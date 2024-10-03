If you were seeing it last season Alan mate I'll have some of that stuff you're getting at the turnstile

Nice one though



Was the same mate. Love players like him. Technically he has it all. You could see it from youtube vids from times of yore to bit parts he played for us. He Showed glimpses. Even in interviews last season he seemed nervous. Not now . Hes smiling all the time in a way he wasnt last year. Hes a pub regular now with a voice. You can see it. Hes not that kid anymore daunted by all the arl twats with reps an shit stories of when they were young going on aboot the fucking war.Remember my first day at Tranmere. Sat there in a changing room as some skinny 14 year old prick and everyone bar me an my 2 mates were older. They all had fucking bus passes and those socks with braces on to the knees. Im sat there reading Roy Of the Rovers when they all walk in an when the manager walks in to randomly pick the team im looking at him like 'Honest to god, please dont fucking pick me ffs' . Same shit happened first night i Dj'd in a club. Hands were wobbling like fuck. Thought to myself what the fucks goin on ere. Was always a confident lad but strange shit happens in new surroundings.