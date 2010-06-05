Love the shout that he is channeling his inner Thiago. Also agree, he is basically a new signing at this point. In fact, if the Spanish mountain man had come and played anything like this we would be calling it a steal signing.

Now for the challenge .He clearly needs a song. As does MacAllister and Szob. Should be easy enough to fit all 3 into a tune?



Klopp signing Thiago was a mastrerstroke.He was the envy of so many players, the way he turned and then either switched the ball to his other foot and poked an immaculate pass forward, or just turned, shielded and sprinted a yeard or two and released with precision. Pass and move in one turn.It influenced many of our midfielders and even players in other positions, cause they got to see it, marvel and try it everyday in training. You can see it from Harvey, to Stefan, to Jones, Nyoni, to Grav(although he has been doing that eversince we've seen him, but he was also at Bayern and Thiago may have been an earlier influence), to Tsimikas..Many of our players display that- not as often as we'd like, but you can clearly see Thiago written all over that.