing out from the back to beat the press in the build up phase.



Then during the creation phase in the final third.



Ajax used to get Blind to invert and create a double pivot with Alvarez with Gravenberch higher up the pitch. The games Gravenberch played as a DM that season were completely different to his role this season. He was playing as the second deepest centre mid with Alvarez as the anchor in midfield.

As I said in previous posts Gravenberch was always an 8 or even a left winger when he first came into the team. The DM was De Jong until he joined Barca. Ajax then tried Gravenberch as the deepest DM but it didn't really work out.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Did Bayern Munich buy him as a DM? Asking seriously.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:02:16 am
Did Bayern Munich buy him as a DM? Asking seriously.

No they had the likes of Kimmich and Goretzka as DM's.

Here is Tuchel talking about it although he was signed by Nagelsmann.

Hes a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we dont really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And were spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player, Tuchel said . He wasnt happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. Hes wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. Its not done yet, but the outcome is clear.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
According to a Dutch newspaper the Hungarians were quite physical and at one point both Gakpo and Gravenberg where hobbeling around the field. Both were replaced ine 80 minute. Lets hope they get a rest for the now meaningless next international (Dutch are already qualified)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:24:27 am
No they had the likes of Kimmich and Goretzka as DM's.

Here is Tuchel talking about it although he was signed by Nagelsmann.

Hes a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we dont really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And were spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player, Tuchel said . He wasnt happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. Hes wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussedr it. Its not done yet, but the outcome is clear.

That was my guess. Thanks for confirming my hunch. I would guess that Klopp brought him here as an 8 too.

It makes me respect Ryan even more that after a surprisingly disappointing season at Munich and then being little used by Klopp last season and then has had to play deep for us this season after the Zubimendi deal fell through, yet he is taking the opportunity in good spirits this season.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:55:20 am
That was my guess. Thanks for confirming my hunch. I would guess that Klopp brought him here as an 8 too.

It makes me respect Ryan even more that after a surprisingly disappointing season at Munich and then being little used by Klopp last season and then has had to play deep for us this season after the Zubimendi deal fell through, yet he is taking the opportunity in good spirits this season.

Klopp's Dm's were ideally capable of dropping in as a third centreback against the counterattack. At Dortmund it was players like Kehl and Bender. At Liverpool it was Henderson and then Fabinho with Bajcetic and ex centreback next in line barring injuries.

Klopp liked a 1-2 midfield with a defensively-minded single pivot. So as you say Gravenberch would have been used as an 8 under Klopp. Either as one of the 8's or possibly as the second pivot if we played a 2-1 midfield like we did towards the end of last season with Macca and Grav.

Yeah agree Graveberch has got a great idea and just wants to play week in week out.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:59:13 am
That isn't true.

That is 21/22

He played the vast majority of his games as a central midfield player.

The season when he played the most games as a DM both in terms of pure numbers and as a percentage of his appearances was 19/20. As I said they tried him as a DM and then pushed him further forward.

This is 19/20.

Here is an analysis of how Ten Haag set his team up with Alvarez and Gravenberch.

Firstly playing out from the back to beat the press in the build up phase.



Then during the creation phase in the final third.



Ajax used to get Blind to invert and create a double pivot with Alvarez with Gravenberch higher up the pitch. The games Gravenberch played as a DM that season were completely different to his role this season. He was playing as the second deepest centre mid with Alvarez as the anchor in midfield.

As I said in previous posts Gravenberch was always an 8 or even a left winger when he first came into the team. The DM was De Jong until he joined Barca. Ajax then tried Gravenberch as the deepest DM but it didn't really work out.

Every Gravenberch DM appearance for Ajax: https://ibb.co/WPyQv96



Even by your own stats though (which appear incorrect) there is literally one game difference between 19/20 and 21/22, so it's not a case of them "trying him there then moving him forward". That's simply a false narrative that you are creating to support your own view that he should be further forward and is indicative of the disingenuous way that you debate subjects.

