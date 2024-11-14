The seamless move from "Gravenberch isn't playing as a 6" to "Gravenberch is wasted playing as a 6" is the most interesting development in this whole discussion



Only because you obviously haven't spotted how Gravenberch's role has evolved since the start of the season. At the start of the season, it was essentially Gravenberch and Mac Allister two 8's playing as a double pivot. Their roles were blurred for the majority of the time Gravenberch would be deeper of the two but at other times Macca would drop in and free Gravenberch up. They were both playing as 6/8's.Probably the best example would be the United game when we switched Szobo's starting side and looked to isolate Gravenberch 1v1 with Casemiro. At times in that game Gravenberch was playing as a right winger. We were playing an incredibly fluid midfield three.Thiago who knows a thing about playing as a 6, 8 or 10 spoke about it here.All great players have to get experience, they have to adapt to different experiences they live in the game. And he is doing that, said the Spaniard.He is just getting better in that position in the midfield,. You can see it is really flowing through the midfielders, its really good to see how he is evolving and adapting to that position.He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt very fast. Any moment of the game, anything that the coach says, he did it.We have to say that they played incredibly well the three in the midfield because its not just him, its Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] there, its Dom [Szoboszlai] as well around. Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well.That was a great system and worked really well. However, as I stated at the time it was a personnel-led system. It relied on Grav, Macca and Szobozslai having a great understanding of each other's game and interchanging positions. That system was employed when Jones and Elliott were both out injured.With Jones returning our midfield is far less fluid and the positions have become far more fixed. Instead of a fluid 2-1 midfield it has now become a more rigid deepest midfield player Grav, middle midfield player Macca/Jones and highest midfield player Jones/ Szobozslai.The issue is that we now very rarely see Gravenberch using his best attribute which is his ability to burst through the lines with the ball at his feet. He doesn't do that because playing as a single 6 greatly reduces his freedom to do that. We don't see that and we don't see Szobozslai making lung-busting recovery runs.My position has changed because Gravenberch's position has changed.