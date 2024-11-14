Every Gravenberch DM appearance for Ajax: https://ibb.co/WPyQv96







Even by your own stats though (which appear incorrect) there is literally one game difference between 19/20 and 21/22, so it's not a case of them "trying him there then moving him forward". That's simply a false narrative that you are creating to support your own view that he should be further forward and is indicative of the disingenuous way that you debate subjects.



Also, Ten Hag used more than one set-up and was known to be pretty fluid at Ajax. I didn't claim that Ryan played DM as much as CM either, so that's a strawman argument. Regardless though, I'm not interested in an endless tactical discussion with you, because it always becomes a tedious, never-ending discussion where you endlessly shift points when you are shown to be wrong on something, with this discussion being a perfect case in point. Your original claim was that Ryan was tried as a DM and then moved forward. That wasn't the case.



Gravenberch was not playing as the deepest midfield player in his last season that was Alvarez. That is the role he is playing now. Earlier in the season we were playing with much more of a double pivot but now Macca is dropping less and playing higher up the pitch. A role Slot prefers him in.He also preferred Grav as an 8.After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said, I want you to focus on the No. 8 position but I also want to see you in the No. 6 position.My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesnt really matter where you play as long as you can play. When I played at Ajax I also played this role, but not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do.At that stage we were looking to bring in Zubimendi. So for me the likelihood is that Slot wanted to play Grav as an 8 but have him as the backup 6. That for me is exactly how we should be using him. In games against a low block or when we are chasing the game then for me Gravenberch is perfect as a 6.The interesting thing for me is how Gravenberch played the single pivot role at Ajax.With Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and midfield (below). He would drop into the back line to face forward earlier, then drive into midfield.Slot doesn't use his 6 in between the centrebacks he wants the 6 to play inside the opposition shape and receive passes. The difference between his role at Ajax and under Slot is we use the Keeper as the third centreback when we play out. That is why for me Gravenberch isn't ideally suited to the single pivot role against a high press or a mid block.