« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 257221 times)

Offline Hard Gerrard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3080 on: October 3, 2024, 09:54:43 pm »
So pleased from his start of the season. I like the balance he's showing, he has no rush and he's waiting for the right time in the game to run with the ball and split the opposite midfield. He has been great and still there's some room for improvements.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3081 on: October 3, 2024, 09:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October  3, 2024, 01:18:56 am
Many I know - and the media folks too - say the same as you John lad. But I have to disagree. I loved him in the game's he did play last season. And those half turns and surges were evident in his very first game. I can recall how excited I was seeing it. As good as anyone I've ever seen doing it. A masterclass in inviting the challenge and then turning and leaving his marker for dead. He actually makes it look easy but as anyone who's played midfield knows it bloodywell isn't.
If you were seeing it last season Alan mate I'll have some of that stuff you're getting at the turnstile :D
Nice one though :)
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3082 on: October 3, 2024, 11:02:24 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on October  3, 2024, 01:12:10 pm
Agreed Timbo. I recalled at Etihad last season, he glided past Rodri and left him for dead  twice. And I sat there in awe while uttering wow and feeling there is a player there

Looks like me and thee are the only ones on here who'd make decent footy scout eh mate. Mind you it was so glaringly obvious maybe it's more the case that nobody else has got a fuckin clue what theyre watching 8) ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3083 on: October 3, 2024, 11:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October  3, 2024, 11:02:24 pm
Looks like me and thee are the only ones on here who'd make decent footy scout eh mate. Mind you it was so glaringly obvious maybe it's more the case that nobody else has got a fuckin clue what theyre watching 8) ;D
or ... a whole shitload of posters were as impressed as hell with him but couldn't be arsed arguing with the ones bending over backwards to diss the lad.  life's too short innit.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3084 on: October 3, 2024, 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on October  3, 2024, 09:59:23 pm
If you were seeing it last season Alan mate I'll have some of that stuff you're getting at the turnstile :D
Nice one though :)

 :)

The lad's a freak John lad. But he's our freak thank fuck  ;D
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3085 on: October 3, 2024, 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  3, 2024, 11:06:42 pm
or ... a whole shitload of posters were as impressed as hell with him but couldn't be arsed arguing with the ones bending over backwards to diss the lad.  life's too short innit.

Good to know Sam. Never goes away though. Talking to the youngest godson last week who was trying to persuade me that MacAllister  is weak link. He's a great lad but he is only 40 mind you so maybe he's got an excuse for being so fucking blind.  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3086 on: October 3, 2024, 11:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October  3, 2024, 11:17:06 pm
Good to know Sam. Never goes away though. Talking to the youngest godson last week who was trying to persuade me that MacAllister  is weak link. He's a great lad but he is only 40 mind you so maybe he's got an excuse for being so fucking blind.  ;D
kids, eh? wotchagonnado??    :)
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,937
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 12:58:59 am »
Quote from: John C on October  3, 2024, 09:59:23 pm
If you were seeing it last season Alan mate I'll have some of that stuff you're getting at the turnstile :D
Nice one though :)
Was the same mate. Love players like him. Technically he has it all. You could see it  from youtube vids from times of yore to bit parts he played for us. He Showed glimpses. Even in interviews last season he seemed nervous. Not now . Hes smiling all the time in a way he wasnt last year. Hes a pub regular now with a voice. You can see it. Hes not that kid anymore daunted by all the arl twats with reps an shit stories of when they were young going on aboot the fucking war.

Remember my first day at Tranmere. Sat there in a changing room as some skinny 14 year old prick and everyone bar me an my 2 mates were older. They all had fucking bus passes and those socks with braces on to the knees. Im sat there reading Roy Of the Rovers when they all walk in an when the manager walks in to randomly pick the team im looking at him like 'Honest to god, please dont fucking pick me ffs' . Same shit happened first night i Dj'd in a club. Hands were wobbling like fuck. Thought to myself what the fucks goin on ere. Was always a confident lad but strange shit happens in new surroundings.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,937
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 01:06:32 am »
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 01:25:04 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:06:32 am
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through

🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 04:19:41 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:06:32 am
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through

