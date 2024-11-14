« previous next »
Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3520 on: November 14, 2024, 12:19:50 am
To be honest, I couldn't care less about stats. Whoever suggested signing Gravenberch, should get a raise. He is turning into an awesome player ...
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3521 on: Today at 08:31:12 am
Quote from: Eeyore on November 13, 2024, 04:36:12 pm
Gravenberch has played this role before though. Ajax tried him there. They then pushed him further forward. As for his best football is that this season or 20/21 when he got 11 goals+assists for Ajax at the age of 18/19, whilst making 10 appearances for the Netherlands.

There seems to be some bizarre notion that Slot has plucked some kid from obscurity and turned him into a DM. Gravenberch was the youngest player to play for Ajax and has always been an elite talent.

Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward".  He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3522 on: Today at 08:36:02 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 08:31:12 am
Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward".  He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.


Interesting. Was he playing in a dual pivot alongside another DM?
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3523 on: Today at 08:44:24 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:36:02 am

Interesting. Was he playing in a dual pivot alongside another DM?

He played alongside Alvarez there who is a dm. He did also play slightly further forward as well for Ajax but he did play a lot as a midfield two.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3524 on: Today at 08:45:56 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:36:02 am

Interesting. Was he playing in a dual pivot alongside another DM?

 I think that he usually had Alvarez alongside him, whereas at other times Alvarez was used as a single pivot, with Gravenberch ahead of him. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3525 on: Today at 09:59:13 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 08:31:12 am
Except they didn't "try him there and then pushed him further forward".  He actually played more as a DM in his final season with Ajax than any of his previous seasons, with the majority of his DM appearances in 21/22 coming in the latter part of that season.

That isn't true.

grav" border="0

That is 21/22

He played the vast majority of his games as a central midfield player.

The season when he played the most games as a DM both in terms of pure numbers and as a percentage of his appearances was 19/20. As I said they tried him as a DM and then pushed him further forward.

This is 19/20.

grav-2" border="0

Here is an analysis of how Ten Haag set his team up with Alvarez and Gravenberch.

Firstly playing out from the back to beat the press in the build up phase.



Then during the creation phase in the final third.



Ajax used to get Blind to invert and create a double pivot with Alvarez with Gravenberch higher up the pitch. The games Gravenberch played as a DM that season were completely different to his role this season. He was playing as the second deepest centre mid with Alvarez as the anchor in midfield.

As I said in previous posts Gravenberch was always an 8 or even a left winger when he first came into the team. The DM was De Jong until he joined Barca. Ajax then tried Gravenberch as the deepest DM but it didn't really work out.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3526 on: Today at 10:02:16 am
Did Bayern Munich buy him as a DM? Asking seriously.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3527 on: Today at 10:24:27 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:02:16 am
Did Bayern Munich buy him as a DM? Asking seriously.

No they had the likes of Kimmich and Goretzka as DM's.

Here is Tuchel talking about it although he was signed by Nagelsmann.

Hes a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we dont really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And were spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player, Tuchel said . He wasnt happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. Hes wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. Its not done yet, but the outcome is clear.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3528 on: Today at 11:37:12 am
According to a Dutch newspaper the Hungarians were quite physical and at one point both Gakpo and Gravenberg where hobbeling around the field. Both were replaced ine 80 minute. Lets hope they get a rest for the now meaningless next international (Dutch are already qualified)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3529 on: Today at 11:55:20 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:24:27 am
No they had the likes of Kimmich and Goretzka as DM's.

Here is Tuchel talking about it although he was signed by Nagelsmann.

Hes a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we dont really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And were spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player, Tuchel said . He wasnt happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. Hes wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussedr it. Its not done yet, but the outcome is clear.

That was my guess. Thanks for confirming my hunch. I would guess that Klopp brought him here as an 8 too.

It makes me respect Ryan even more that after a surprisingly disappointing season at Munich and then being little used by Klopp last season and then has had to play deep for us this season after the Zubimendi deal fell through, yet he is taking the opportunity in good spirits this season.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3530 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:55:20 am
That was my guess. Thanks for confirming my hunch. I would guess that Klopp brought him here as an 8 too.

It makes me respect Ryan even more that after a surprisingly disappointing season at Munich and then being little used by Klopp last season and then has had to play deep for us this season after the Zubimendi deal fell through, yet he is taking the opportunity in good spirits this season.

