Author Topic: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 275267 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm
MotM for me against Leipzig.
poetry in motion.

edit:   damn, Serbian beat me to it.
Online RedG13

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:30:37 pm
I wasnt speaking to Gravs passing numbers more generally. Certainly theyre higher this season than last (so Draexs numbers which are, I think fbrefs last 365 days) undersell him a little.
You can do a scouting report on Fbref so you just get this season btw for each league
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
Lovely footballer.  Great to watch him glide past players with ease.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 02:53:55 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm
How is line-breaking defined? Does the pass have to be forward? Any accounting for where the pass is received?

Assuming its the zone they receive it in then progressing it through to the next or something like that.

Morgan and Eze are 10s/wingers too
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 03:09:36 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:53:55 am
Assuming its the zone they receive it in then progressing it through to the next or something like that.

Morgan and Eze are 10s/wingers too

First thing I thought, line-breaking passes that "pack" defenders are valuable no matter where they occur on the pitch, no question.

But breaking the lines to a player out wide isn't the same as breaking lines to a player playing as a 6, neither of which are the same as breaking lines to a player in zone 14...

Informative table, but kind of lacking. Better than possession percentage, but...
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 03:49:44 am »
Looks weirdly like he's in his own little world. Like he's daydreaming and doesn't appear to see the 2 lads closing in on him, then he drops the shoulder and just leaves em for dust.

Massive talent.
Online baffled

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 06:17:27 am »
This guy is having a sensational season so far. The diamond between him, Virg, Ibou and Caoimhin looked after the whole team last night.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 06:25:50 am »
Bit worried RyGrav isn't getting enough rest
Offline Knight

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 06:27:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:39:22 pm
You can do a scouting report on Fbref so you just get this season btw for each league

Yeah I know, which is how I knew draex had undersold him. His pass numbers are good for the season.

The issue was against Chelsea, his numbers were way down. Is that because weve been pressed high consistently and competently for the first time this season in the league? Presumably. We know Slot wants us to have more possession, because he wants control and possession grants you control. He also spoke to this in the CL press conference the other day. The question is why did we struggle Sunday to have more possession. Id imagine theres multiple reasons but one might be Grav being asked to play the deep lying controller/ playmaker role when its not totally his natural game. He can do it, just like he could play as a 10 (because he can do a bit of everything), but its not ideal. Obviously Chelsea marked him closely on the weekend but then the masters of this position, Im thinking Pirlo, never seemed to let being marked closely stop them.
Online spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 07:38:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:27:42 am
Yeah I know, which is how I knew draex had undersold him. His pass numbers are good for the season.

The issue was against Chelsea, his numbers were way down. Is that because weve been pressed high consistently and competently for the first time this season in the league? Presumably. We know Slot wants us to have more possession, because he wants control and possession grants you control. He also spoke to this in the CL press conference the other day. The question is why did we struggle Sunday to have more possession. Id imagine theres multiple reasons but one might be Grav being asked to play the deep lying controller/ playmaker role when its not totally his natural game. He can do it, just like he could play as a 10 (because he can do a bit of everything), but its not ideal. Obviously Chelsea marked him closely on the weekend but then the masters of this position, Im thinking Pirlo, never seemed to let being marked closely stop them.

He was being closely marketed because opposition teams have worked out that a lot of our play goes through him but it shouldn't be ignored he is new to the position and is 22 he'll get better in the role regardless of being man-marked or not. It took Fabinho 6 months to get used to our system before he was trusted.
Offline MD1990

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 07:39:36 am »
such a graceful player to watch.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 07:46:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:27:42 am
Yeah I know, which is how I knew draex had undersold him. His pass numbers are good for the season.

The issue was against Chelsea, his numbers were way down. Is that because weve been pressed high consistently and competently for the first time this season in the league? Presumably. We know Slot wants us to have more possession, because he wants control and possession grants you control. He also spoke to this in the CL press conference the other day. The question is why did we struggle Sunday to have more possession. Id imagine theres multiple reasons but one might be Grav being asked to play the deep lying controller/ playmaker role when its not totally his natural game. He can do it, just like he could play as a 10 (because he can do a bit of everything), but its not ideal. Obviously Chelsea marked him closely on the weekend but then the masters of this position, Im thinking Pirlo, never seemed to let being marked closely stop them.

I think we missed McAllister, he's equally adept at taking the ball in tight spaces from the CBs. With just Ryan as an option there was less passing lanes for Chelsea to close off.
Online spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 07:49:23 am »
I think people are underestimating the impact he has had on the 6 position. If we had bought Zubimendi and he were putting in these performances we'd be losing our minds.
Gravenberch's defensive numbers are elite and this is back up with the eye test as he seems to be winning everything.
Online baffled

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 07:50:36 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:25:50 am
Bit worried RyGrav isn't getting enough rest

RAWK has developed an obsession with resting players.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 08:18:23 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 07:50:36 am
RAWK has developed an obsession with resting players.

Yeah let's test his resolve instead
Offline Zlen

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 08:21:57 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 07:50:36 am
RAWK has developed an obsession with resting players.

How strange isn't it. Support of a club that has lost who the hell knows how many trophies by having the squad decimated by injuries almost every year, operated by owners that would rather pull their nails than buy a player to supplement the squad and overcome injury issues are weary that overplaying crucial, irreplaceable and unique squad member might be an issue. Strange indeed.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 08:30:11 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 07:50:36 am
RAWK has developed an obsession with resting players.
Our poor run of form last season came when we were playing one game a week and had a well "rested" squad.

It's too simplistic and only focuses on the physical aspect, the mental part (i.e winning regularly even in cup games) matters too. Also, playing most of your best players 3 times a week in the CL is normal for most teams.
Online harleydanger

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 08:32:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:38:45 am
He was being closely marketed because opposition teams have worked out that a lot of our play goes through him but it shouldn't be ignored he is new to the position and is 22 he'll get better in the role regardless of being man-marked or not. It took Fabinho 6 months to get used to our system before he was trusted.

He was the single pivot at Ajax.
Online baffled

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 08:33:49 am »
As soon as anyone gets into a great run of form people want to not pick him.
Online spider-neil

Re: Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 08:35:59 am »
There are two factors with regard to our resting players;

1. We have no idea how intense our training is. The training may be far less physical than under Klopp.
2. Our style of play is a lot more measured rather than the all action style of play under Klopp.
Both may result in the players facing a far less physical toll over the course of a season.

That said, we need to trust the squad more but I think that will come as we get deep into the season.