Should have shaved your pubes...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,203
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 05:09:10 am »
I think this is the biggest turnaround I've ever seen in a Liverpool shirt since Firmino (Firmino was badly misused by Brendan). Also, there is Fabinho who badly struggled st first and was taken out of the team for months to be coached at how to defend in a Klopp team. Ljinders said he had to be coached to defend across the pitch and vertically up the pitch.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 05:45:32 am »
He was very good at West Ham last season so its not like we didnt have any good performances but this absolutely dominance (off the ball as well as on), wasnt anywhere close to the player we saw for us last season.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 08:27:21 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 12:58:59 am
Remember my first day at Tranmere. Sat there in a changing room as some skinny 14 year old prick and everyone bar me an my 2 mates were older. They all had fucking bus passes and those socks with braces on to the knees. Im sat there reading Roy Of the Rovers when they all walk in an when the manager walks in to randomly pick the team im looking at him like 'Honest to god, please dont fucking pick me ffs' . Same shit happened first night i Dj'd in a club. Hands were wobbling like fuck. Thought to myself what the fucks goin on ere. Was always a confident lad but strange shit happens in new surroundings.
:thumbup
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:06:32 am
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through
;D
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 08:38:15 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October  3, 2024, 11:02:24 pm
Looks like me and thee are the only ones on here who'd make decent footy scout eh mate. Mind you it was so glaringly obvious maybe it's more the case that nobody else has got a fuckin clue what theyre watching 8) ;D
8) ;)
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,203
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 08:42:31 am »
To be fair, we saw glimpses last season but no one could have predicted Grav would kick on like this this season. He has been a revelation.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 am »
Gis technique was never in doubt and his thread is evidence of that. Last season,  the more physical parts of his game were the issue. Things like his touch and driving runs were always there.

He has really improved in that aspect. Now, he's more rounded because he's a technical player that can put his foot in and nick the ball.  The Europa League was perfect for him because it gave him a low pressure environment to not only get game time but also build his confidence.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 am »
I think we are well beyond a purple patch now - this is a really, really good footballer emerging before us.

Excited to see how far he can take this.

Another few months of this form and whilst we may look to sign another #6 for numbers, they certainly would have to be pretty good to displace him from the starting line up. Szobo would be the one looking over his shoulder IMO.

We are seeing him in a #6 and sometimes, a lot of times really, dovetailing with Mac or being part of a pivot but where was his best position assumed to be? Was it an 8?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 01:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:06:32 am
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through
not sure why this is in the Grav thread Capon.

unless .... are you saying that Grav is able to float past oppo players so often coz he's dropping stinkers that keep them away?

jesus we're now taking body language interpretation to a whole new level.
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,045
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3099 on: Yesterday at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:09:10 am
I think this is the biggest turnaround I've ever seen in a Liverpool shirt since Firmino (Firmino was badly misused by Brendan). Also, there is Fabinho who badly struggled st first and was taken out of the team for months to be coached at how to defend in a Klopp team. Ljinders said he had to be coached to defend across the pitch and vertically up the pitch.

Never thought he was a bad player last season, but I really had no idea what exactly he was good at. I mean, you could see he had all the basics, good technique, seemed to have his head up all the time, so I wasn't writing him off or anything, but the way he plays now, he has such a clear identity on the pitch.

Having a defined role, rather than being a utility sub as he often was last year, and getting a regular place in the team, plus being in a set up that maybe plays more to his talents, has done absolute wonders for the lad.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,604
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 01:37:03 pm
Never thought he was a bad player last season, but I really had no idea what exactly he was good at. I mean, you could see he had all the basics, good technique, seemed to have his head up all the time, so I wasn't writing him off or anything, but the way he plays now, he has such a clear identity on the pitch.

Having a defined role, rather than being a utility sub as he often was last year, and getting a regular place in the team, plus being in a set up that maybe plays more to his talents, has done absolute wonders for the lad.