Klopp's Dm's were ideally capable of dropping in as a third centreback against the counterattack. At Dortmund it was players like Kehl and Bender. At Liverpool it was Henderson and then Fabinho with Bajcetic and ex centreback next in line barring injuries.

Klopp liked a 1-2 midfield with a defensively-minded single pivot. So as you say Gravenberch would have been used as an 8 under Klopp. Either as one of the 8's or possibly as the second pivot if we played a 2-1 midfield like we did towards the end of last season with Macca and Grav.

Yeah agree Graveberch has got a great idea and just wants to play week in week out.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3531 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:59:13 am
That isn't true.

grav" border="0

That is 21/22

He played the vast majority of his games as a central midfield player.

The season when he played the most games as a DM both in terms of pure numbers and as a percentage of his appearances was 19/20. As I said they tried him as a DM and then pushed him further forward.

This is 19/20.

grav-2" border="0

Here is an analysis of how Ten Haag set his team up with Alvarez and Gravenberch.

Firstly playing out from the back to beat the press in the build up phase.



Then during the creation phase in the final third.



Ajax used to get Blind to invert and create a double pivot with Alvarez with Gravenberch higher up the pitch. The games Gravenberch played as a DM that season were completely different to his role this season. He was playing as the second deepest centre mid with Alvarez as the anchor in midfield.

As I said in previous posts Gravenberch was always an 8 or even a left winger when he first came into the team. The DM was De Jong until he joined Barca. Ajax then tried Gravenberch as the deepest DM but it didn't really work out.

Every Gravenberch DM appearance for Ajax: https://ibb.co/WPyQv96



Even by your own stats though (which appear incorrect) there is literally one game difference between 19/20 and 21/22, so it's not a case of them "trying him there then moving him forward". That's simply a false narrative that you are creating to support your own view that he should be further forward and is indicative of the disingenuous way that you debate subjects.

Also, Ten Hag used more than one set-up and was known to be pretty fluid at Ajax. I didn't claim that Ryan played DM as much as CM either, so that's a strawman argument. Regardless though, I'm not interested in an endless tactical discussion with you, because it always becomes a tedious, never-ending discussion where you endlessly shift points when you are shown to be wrong on something, with this discussion being a perfect case in point.  Your original claim was that Ryan was tried as a DM and then moved forward. That wasn't the case. 
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3532 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:31:10 pm
Every Gravenberch DM appearance for Ajax: https://ibb.co/WPyQv96



Even by your own stats though (which appear incorrect) there is literally one game difference between 19/20 and 21/22, so it's not a case of them "trying him there then moving him forward". That's simply a false narrative that you are creating to support your own view that he should be further forward and is indicative of the disingenuous way that you debate subjects.

Also, Ten Hag used more than one set-up and was known to be pretty fluid at Ajax. I didn't claim that Ryan played DM as much as CM either, so that's a strawman argument. Regardless though, I'm not interested in an endless tactical discussion with you, because it always becomes a tedious, never-ending discussion where you endlessly shift points when you are shown to be wrong on something, with this discussion being a perfect case in point.  Your original claim was that Ryan was tried as a DM and then moved forward. That wasn't the case. 

Gravenberch was not playing as the deepest midfield player in his last season that was Alvarez. That is the role he is playing now. Earlier in the season we were playing with much more of a double pivot but now Macca is dropping less and playing higher up the pitch. A role Slot prefers him in.

He also preferred Grav as an 8.After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said, I want you to focus on the No. 8 position but I also want to see you in the No. 6 position.

My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesnt really matter where you play as long as you can play. When I played at Ajax I also played this role, but not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do.

At that stage we were looking to bring in Zubimendi. So for me the likelihood is that Slot wanted to play Grav as an 8 but have him as the backup 6. That for me is exactly how we should be using him. In games against a low block or when we are chasing the game then for me Gravenberch is perfect as a 6.

The interesting thing for me is how Gravenberch played the single pivot role at Ajax.

With Ajax, he spent time as the single pivot and the main connector between the back line and midfield (below). He would drop into the back line to face forward earlier, then drive into midfield.

Slot doesn't use his 6 in between the centrebacks he wants the 6 to play inside the opposition shape and receive passes. The difference between his role at Ajax and under Slot is we use the Keeper as the third centreback when we play out. That is why for me Gravenberch isn't ideally suited to the single pivot role against a high press or a mid block.