Also, Ten Hag used more than one set-up and was known to be pretty fluid at Ajax. I didn't claim that Ryan played DM as much as CM either, so that's a strawman argument. Regardless though, I'm not interested in an endless tactical discussion with you, because it always becomes a tedious, never-ending discussion where you endlessly shift points when you are shown to be wrong on something, with this discussion being a perfect case in point.  Your original claim was that Ryan was tried as a DM and then moved forward. That wasn't the case. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 01:31:10 pm
Every Gravenberch DM appearance for Ajax: https://ibb.co/WPyQv96



Even by your own stats though (which appear incorrect) there is literally one game difference between 19/20 and 21/22, so it's not a case of them "trying him there then moving him forward". That's simply a false narrative that you are creating to support your own view that he should be further forward and is indicative of the disingenuous way that you debate subjects.

Also, Ten Hag used more than one set-up and was known to be pretty fluid at Ajax. I didn't claim that Ryan played DM as much as CM either, so that's a strawman argument. Regardless though, I'm not interested in an endless tactical discussion with you, because it always becomes a tedious, never-ending discussion where you endlessly shift points when you are shown to be wrong on something, with this discussion being a perfect case in point.  Your original claim was that Ryan was tried as a DM and then moved forward. That wasn't the case. 

Gravenberch was not playing as the deepest midfield player in his last season that was Alvarez. That is the role he is playing now. Earlier in the season we were playing with much more of a double pivot but now Macca is dropping less and playing higher up the pitch. A role Slot prefers him in.

He also preferred Grav as an 8.After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said, I want you to focus on the No. 8 position but I also want to see you in the No. 6 position.

My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesnt really matter where you play as long as you can play. When I played at Ajax I also played this role, but not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do.

At that stage we were looking to bring in Zubimendi. So for me the likelihood is that Slot wanted to play Grav as an 8 but have him as the backup 6. That for me is exactly how we should be using him. In games against a low block or when we are chasing the game then for me Gravenberch is perfect as a 6.

The interesting thing for me is how Gravenberch played the single pivot role at Ajax.

With Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and midfield (below). He would drop into the back line to face forward earlier, then drive into midfield.

Slot doesn't use his 6 in between the centrebacks he wants the 6 to play inside the opposition shape and receive passes. The difference between his role at Ajax and under Slot is we use the Keeper as the third centreback when we play out. That is why for me Gravenberch isn't ideally suited to the single pivot role against a high press or a mid block.


Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:04:17 pm
Gravenberch was not playing as the deepest midfield player in his last season that was Alvarez. That is the role he is playing now. Earlier in the season we were playing with much more of a double pivot but now Macca is dropping less and playing higher up the pitch. A role Slot prefers him in.

He also preferred Grav as an 8.After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said, I want you to focus on the No. 8 position but I also want to see you in the No. 6 position.

My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesnt really matter where you play as long as you can play. When I played at Ajax I also played this role, but not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do.

At that stage we were looking to bring in Zubimendi. So for me the likelihood is that Slot wanted to play Grav as an 8 but have him as the backup 6. That for me is exactly how we should be using him. In games against a low block or when we are chasing the game then for me Gravenberch is perfect as a 6.

The interesting thing for me is how Gravenberch played the single pivot role at Ajax.

With Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and midfield (below). He would drop into the back line to face forward earlier, then drive into midfield.

Slot doesn't use his 6 in between the centrebacks he wants the 6 to play inside the opposition shape and receive passes. The difference between his role at Ajax and under Slot is we use the Keeper as the third centreback when we play out. That is why for me Gravenberch isn't ideally suited to the single pivot role against a high press or a mid block.