His on ball numbers were excellent last year - hes been pretty elite as a ball progressor (carries and passing) since he got here

Hes improved this year - but theres a lot of revisionism that he wasnt good last year which wasnt the case, he just didnt play consistently due to some pretty big selection errors and his injury
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:55:18 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
His on ball numbers were excellent last year - hes been pretty elite as a ball progressor (carries and passing) since he got here

Hes improved this year - but theres a lot of revisionism that he wasnt good last year which wasnt the case, he just didnt play consistently due to some pretty big selection errors and his injury

His off ball numbers have taken a big leap though havent they? And it was often that which people noticed. He was a bit light weight last season at times. A non entity unless he was on the ball (where he did good progressive stuff). Whereas this season hes doing the on ball stuff even better and his off ball stuff makes him pretty dominant whenever the ball is near him.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,604
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 03:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:17:09 pm
His off ball numbers have taken a big leap though havent they? And it was often that which people noticed. He was a bit light weight last season at times. A non entity unless he was on the ball (where he did good progressive stuff). Whereas this season hes doing the on ball stuff even better and his off ball stuff makes him pretty dominant whenever the ball is near him.

Yeah this was a bit of a miss conception too if you're talking about ball winning :) .. he put in more tackles+interceptions than our other 8s last season. More this season (4.1 vs 3.2 in the league) but he's playing deeper.
He was lower in terms of pressures than others I remember- no idea how he's doing on this now as we don't have public numbers for it

Just checked he only played 1100 league minutes last year, weofully under used it turns out
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:17:09 pm
His off ball numbers have taken a big leap though havent they? And it was often that which people noticed. He was a bit light weight last season at times. A non entity unless he was on the ball (where he did good progressive stuff). Whereas this season hes doing the on ball stuff even better and his off ball stuff makes him pretty dominant whenever the ball is near him.
Do you mean tackles and interceptions by off ball numbers? I guess it's hard to know this for, but I magine they've gone up from a role change rather than application/ability. Same way Mac Allisters went up from Brighton to us last year then down again.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm »
There was definitely signs last season but I don't remember a clamer for him to start any big game or even any league game for that matter. Now we'd be gutted if he misses city or arsenal etc.

There has been a serious jump taken this year and it's what Bayern expected when they got him out of Ajax. He wasn't rated one of the best young talents in the world for nothing I know but it didn't work there and whilst he got more game time last year for us, it didn't really work how we would have liked. The good news was he was still very young and now it's clicking. He's for me the most exciting player in the squad since he's verging on that world class level that some of our other players are already at.

Is Slot the first to play him as the deepest mid in his time at Bayern or Liverpool?
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,663
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm
Do you mean tackles and interceptions by off ball numbers? I guess it's hard to know this for, but I magine they've gone up from a role change rather than application/ability. Same way Mac Allisters went up from Brighton to us last year then down again.
Mac has played the same role for us as he did for Brighton and Argentina I thought?
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,946
  • Boss Tha
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 02:02:25 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:06:32 am
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through

Enduring image.

 :D
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 02:21:28 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October  3, 2024, 10:23:44 am
I think I disagree. Him playing deeper gives him the space to make his turns and driving runs. Play him predominantly in the oppositions half with someone on his arse the whole time and with another defender or two within 5 yards then that's a lot less possible.

His current role I'd say is his best - sitting deep but with someone alongside him who is more of a controller and to stay behind when he does push forward. And on that note, I think it's fair to say that if we signed Zubimendi now, it would be with a view to playing him alongside Gravenberch, with Mac Allister pushing up, which I dont think would have been the thought process over the Summer.
I've been saying this since the summer and do still agree it would work great in some games but being in the stands for the first time this season (even said it to the lad I was with first 20 minutes) but 60 minutes in I could see exactly how much running Szoboszlai did and I'm struggling to see anyone matching that from Elliott, Mac or Jones, it's  absolutely mental how much yards he gets through and how much of a physical option he is compared to the others. But Mac for example offers more in and around the box for me currently so would
depend on if Slot can share those yards around the midfield I suppose.

100% Grav when he breaks into space towards the box could easily just gilded past the last defenders, ala Digger, instead of trying to offload it. Sky's the limit with this lad.
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3108 on: Today at 02:59:49 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:06:32 am
Was running the 1600 metres at Kirkby sports centre john against clubs from all over the country. Was in the lead as i was approaching the start/finishing line on the first lap.  As i approached it i noticed a load of girls id seen earlier and  they were all cheering. Then for some fucking unknown reason all of a sudden every step i took i farted. Next thing i know im all over the place an fell back aboot 5 or 6 places scared that theyd hear each parp. Was ok in the end but lost my bearings and thought i was gonna follow through
Don't think I've ever 'smelt' a post on here before 😂
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 03:31:28 am »
Fantastic this year, apart from anything else seems to of surged in confidence through being backed
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 