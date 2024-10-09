Luckily he's also capable of genuine entertainment, unlike most jazz musicians.
I see you adhere to the Spinal Tap opinion on Jazz:https://youtu.be/m5U6xmwyFPs?si=odK07MXukzoRhkrf
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk</a>James Allcott's Gravenberch analysis.
JLA is one of the best " football youbuters " imo
On the bass, Arne Slot...he wrote this...
Saying it was actually written still kills me.
When he's on his own, yeah. Doesn't half bring on some nobheads a lot of the time though.
Is he still on Koemans shitlist? Hopefully he gets some rest during the internationals.
Motherfucker. Koeman could not stick to his principles eh?
Played absolute dross ahead of him all Euros but he starts beasting it for Slot and decides he better play him now.
Picking a player who's in incredible form for his club side is fair enough, no?
Yeah, but not playing him at all in the Euros was stupid given how weak Holland's midfield was with the injuries they had. It's like he needed Slot to show him how to use him.