Ok, Peachy. You're entitled to your opinion on Gravenberch's best position, but none of what you've written has anything to do with what I pulled you up on. My sole point of contention was this statement: "Gravenberch has played this role before though. Ajax

tried him there. They then pushed him further forward". That statement is demonstrably false as it indicates a timeline where he had one position, then another, which is not the case. He wasn't - as you seem to be implying with the statement- a failed DM who

then was moved forward.  Rather, his role at Ajax did not change throughout his time there in that he was primarily a CM who sometimes played as a DM. I have made no claim in this particular discourse that he was primarily a DM, better as a 6 than and 8 or offered

any other such opinion, so things like how Slot uses Gravenberch differently to Ten Hag are contextually irrelevant.  You are arguing with thin air.  As I've said, I have no interest in an ongoing tactical debate with you because I feel you argue in bad faith and so often

obfuscate the original proposition with the constantly shifting nature of your discourse. Even in your last post you have demonstrated this and have contradicted earlier statements that you've made in order to suit a narrative.  As such, I'll leave it there.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Great post with some extraordinarily weird paragraph breaks.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm
Great post with some extraordinarily weird paragraph breaks.

I liked the paragraph breaks. Seemed appropriate somehow. As did "Peachy". Controversial, but interesting. Plus he's right about Gravenberch, which helps.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I take it we all agree Grav is one of the best deep lying playmakers in the world? Some would call that the 6 position but who cares? He is unstoppable now.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
Ok, Peachy. You're entitled to your opinion on Gravenberch's best position, but none of what you've written has anything to do with what I pulled you up on. My sole point of contention was this statement: "Gravenberch has played this role before though. Ajax

tried him there. They then pushed him further forward". That statement is demonstrably false as it indicates a timeline where he had one position, then another, which is not the case. He wasn't - as you seem to be implying with the statement- a failed DM who

then was moved forward.  Rather, his role at Ajax did not change throughout his time there in that he was primarily a CM who sometimes played as a DM. I have made no claim in this particular discourse that he was primarily a DM, better as a 6 than and 8 or offered

any other such opinion, so things like how Slot uses Gravenberch differently to Ten Hag are contextually irrelevant.  You are arguing with thin air.  As I've said, I have no interest in an ongoing tactical debate with you because I feel you argue in bad faith and so often

obfuscate the original proposition with the constantly shifting nature of your discourse. Even in your last post you have demonstrated this and have contradicted earlier statements that you've made in order to suit a narrative.  As such, I'll leave it there.

Please never construct a response in that kind of format ever again, my very limited brain is unable to deal with it  ;D

Some useful content though.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Bastard grammar police.  ;D  Sorry Lads, I thought that it would be easier to read. I was clearly gravely mistaken. I will now, as per RAWK custom, commit ritual suicide. Or go to the gym. One of those two.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Can I ask what the relevance of where Ten Hag or Tuchel played him actually is? He's playing as a DM for us and absolutely killing it. I think the question over whether he'd offer more in a more advanced

position is interesting, but I love his ability to wriggle past the press and progress the ball with it at his feet. That probably gets lost

if he's higher up the pitch.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Maybe there's a reason his current manager has one of the best starts in PL history for a new manager  :P
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:17:52 am
Can I ask what the relevance of where Ten Hag or Tuchel played him actually is? He's playing as a DM for us and absolutely killing it. I think the question over whether he'd offer more in a more advanced

position is interesting, but I love his ability to wriggle past the press and progress the ball with it at his feet. That probably gets lost

if he's higher up the pitch.

I think you get to have your cake and eat it if Grav plays in the slightly more advanced of the 2 dual pivot positions. He still does the defensive work, at which he's been outstanding. But he's also perhaps a little more likely to receive the ball in positions where he can beat the press. That is, his starting position is still deep but he's got a little more license to be in potential line breaking positions. At the moment as the deepest lying midfielder he needs to be quite conservative quite a bit of the time. This is the position he's played a lot of in the past and it looks to me like the position he'd most naturally suit. I do think the debate is missing the fact that nowadays we have 2 DMs, one usually deeper, one usually a little more advanced. It's not a question of whether Grav is a DM (he's not going to be our 8/10) but which DM role he does.

