Boss again, lost a bit of control second half but thats more down to Mac going off. A great pairing.
Gravenberch looked a bit tired in the second half, not surprisingly considering how much he has played
I think this is the first game this season our defenders passed to him that many times under pressure? And he dealt with it comfortably (apart from that one scare in the second half when he actually beat the first man but overdribbled afterward).Also looks like this game we played with him as the single pivot.
I'm hope Koeman recognises that Gravenberch has played a lot of football and gives him reduced minutes.
The last two games we are also seeing him turn, then break the lines and enter into attacking positions with the ball as a normal part of his role. He is doing some really nice stuff.
This is my one slight worry - he's basically had 2 seasons of not really playing, and now he's being asked to play 90 mins week in week out - how does his body hold up? It's barely October and he's already played more or less as many minutes this season as he did for Bayern, and about 50% of the minutes he got over the entirety of last season.Let's hope the medical team are all over managing his load management, cos asking a player to play 3000-4000 minutes at high intensity when they're not used to on the face of it feels a recipe for disaster. Koeman absolutely won't rest him - get the sense he hates the lad but can't leave him out because he's their best midfielder on current form.
Gonna have to change his name to Goatvenberch at this rate. Insane!Do an international pull out please.
His first touch gives me the horn.
Do you climax when he combines the turn with said first touch?
Exact 1 min mark when he absolutely owned Wharton with that turn.
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
