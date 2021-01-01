« previous next »
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3280 on: Today at 05:10:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:28 pm
I think in this case ppl say "rest" to mean "don't risk overplaying" - not "give him a few days off".

Slot is obviously protecting minutes for Trent, Robbo and Mo, but IIRC he is yet to give Grav a break late in a game.

that's the reason it's coming up.
Each player is different. Some need more rotation than others. In the absence of evidence to the contrary you have to trust that this is being checked and the manager and medical team are on the same page about who needs to be rotated and when. Mo doesn't miss many games either, because he doesn't need to. Same with Virgil

Grav is young, fit and has relatively few recent miles on the clock. That's probably why he's getting so much game time
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3281 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm
yeah but as been said often - it isn't just the physical efforts involved, it's giving players a mental break now and then as well.

you mentioned Mo -- Slot is 100% managing Mo's minutes.

my concern is: rest is not seen to be necessary - until suddenly it is, big time.


Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3282 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:35:51 pm
yeah but as been said often - it isn't just the physical efforts involved, it's giving players a mental break now and then as well.

you mentioned Mo -- Slot is 100% managing Mo's minutes.

my concern is: rest is not seen to be necessary - until suddenly it is, big time.



As I said you have to trust that all this is being monitored, and there should be no 'suddenly' about it.

That Slot is managing various named players' minutes but not Gravenberch's is not a compelling argument.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3283 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:10:19 pm
Each player is different. Some need more rotation than others. In the absence of evidence to the contrary you have to trust that this is being checked and the manager and medical team are on the same page about who needs to be rotated and when. Mo doesn't miss many games either, because he doesn't need to. Same with Virgil

Grav is young, fit and has relatively few recent miles on the clock. That's probably why he's getting so much game time

The evidence is pretty clear there have been several games the likes of last night and United away in which he has struggled physically for the last 20 minutes. Midfield players do the most running. Our midfield players are running huge distances, especially Gravenberch and Szobozslai. If the intensity drops off against the likes of Arsenal or City then we will more than likely get punished.

A good example was at home to Forest they brought on fresh players after an hour and that changed the game. Elanga broke and crossed it to Hudson-Odoi that was two fresh players exploiting space as the game opened up. Gravenberch simply didn't have the energy to close Elanga down.

It isn't just about injuries and the amount of running it is about having the intensity to play in midfield for 90 minutes twice a week and not drop off towards the end of games. VVD is a centreback which involves far less running whilst Salah has had very little defensive responsibilities. Gravenberch has to do far more running and far more high-intensity sprints when we lose the ball.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3284 on: Today at 05:55:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:44:17 pm
As I said you have to trust that all this is being monitored, and there should be no 'suddenly' about it.

That Slot is managing various named players' minutes but not Gravenberch's is not a compelling argument.
the thing is though Ghost, the medical reviews - which of course are happening - are most likely the exact same ones in place when we saw both Hendo and Fab's legs fall off.  IIRC it wasn't a slow process.

he's managing Mo's time coz we are so dependent on him - same is true of Grav, Mac, and all the starting midfielders.

subbing Grav off for 15 minutes shouldn't be a huge decision.  but he never does it, and Grav's gonna get targeted more and more from now on.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3285 on: Today at 05:59:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:50:44 pm
The evidence is pretty clear there have been several games the likes of last night and United away in which he has struggled physically for the last 20 minutes. Midfield players do the most running. Our midfield players are running huge distances, especially Gravenberch and Szobozslai. If the intensity drops off against the likes of Arsenal or City then we will more than likely get punished.

A good example was at home to Forest they brought on fresh players after an hour and that changed the game. Elanga broke and crossed it to Hudson-Odoi that was two fresh players exploiting space as the game opened up. Gravenberch simply didn't have the energy to close Elanga down.

It isn't just about injuries and the amount of running it is about having the intensity to play in midfield for 90 minutes twice a week and not drop off towards the end of games. VVD is a centreback which involves far less running whilst Salah has had very little defensive responsibilities. Gravenberch has to do far more running and far more high-intensity sprints when we lose the ball.
That's a different point, Al - about effectiveness in the latter stages of a game, as opposed to injury risk or redzoning due to excessive minutes.

If a certain player is being kept on beyond optimal effectiveness due to lack of replacement option then what do you suggest is done? Yes, yes, transfer transfer transfer blah blah blah, but until January that's not an option.

I imagine you and other critics would be the first to raise hell if Grav was taken off for Endo, Morton or Nyoni and a goal was conceded
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3286 on: Today at 06:02:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:59:00 pm
That's a different point, Al - about effectiveness in the latter stages of a game, as opposed to injury risk or redzoning due to excessive minutes.

If a certain player is being kept on beyond optimal effectiveness due to lack of replacement option then what do you suggest is done? Yes, yes, transfer transfer transfer blah blah blah, but until January that's not an option.