However, 2 caveats. He's been excellent in the deeper of the 2 DM pivot roles, so why change? Also, if he played in Mac's position where would Mac play?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
The seamless move from "Gravenberch isn't playing as a 6" to "Gravenberch is wasted playing as a 6" is the most interesting development in this whole discussion ;D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:11:14 am
The seamless move from "Gravenberch isn't playing as a 6" to "Gravenberch is wasted playing as a 6" is the most interesting development in this whole discussion ;D

Yeah AL has been busy digging up goalposts in this thread.

BTW as this is immediately after my post I guess its possible youre talking about me. If you are, Ive never argued he isnt playing as a 6 and Im not arguing hes wasted as a 6.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:19:13 am
Yeah AL has been busy digging up goalposts in this thread.

BTW as this is immediately after my post I guess its possible youre talking about me. If you are, Ive never argued he isnt playing as a 6 and Im not arguing hes wasted as a 6.

No no no don't be so paranoid ;D
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Avens on Today at 03:17:52 am
Can I ask what the relevance of where Ten Hag or Tuchel played him actually is? He's playing as a DM for us and absolutely killing it. I think the question over whether he'd offer more in a more advanced

position is interesting, but I love his ability to wriggle past the press and progress the ball with it at his feet. That probably gets lost

if he's higher up the pitch.

It could be that if he is higher up the pitch that 'wiggle past' puts him in on goal or destabilizes their defenders and he puts someone else in on goal.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Giono on Today at 09:26:52 am
It could be that if he is higher up the pitch that 'wiggle past' puts him in on goal or destabilizes their defenders and he puts someone else in on goal.

The problem with putting him higher up the pitch is you actually cause him to have less space to operate in and use, I like where he is now because with the right timing and breaking the first line of the press he's running into a massive vacated middle of the pitch and with his long legs he eats up the pitch and now you're asking questions of their defence, do you come out to close him or let him keep coming at you.

Push him further up and he's playing in a much more condensed space with more bodies losing a lot of those benefits of him receiving and driving from deep.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Giono on Today at 09:26:52 am
It could be that if he is higher up the pitch that 'wiggle past' puts him in on goal or destabilizes their defenders and he puts someone else in on goal.
Not according to what we've seen last season when he played there.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
Ok, Peachy. You're entitled to your opinion on Gravenberch's best position, but none of what you've written has anything to do with what I pulled you up on. My sole point of contention was this statement: "Gravenberch has played this role before though. Ajax
tried him there. They then pushed him further forward". That statement is demonstrably false as it indicates a timeline where he had one position, then another, which is not the case. He wasn't - as you seem to be implying with the statement- a failed DM who then was moved forward

The issue is that it seems you are totally incapable of understanding the roles of a 3 man central midfield and want to just think in terms of DM and CM. The roles of the DM and CM have now become blurred instead of just having 2 options DM and CM there are now much more. You can have a single 6 essentially the player who just constantly sits as the deepest player on his own. You can have a 6/8 essentially a player who splits his time playing as a regular 6 who drops in and makes it a double defensive pivot or a 1-2 midfield depending on the tactics or even the game state. Or you can have an 8 who is allowed to play box to box. Essentially very similar to the 6/8 but far more fluid and with less defensive responsibility.

So that brings us to Gravenberch. He has played the vast majority of his career as either a 6/8 what you are calling a DM or more often as the 8. For the vast majority of his time at Ajax when he played as a DM it was as the 6/8 with either De Jong as the deepest DM the 6 or later in his career with Alvarez as the deepest DM the 6.

Gravenberch played 17% of his career at Ajax as a single 6. That was either when they played an especially weak team and a more defensive single 6 wasn't needed. There was however a period after Frenkie De Jong left for Barca that they tried Gravenberch as the de facto single 6 and it didn't really work.

What didn't happen as you stated was that Ajax used Gravenberch as the de facto single 6 in his last season more than he had previously. They didn't for the vast majority of the time Alvarez played as the 6 and Gravenberch the 6/8.

Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:55:31 pm
.  Rather, his role at Ajax did not change throughout his time there in that he was primarily a CM who sometimes played as a DM. I have made no claim in this particular discourse that he was primarily a DM, better as a 6 than and 8 or offered any other such opinion, so things like how Slot uses Gravenberch differently to Ten Hag are contextually irrelevant.  You are arguing with thin air.  As I've said, I have no interest in an ongoing tactical debate with you because I feel you argue in bad faith and so often

obfuscate the original proposition with the constantly shifting nature of your discourse. Even in your last post you have demonstrated this and have contradicted earlier statements that you've made in order to suit a narrative.  As such, I'll leave it there.

Again that is just you thinking in terms of DM and CM when it is far more nuanced than that. It is very reminiscent of when Slot was asked a question about whether he would use the 4-2-3-1 at Liverpoool, like he did at Ajax. His response was priceless.

 Im curious who told you we played 4-2-3-1, maybe that one should go get his [coaching] license, he said with a laugh. Or analyse a bit better!

Gravenberch's role in the team has changed since the start of the season. He is now playing as a de facto single. A role that was tried at Ajax and didn't really work out.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm
I take it we all agree Grav is one of the best deep lying playmakers in the world? Some would call that the 6 position but who cares? He is unstoppable now.

No, Grav isn't a DLP or Regista.

A Regista is a player who drops into the pocket in front of the centrebacks and controls the tempo of a game. Players like Pirlo, Alonso, Busquets, Rodri or Kroos are DLP's or Regista's. Players that can get on the ball irrelevant of what tactics the opposition employ and dictate play from deep almost exclusively with their passing.

That simply isn't Gravenberch's game and isn't what Slot is asking him to do. Gravenberch is not great at getting on the ball against a high press full stop. At the start of the season, he really struggled to get on the ball when teams like Ipswich pressed us high up the pitch in the first half. He was a revelation second half when they dropped off and there was space. Against a high press your Regista drops demands the ball and gets you passing. That is why he is a deep lying playmaker and the player who controls the tempo. Gravenberch quite simply doesn't get on the ball often enough to do that.

Then we get to the Villa game and how he copes with a mid-block. What separates a DLP or Regista from normal 6's is that they are impossible to manmark. Stick a man on them and it doesn't make any difference they will still drop, still receive the ball and still make their passes. That isn't Gravenberch's game. The way he deals with man-marking isn't through dropping and holding off a player and getting his passes off. He deals with man-marking by beating his man 1v1, a drop of the shoulder, a feint, a dart of acceleration.

When we basically played keep the ball for twenty or thirty passes at the start of the second half then a DLP would have been setting passing records. Gravenberch barely touched the ball. The safe passing moves were between the keeper and back four.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:11:14 am
The seamless move from "Gravenberch isn't playing as a 6" to "Gravenberch is wasted playing as a 6" is the most interesting development in this whole discussion ;D

Only because you obviously haven't spotted how Gravenberch's role has evolved since the start of the season. At the start of the season, it was essentially Gravenberch and Mac Allister two 8's playing as a double pivot. Their roles were blurred for the majority of the time Gravenberch would be deeper of the two but at other times Macca would drop in and free Gravenberch up. They were both playing as 6/8's.

Probably the best example would be the United game when we switched Szobo's starting side and looked to isolate Gravenberch 1v1 with Casemiro. At times in that game Gravenberch was playing as a right winger. We were playing an incredibly fluid midfield three.

Thiago who knows a thing about playing as a 6, 8 or 10 spoke about it here.

All great players have to get experience, they have to adapt to different experiences they live in the game. And he is doing that, said the Spaniard.

He is just getting better in that position in the midfield, sometimes the No.6. You can see it is really flowing through the midfielders, its really good to see how he is evolving and adapting to that position.

He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt very fast. Any moment of the game, anything that the coach says, he did it.

We have to say that they played incredibly well the three in the midfield because its not just him, its Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] there, its Dom [Szoboszlai] as well around. Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well.

