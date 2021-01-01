« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 296278 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 12:39:08 am »
To be honest, this is just becoming the norm now. And he's only 22. But plays like 32, in that he's comfortable and composed as any experienced player out there.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 12:40:49 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:39:08 am
To be honest, this is just becoming the norm now. And he's only 22. Plays like 32.

He is the definition of a generational talent he was playing in the CL at 16.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 12:46:13 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm
Mad how all these players Klopp profiled are the backbone of our title challenge.

He also played Gakpo as a CM, its possible that whilst they signed the players, he and Pep were shoving square pegs in round holes in some cases. Not a slight on them.
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 12:54:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:38 am
Are you drunk?


FFS!  Of course I'm drunk. It's just a laugh and maybe food for thought? chill out. We won.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 01:02:08 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:49 am
He is the definition of a generational talent he was playing in the CL at 16.

A classic Ajax talent then. I forgot that despite his relative youth he's well experienced, no wonder he plays with a wise head.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 01:02:48 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:46:13 am
He also played Gakpo as a CM, its possible that whilst they signed the players, he and Pep were shoving square pegs in round holes in some cases. Not a slight on them.

He didn't play Gakpo as a CM.

He played him in the 8/10 role that Szobo plays.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 01:06:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:40:49 am
He is the definition of a generational talent he was playing in the CL at 16.
That little flick with the outside of his boot in the middle of the park when he was about to be pressed to lay it off to Robbo or maybe mac was just pure class.  He seems to know when to risk a bit of audaciousness and when to keep it simple.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 01:06:52 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:02:08 am
A classic Ajax talent then. I forgot that despite his relative youth he's well experienced, no wonder he plays with a wise head.

He has played 234 club games at 22.

He is six months younger than Quansah and a year younger than Bradley. His number of game is nuts.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 01:08:23 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 01:06:48 am
That little flick with the outside of his boot in the middle of the park when he was about to be pressed to lay it off to Robbo or maybe mac was just pure class.  He seems to know when to risk a bit of audaciousness and when to keep it simple.

That is why you need him higher up the pitch. You can't really try that as a 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,383
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 01:38:21 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:08:23 am
That is why you need him higher up the pitch. You can't really try that as a 6.

He's better where he is.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 01:39:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:38:21 am
He's better where he is.

Please explain why pretty much every manager he has played under has wanted to play him higher up the pitch?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,347
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 01:48:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:39:55 am
Please explain why pretty much every manager he has played under has wanted to play him higher up the pitch?
Perhaps they didnt realise quite how good he is at the position he plays currently.
He seems like the perfect 6 to me. Anticipates the game well, has a great tackling technique, can burst from defence to attack in the blink of an eye and as he grows in experience I think hell be able combine the more attacking elements you mention while playing from this position.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 02:35:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:39:55 am
Please explain why pretty much every manager he has played under has wanted to play him higher up the pitch?

Cos none were Dutch and didn't understand him perhaps who knows really
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 02:45:59 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:35:50 am
Cos none were Dutch and didn't understand him perhaps who knows really

He played under Dutch managers at Ajax who largely played him as the second pivot alongside the likes of De Jong or Alvarez. Even Slot wanted to bring in Zubimendi so he could play him as the more advanced player in a double pivot. His career stalled at Bayern because he wasn't a pure 6.

They ended up bringing in Joao Paulinho from Fulham for just shy of £50m because they wanted a pure 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,965
  • Boss Tha
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 02:52:03 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:45:59 am
He played under Dutch managers at Ajax who largely played him as the second pivot alongside the likes of De Jong or Alvarez. Even Slot wanted to bring in Zubimendi so he could play him as the more advanced player in a double pivot. His career stalled at Bayern because he wasn't a pure 6.

They ended up bringing in Joao Paulinho from Fulham for just shy of £50m because they wanted a pure 6.

His career stalled at Bayern because of the bellend who was managing him.

Im not having a pop at you Al, but Im mystified why people want to move players who are just fine where they are to another position.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,150
  • JFT 97
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 02:58:05 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 02:52:03 am
His career stalled at Bayern because of the bellend who was managing him.

Im not having a pop at you Al, but Im mystified why people want to move players who are just fine where they are to another position.

He had two managers at Bayern in Nagelsmann and Tuchel neither of whom saw him as a 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 03:04:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:02:48 am
He didn't play Gakpo as a CM.

He played him in the 8/10 role that Szobo plays.

He played as an LCM mate at times in his 1st season mate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 