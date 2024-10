He’s in good company - Jurgen didn’t know either



I think Klopp always saw him as a box to midfield player. I think the difference is that Macca had long periods last season as the deepest player, something which I think has helped with his combination with Gravenberch this season.I think it would have been much harder last season to incorporate three new midfield players and have Gravenberch and Macca as a pairing last season. Especially with Grav having a lot of minor injuries last season.