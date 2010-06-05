« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 254891 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 09:14:25 am »
Love the shout that he is channeling his inner Thiago. Also agree, he is basically a new signing at this point. In fact, if the Spanish mountain man had come and played anything like this we would be calling it a steal signing.
Now for the challenge.He clearly needs a song. As does MacAllister and Szob. Should be easy enough to fit all 3 into a tune?  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 09:14:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:13:46 am
He plays as if he doesn't have bones in his hips. His ability to receive it on the half turn and run with it made him a very good outlet against their intense press.

Snake hips Jiro..
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 09:18:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:58:09 am
Why would you ever want to stick Grav behind the ball at all times, allowing other CMs to push right up the pitch? Hes extraordinary at receiving and taking players out of the game, ideally we want him pushing up the pitch! Hes got way too much in his locker to be a deep lying 6. And whilst his off the ball work is brilliant he still doesnt profile as a deep lying controller whose going to control the tempo ala Thiago. The, hes not a natural 6 shouts are being taken as a criticism but increasingly I mean that in a different way. Hes becoming a unicorn so he can do everything. And yet his most outstanding attributes will get muted as a deep lying 6, and ideally we want to allow his outstanding attributes to come to the fore. Playing as a box to box CM, doing a bit of everything, frees him up to play his natural game.

If Grav becomes a single pivot that means you have 6 men being a fixture in the opposition half rather than 5. I think the advantages of that far outweigh the disadvantages. Ryan can push up the pitch with the ball but would pick his moments.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 09:20:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:18:42 am
If Grav becomes a single pivot that means you have 6 men being a fixture in the opposition half rather than 5. I think the advantages of that far outweigh the disadvantages. Ryan can push up the pitch with the ball but would pick his moments.

And we look so much more defensively sound and giving up a lot less chances, why would we introduce more risk into our play? Once the front line learn to pass to eachother consistently we're going to go up a few levels.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 09:21:25 am »
There are still a few question marks with Gravenberch; it would be ridiculous to suggest there were not. Notably about his ability to do this against the top teams, his move incisive passing for two. But, he's improved so so much. It is astonishing how he turns and strides through midfield, I don't think it can be understated how much that opens up the opposition. Plus, it's absolutely brilliant to watch, it gets fans off their seats.

Few players in our team I'm enjoying watching more at the moment.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:58:09 am
Why would you ever want to stick Grav behind the ball at all times, allowing other CMs to push right up the pitch? Hes extraordinary at receiving and taking players out of the game, ideally we want him pushing up the pitch! Hes got way too much in his locker to be a deep lying 6. And whilst his off the ball work is brilliant he still doesnt profile as a deep lying controller whose going to control the tempo ala Thiago. The, hes not a natural 6 shouts are being taken as a criticism but increasingly I mean that in a different way. Hes becoming a unicorn so he can do everything. And yet his most outstanding attributes will get muted as a deep lying 6, and ideally we want to allow his outstanding attributes to come to the fore. Playing as a box to box CM, doing a bit of everything, frees him up to play his natural game.

I think I disagree. Him playing deeper gives him the space to make his turns and driving runs. Play him predominantly in the oppositions half with someone on his arse the whole time and with another defender or two within 5 yards then that's a lot less possible.

His current role I'd say is his best - sitting deep but with someone alongside him who is more of a controller and to stay behind when he does push forward. And on that note, I think it's fair to say that if we signed Zubimendi now, it would be with a view to playing him alongside Gravenberch, with Mac Allister pushing up, which I dont think would have been the thought process over the Summer.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 10:25:17 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:23:44 am
I think I disagree. Him playing deeper gives him the space to make his turns and driving runs. Play him predominantly in the oppositions half with someone on his arse the whole time and with another defender or two within 5 yards then that's a lot less possible.

His current role I'd say is his best - sitting deep but with someone alongside him who is more of a controller and to stay behind when he does push forward. And on that note, I think it's fair to say that if we signed Zubimendi now, it would be with a view to playing him alongside Gravenberch, with Mac Allister pushing up, which I dont think would have been the thought process over the Summer.

I'd agree, but Zubimendi - Gravenberch - Macca as a midfield three would be something, with Jones/Szobo/Elliot as rotation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 10:33:26 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:14:25 am
Love the shout that he is channeling his inner Thiago. Also agree, he is basically a new signing at this point. In fact, if the Spanish mountain man had come and played anything like this we would be calling it a steal signing.
Now for the challenge.He clearly needs a song. As does MacAllister and Szob. Should be easy enough to fit all 3 into a tune?  ;D
Klopp signing Thiago was a mastrerstroke.

He was the envy of so many players, the way he turned and then either switched the ball to his other foot and poked an immaculate pass forward, or just turned, shielded and sprinted a yeard or two and released with precision. Pass and move in one turn.

It influenced many of our midfielders and even players in other positions, cause they got to see it, marvel and try it everyday in training. You can see it from Harvey, to Stefan, to Jones, Nyoni, to Grav(although he has been doing that eversince we've seen him, but he was also at Bayern and Thiago may have been an earlier influence), to Tsimikas..

Many of our players display that- not as often as we'd like, but you can clearly see Thiago written all over that.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 11:05:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:25:17 am
I'd agree, but Zubimendi - Gravenberch - Macca as a midfield three would be something, with Jones/Szobo/Elliot as rotation.
Yep, Zubi's still on for me- if we'll have him. Closest thing to a Rodri this side of heaven.
Those 3 will be the envy of the world. Power, and elegance, mixed with crisp, incisive passing, high game intelligence, just the right amount of shithousery(Macca), athleticism and energy to burn.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 11:23:45 am »
The struggle to play out in the first half from goal kicks showed why we wanted Zubi - him alongside Grav would make dealing with that high press much easier
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:25:17 am
I'd agree, but Zubimendi - Gravenberch - Macca as a midfield three would be something, with Jones/Szobo/Elliot as rotation.