That was a great system and worked really well. However, as I stated at the time it was a personnel-led system. It relied on Grav, Macca and Szobozslai having a great understanding of each other's game and interchanging positions. That system was employed when Jones and Elliott were both out injured.

With Jones returning our midfield is far less fluid and the positions have become far more fixed. Instead of a fluid 2-1 midfield it has now become a more rigid deepest midfield player Grav, middle midfield player Macca/Jones and highest midfield player Jones/ Szobozslai.

The issue is that we now very rarely see Gravenberch using his best attribute which is his ability to burst through the lines with the ball at his feet. He doesn't do that because playing as a single 6 greatly reduces his freedom to do that. We don't see that and we don't see Szobozslai making lung-busting recovery runs.

My position has changed because Gravenberch's position has changed.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:23:20 am
No, Grav isn't a DLP or Regista.

If anyone reads anything beyond this, more fool them.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:45:10 am
Only because you obviously haven't spotted how Gravenberch's role has evolved since the start of the season. At the start of the season, it was essentially Gravenberch and Mac Allister two 8's playing as a double pivot. Their roles were blurred for the majority of the time Gravenberch would be deeper of the two but at other times Macca would drop in and free Gravenberch up. They were both playing as 6/8's.

Probably the best example would be the United game when we switched Szobo's starting side and looked to isolate Gravenberch 1v1 with Casemiro. At times in that game Gravenberch was playing as a right winger. We were playing an incredibly fluid midfield three.

Thiago who knows a thing about playing as a 6, 8 or 10 spoke about it here.

All great players have to get experience, they have to adapt to different experiences they live in the game. And he is doing that, said the Spaniard.

He is just getting better in that position in the midfield, sometimes the No.6. You can see it is really flowing through the midfielders, its really good to see how he is evolving and adapting to that position.

He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt very fast. Any moment of the game, anything that the coach says, he did it.

We have to say that they played incredibly well the three in the midfield because its not just him, its Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] there, its Dom [Szoboszlai] as well around. Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well.

That was a great system and worked really well. However, as I stated at the time it was a personnel-led system. It relied on Grav, Macca and Szobozslai having a great understanding of each other's game and interchanging positions. That system was employed when Jones and Elliott were both out injured.

With Jones returning our midfield is far less fluid and the positions have become far more fixed. Instead of a fluid 2-1 midfield it has now become a more rigid deepest midfield player Grav, middle midfield player Macca/Jones and highest midfield player Jones/ Szobozslai.

The issue is that we now very rarely see Gravenberch using his best attribute which is his ability to burst through the lines with the ball at his feet. He doesn't do that because playing as a single 6 greatly reduces his freedom to do that. We don't see that and we don't see Szobozslai making lung-busting recovery runs.

My position has changed because Gravenberch's position has changed.

The quotes you're using to try and back up your points are getting looser by the day I'll say that much!

I haven't even commented on Gravenberch's position or whether or not it's changed. If he is now playing deeper than at the start of the season, it likely points to Slot preferring him as a 6 rather than an 8. I don't see how Jones' introduction would need to make us anymore rigid, but you'll have an explanation for this I'm sure.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:34:30 am
The problem with putting him higher up the pitch is you actually cause him to have less space to operate in and use, I like where he is now because with the right timing and breaking the first line of the press he's running into a massive vacated middle of the pitch and with his long legs he eats up the pitch and now you're asking questions of their defence, do you come out to close him or let him keep coming at you.

Push him further up and he's playing in a much more condensed space with more bodies losing a lot of those benefits of him receiving and driving from deep.

That is the wrong way of thinking about it. Play him as a single six and you give him less space because he has to cover the back four in case we turn the ball over. When his starting position is higher he has much more positional freedom. He can drop in and become the second receiver, he can hold his position and receive the ball from a DLP if we sign one and he can drift out wide and pick the ball up.

This touch map from Gravenberch's final season at Ajax illustrates the freedom the 6/8 box to box role gives him.