I imagine you and other critics would be the first to raise hell if Grav was taken off for Endo, Morton or Nyoni and a goal was conceded
I'm pretty sure if we concede a late goal coz Grav couldn't keep pace with an attacker, or had broken down in a game and wasn't available, ppl would call Slot for everything for overplaying him.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3287 on: Today at 06:08:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:55:36 pm
the thing is though Ghost, the medical reviews - which of course are happening - are most likely the exact same ones in place when we saw both Hendo and Fab's legs fall off.  IIRC it wasn't a slow process.

he's managing Mo's time coz we are so dependent on him - same is true of Grav, Mac, and all the starting midfielders.

subbing Grav off for 15 minutes shouldn't be a huge decision.  but he never does it, and Grav's gonna get targeted more and more from now on.
Well firstly I don't think they are the same ones - one of the first things we heard about Slot is that he had different and effective strategies for reducing injury risk.

And secondly Grav is 22. His legs aren't going to go yet. He's not at the stage Hendo and Fab were at.

And thirdly there is always the risk of injury or unexpected adverse reactions to playing. Football is not a risk-free process and the state of a squad and player health can never be perfect. But players are there to play not to be excessively cossetted on the off-chance something adverse might happen. Every game is at least partly a dice roll - esp for impact injuries.

All we can do is mitigate things as best as possible and send out the best team possible to win things.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3288 on: Today at 06:09:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:55 pm
I'm pretty sure if we concede a late goal coz Grav couldn't keep pace with an attacker, or had broken down in a game and wasn't available, ppl would call Slot for everything for overplaying him.
It's true, there's no situation where people won't moan and cry ;)
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3289 on: Today at 06:51:48 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:59:00 pm
That's a different point, Al - about effectiveness in the latter stages of a game, as opposed to injury risk or redzoning due to excessive minutes.

If a certain player is being kept on beyond optimal effectiveness due to lack of replacement option then what do you suggest is done? Yes, yes, transfer transfer transfer blah blah blah, but until January that's not an option.

I imagine you and other critics would be the first to raise hell if Grav was taken off for Endo, Morton or Nyoni and a goal was conceded

I stated earlier that Slot may have to get creative and come up with a different way of seeing out games until we can add to the squad. It might be a case of sacrificing a forward and getting more players into midfield at the end of games. I wouldn't mind seeing Gomez come on and sit in front of the back four or bringing on Bradley and Trent helping to solidify the midfield.

Whatever it takes I don't think it is sustainable for Gravenberch to play 90 minutes twice a week for the foreseeable.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3290 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm
Was this massive worry about a players fitness such a huge concern 10+ years ago when players were regularly doing 4000+ mins for their club as well as international games on top? 2 games a week was pretty common theme then too.

Not saying it's not an issue, but seems some think it's a must that players have to be rested regularly.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:11:17 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:00:35 pm
Was this massive worry about a players fitness such a huge concern 10+ years ago when players were regularly doing 4000+ mins for their club as well as international games on top? 2 games a week was pretty common theme then too.

Not saying it's not an issue, but seems some think it's a must that players have to be rested regularly.

People having a go at Rafa for rotation is nearly 20 years old now, so yes, it has been a thing for a while.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:15:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:55:36 pm
the thing is though Ghost, the medical reviews - which of course are happening - are most likely the exact same ones in place when we saw both Hendo and Fab's legs fall off.  IIRC it wasn't a slow process.

he's managing Mo's time coz we are so dependent on him - same is true of Grav, Mac, and all the starting midfielders.

subbing Grav off for 15 minutes shouldn't be a huge decision.  but he never does it, and Grav's gonna get targeted more and more from now on.

It's just a consequence of not strengthening that position in the summer. Endo is a decent player but Slot doesn't really want to use him in that role and he was for sale in the summer.

Jones for Mac, and Elliott for Dom, will be used more, injuries notwithstanding. And Mac is his key player in terms of possession and Dom in terms of endurance.
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3293 on: Today at 07:18:30 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:00:35 pm
Was this massive worry about a players fitness such a huge concern 10+ years ago when players were regularly doing 4000+ mins for their club as well as international games on top? 2 games a week was pretty common theme then too.

Not saying it's not an issue, but seems some think it's a must that players have to be rested regularly.

There are a number of issues. Years ago games were played at a slower pace with less intensity. If you were playing two games a week back then you were playing for one of the top teams. Back then the top teams would often face a low-block which allowed the top teams to rest on the ball. Because of the success of coaches like Klopp and Guardiola the game has changed and you get a lot more teams playing with a high press. That means a far more physically demanding game.

Then we get to how crazy the schedule is now. Everything is being expanded, UEFA has added the Nations League which means far more competitive International games. The off-season is getting shorter and there are far more demands on players.   
Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #3294 on: Today at 07:19:31 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 07:11:17 pm
People having a go at Rafa for rotation is nearly 20 years old now, so yes, it has been a thing for a while.

Yeah whilst they completely ignored Ferguson doing the same thing.