Zubimendi - Gravenberch - Macca thats the midfield i would love to see.  Unfortunate we didnt get him because them with Jones/Szobo/Elliot as rotation is brilliant.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:42:59 am
Zubimendi - Gravenberch - Macca thats the midfield i would love to see.  Unfortunate we didnt get him because them with Jones/Szobo/Elliot as rotation is brilliant.

Not over yet, and there must be other similar players out there.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 12:33:56 pm »
Pairing Gravenberch with a DM pushes Dom out of the team (because Mac would become the 10) IMHO would be a mistake. If we buy a DM (and I'm not sure we will because of Baj) it will be to rotate with Gravenberch rather than partner him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 12:42:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:33:56 pm
Pairing Gravenberch with a DM pushes Dom out of the team (because Mac would become the 10) IMHO would be a mistake. If we buy a DM (and I'm not sure we will because of Baj) it will be to rotate with Gravenberch rather than partner him.

Agreed. The disrespect of Szoboszlai is really surprising.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 12:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:12:38 am
This comment about Grave is acute ...
well that is quite a grave accusation.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 12:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 12:42:17 pm
Agreed. The disrespect of Szoboszlai is really surprising.

Why? He had a good couple of months at the start and has been garbage ever since.
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 12:59:18 pm »

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 01:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:59:18 pm


what are all those numbers supposed to represent?  kinda meaningless without a key to decipher it.
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 01:01:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:01:11 pm
what are all those numbers supposed to represent?  kinda meaningless without a key to decipher it.

Scores out of 10 per game, it's incredibly rare to consistently be over 7.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 01:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:01:51 pm
Scores out of 10 per game, it's incredibly rare to consistently be over 7.
get it, but some kind of context would be nice mate.  :)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 12:42:17 pm
Agreed. The disrespect of Szoboszlai is really surprising.

I don't think anyone is really disrespecting Szoboszlai. It would be a great headache to have, and would obviously help with rotation!

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:57:18 pm
Why? He had a good couple of months at the start and has been garbage ever since.

Ah. I stand corrected!
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:33 pm
get it, but some kind of context would be nice mate.  :)

That is the context, he's consistently delivering great performances so far this season. Player of the season so far.

Salah is like 9-5-6-10 etc.!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:59:18 pm




Where is that from? Who Scored? Fotmob?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:18:56 am
Many I know - and the media folks too - say the same as you John lad. But I have to disagree. I loved him in the game's he did play last season. And those half turns and surges were evident in his very first game. I can recall how excited I was seeing it. As good as anyone I've ever seen doing it. A masterclass in inviting the challenge and then turning and leaving his marker for dead. He actually makes it look easy but as anyone who's played midfield knows it bloodywell isn't.
Agreed Timbo. I recalled at Etihad last season, he glided past Rodri and left him for dead  twice. And I sat there in awe while uttering wow and feeling there is a player there
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 01:19:25 pm »
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 01:28:28 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:04:29 pm
I don't think anyone is really disrespecting Szoboszlai. It would be a great headache to have, and would obviously help with rotation!

Ah. I stand corrected!

I agree that more talented players to rotate is generally a good thing, but yeah, some people really don't see what a player he is. Don't want to derail this thread though, as it's all about the righteous praise of the incredible form of Ryan Gravenberch, and even the least observant among us can see how good he is, at least.
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 01:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 01:28:28 pm
I agree that more talented players to rotate is generally a good thing, but yeah, some people really don't see what a player he is. Don't want to derail this thread though, as it's all about the righteous praise of the incredible form of Ryan Gravenberch, and even the least observant among us can see how good he is, at least.

We're talking like ultimate dream wishes here right, so imagine how good the player needs to be to displace Szobo and even then you'd want him starting against teams who will attack us and open up the field, but I could see how Macca as the 10 against the defend deep teams with another "pivot" behind with Gravenberch would elevate our team even higher.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:04:41 pm
That is the context, he's consistently delivering great performances so far this season. Player of the season so far.

Salah is like 9-5-6-10 etc.!

and his face always looks the same despite the score.  You would think he would get more smiley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:23:44 am
I think I disagree. Him playing deeper gives him the space to make his turns and driving runs. Play him predominantly in the oppositions half with someone on his arse the whole time and with another defender or two within 5 yards then that's a lot less possible.

His current role I'd say is his best - sitting deep but with someone alongside him who is more of a controller and to stay behind when he does push forward. And on that note, I think it's fair to say that if we signed Zubimendi now, it would be with a view to playing him alongside Gravenberch, with Mac Allister pushing up, which I dont think would have been the thought process over the Summer.

I think we basically agree actually. In a double pivot, someone alongside him sitting deeper, him with more flexibility to not just sit behind the ball and in front of the opponents shape all the time. The post I was disagreeing with was arguing for him to become a sole pivot - whereas we both seem to think hed be better alongside a more controlling type rather than playing the sole pivot role on his own. Even if he ends up being deeper lying more of the time playing alongside someone else gives him the freedom to drive up the pitch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:04:41 pm
That is the context, he's consistently delivering great performances so far this season. Player of the season so far.

Salah is like 9-5-6-10 etc.!
I mean context for the pic with his face and a bunch of numbers, with no explanation of what they mean.  There's stats everywhere these days, those numbers could have been just about anything.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 03:04:41 pm »
Ryan is massively overperforming his contract. I hope the club will do the right by him soon.

So far he's been easily the best CM in the world, I can't wait for the Arsenal, City and Madrid games so the rest of the world could realize it as well.
