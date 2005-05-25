I think this is the biggest turnaround I've ever seen in a Liverpool shirt since Firmino (Firmino was badly misused by Brendan). Also, there is Fabinho who badly struggled st first and was taken out of the team for months to be coached at how to defend in a Klopp team. Ljinders said he had to be coached to defend across the pitch and vertically up the pitch.
Never thought he was a bad player last season, but I really had no idea what exactly he was good at. I mean, you could see he had all the basics, good technique, seemed to have his head up all the time, so I wasn't writing him off or anything, but the way he plays now, he has such a clear identity on the pitch.
Having a defined role, rather than being a utility sub as he often was last year, and getting a regular place in the team, plus being in a set up that maybe plays more to his talents, has done absolute wonders for the lad.