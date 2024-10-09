« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 265754 times)

Offline Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3160 on: October 9, 2024, 12:53:42 am »
Quote from: Nessy76 on October  8, 2024, 06:15:05 pm
Luckily he's also capable of genuine entertainment, unlike most jazz musicians.

I see you adhere to the Spinal Tap opinion on Jazz:

https://youtu.be/m5U6xmwyFPs?si=odK07MXukzoRhkrf
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3161 on: October 9, 2024, 09:56:37 am »
Quote from: Giono on October  9, 2024, 12:53:42 am
I see you adhere to the Spinal Tap opinion on Jazz:

https://youtu.be/m5U6xmwyFPs?si=odK07MXukzoRhkrf

On the bass, Arne Slot...he wrote this...
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3162 on: October 9, 2024, 06:32:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk</a>


James Allcott's Gravenberch analysis.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3163 on: October 9, 2024, 11:12:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on October  9, 2024, 06:32:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk</a>


James Allcott's Gravenberch analysis.

JLA is one of the best " football youbuters " imo
Offline Nessy76

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3164 on: October 11, 2024, 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October  9, 2024, 11:12:24 pm
JLA is one of the best " football youbuters " imo

When he's on his own, yeah. Doesn't half bring on some nobheads a lot of the time though.
Offline Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 12:17:19 am »
Quote from: JP! on October  9, 2024, 09:56:37 am
On the bass, Arne Slot...he wrote this...

Saying it was actually written still kills me.
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 12:18:39 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 12:17:19 am
Saying it was actually written still kills me.

:D

"You're a naughty one...Saucy Jack..."
Offline mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 04:33:02 am »
Quote from: Nessy76 on October 11, 2024, 05:27:41 pm
When he's on his own, yeah. Doesn't half bring on some nobheads a lot of the time though.

His podcast with flav is a pisstake, stopped listening to that a while ago to be honest.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3168 on: Yesterday at 07:14:29 am »
Is he still on Koemans shitlist?
Hopefully he gets some rest during the internationals.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3169 on: Yesterday at 07:51:24 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:14:29 am
Is he still on Koemans shitlist?
Hopefully he gets some rest during the internationals.

Played 90 minutes and almost certainly will play 90 minutes midweek.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3170 on: Yesterday at 08:10:47 am »
Motherfucker.
Koeman could not stick to his principles eh?
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3171 on: Yesterday at 08:38:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:10:47 am
Motherfucker.
Koeman could not stick to his principles eh?

Played absolute dross ahead of him all Euros but he starts beasting it for Slot and decides he better play him now.
Offline tubby

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3172 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:38:13 am
Played absolute dross ahead of him all Euros but he starts beasting it for Slot and decides he better play him now.

Picking a player who's in incredible form for his club side is fair enough, no?
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 08:43:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:36:13 am
Picking a player who's in incredible form for his club side is fair enough, no?

Yeah, but not playing him at all in the Euros was stupid given how weak Holland's midfield was with the injuries they had. It's like he needed Slot to show him how to use him.
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 09:40:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:24 am
Yeah, but not playing him at all in the Euros was stupid given how weak Holland's midfield was with the injuries they had. It's like he needed Slot to show him how to use him.

Hes in good company - Jurgen didnt know either ;)
