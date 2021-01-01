To be honest, this is just becoming the norm now. And he's only 22. Plays like 32.
Mad how all these players Klopp profiled are the backbone of our title challenge.
Are you drunk?
He is the definition of a generational talent he was playing in the CL at 16.
He also played Gakpo as a CM, its possible that whilst they signed the players, he and Pep were shoving square pegs in round holes in some cases. Not a slight on them.
A classic Ajax talent then. I forgot that despite his relative youth he's well experienced, no wonder he plays with a wise head.
That little flick with the outside of his boot in the middle of the park when he was about to be pressed to lay it off to Robbo or maybe mac was just pure class. He seems to know when to risk a bit of audaciousness and when to keep it simple.
That is why you need him higher up the pitch. You can't really try that as a 6.
He's better where he is.
Please explain why pretty much every manager he has played under has wanted to play him higher up the pitch?
Cos none were Dutch and didn't understand him perhaps who knows really
He played under Dutch managers at Ajax who largely played him as the second pivot alongside the likes of De Jong or Alvarez. Even Slot wanted to bring in Zubimendi so he could play him as the more advanced player in a double pivot. His career stalled at Bayern because he wasn't a pure 6. They ended up bringing in Joao Paulinho from Fulham for just shy of £50m because they wanted a pure 6.
His career stalled at Bayern because of the bellend who was managing him.Im not having a pop at you Al, but Im mystified why people want to move players who are just fine where they are to another position.
He didn't play Gakpo as a CM.He played him in the 8/10 role that Szobo plays.
