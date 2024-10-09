« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 264754 times)

Offline Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3160 on: October 9, 2024, 12:53:42 am »
Quote from: Nessy76 on October  8, 2024, 06:15:05 pm
Luckily he's also capable of genuine entertainment, unlike most jazz musicians.

I see you adhere to the Spinal Tap opinion on Jazz:

https://youtu.be/m5U6xmwyFPs?si=odK07MXukzoRhkrf
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3161 on: October 9, 2024, 09:56:37 am »
Quote from: Giono on October  9, 2024, 12:53:42 am
I see you adhere to the Spinal Tap opinion on Jazz:

https://youtu.be/m5U6xmwyFPs?si=odK07MXukzoRhkrf

On the bass, Arne Slot...he wrote this...
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3162 on: October 9, 2024, 06:32:13 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk</a>


James Allcott's Gravenberch analysis.
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3163 on: October 9, 2024, 11:12:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on October  9, 2024, 06:32:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hZlzQ_49-sk</a>


James Allcott's Gravenberch analysis.

JLA is one of the best " football youbuters " imo
Offline Nessy76

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October  9, 2024, 11:12:24 pm
JLA is one of the best " football youbuters " imo

When he's on his own, yeah. Doesn't half bring on some nobheads a lot of the time though.
Offline Giono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 12:17:19 am »
Quote from: JP! on October  9, 2024, 09:56:37 am
On the bass, Arne Slot...he wrote this...

Saying it was actually written still kills me.
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 12:18:39 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:17:19 am
Saying it was actually written still kills me.

:D

"You're a naughty one...Saucy Jack..."
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 04:33:02 am »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 05:27:41 pm
When he's on his own, yeah. Doesn't half bring on some nobheads a lot of the time though.

His podcast with flav is a pisstake, stopped listening to that a while ago to be honest.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 07:14:29 am »
Is he still on Koemans shitlist?
Hopefully he gets some rest during the internationals.
