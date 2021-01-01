« previous next »
I think in this case ppl say "rest" to mean "don't risk overplaying" - not "give him a few days off".

Slot is obviously protecting minutes for Trent, Robbo and Mo, but IIRC he is yet to give Grav a break late in a game.

that's the reason it's coming up.
Each player is different. Some need more rotation than others. In the absence of evidence to the contrary you have to trust that this is being checked and the manager and medical team are on the same page about who needs to be rotated and when. Mo doesn't miss many games either, because he doesn't need to. Same with Virgil

Grav is young, fit and has relatively few recent miles on the clock. That's probably why he's getting so much game time
yeah but as been said often - it isn't just the physical efforts involved, it's giving players a mental break now and then as well.

you mentioned Mo -- Slot is 100% managing Mo's minutes.

my concern is: rest is not seen to be necessary - until suddenly it is, big time.


yeah but as been said often - it isn't just the physical efforts involved, it's giving players a mental break now and then as well.

you mentioned Mo -- Slot is 100% managing Mo's minutes.

my concern is: rest is not seen to be necessary - until suddenly it is, big time.



As I said you have to trust that all this is being monitored, and there should be no 'suddenly' about it.

That Slot is managing various named players' minutes but not Gravenberch's is not a compelling argument.
Each player is different. Some need more rotation than others. In the absence of evidence to the contrary you have to trust that this is being checked and the manager and medical team are on the same page about who needs to be rotated and when. Mo doesn't miss many games either, because he doesn't need to. Same with Virgil

Grav is young, fit and has relatively few recent miles on the clock. That's probably why he's getting so much game time

The evidence is pretty clear there have been several games the likes of last night and United away in which he has struggled physically for the last 20 minutes. Midfield players do the most running. Our midfield players are running huge distances, especially Gravenberch and Szobozslai. If the intensity drops off against the likes of Arsenal or City then we will more than likely get punished.

A good example was at home to Forest they brought on fresh players after an hour and that changed the game. Elanga broke and crossed it to Hudson-Odoi that was two fresh players exploiting space as the game opened up. Gravenberch simply didn't have the energy to close Elanga down.

It isn't just about injuries and the amount of running it is about having the intensity to play in midfield for 90 minutes twice a week and not drop off towards the end of games. VVD is a centreback which involves far less running whilst Salah has had very little defensive responsibilities. Gravenberch has to do far more running and far more high-intensity sprints when we lose the ball.
