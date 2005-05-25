« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 253399 times)

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • hippie at heart
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
World class talent in our hands, he is brilliant. He was born to play on the half turn.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,310
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 10:50:49 pm »
love watching him glide around the pitch....like all top class players he makes it look effortless
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
he plays like he has eyes in the back of his head.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Rolls Royce  8)
With a turbo boost fitted
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 10:58:06 pm »
Him staying fit will have a huge impact on how well our season goes.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 11:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:50:49 pm
love watching him glide around the pitch....like all top class players he makes it look effortless

Very graceful player. But always in the right position too, picking up the ball wherever and whenever necessary. He makes that look easy and that intuition and intelligence means he's not huffing and puffing to get to where he needs to be. Whatever Arne is coaching them, it's like water off a ducks back to Ryan.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,183
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:50:49 pm
love watching him glide around the pitch....like all top class players he makes it look effortless
Something he just didn't do last season even when the clear space was in front of his.
Another beast of a performance.
There's lots of things he does now which he didn't isn't there. He just doesn't resemble last years player, it might be due to the few minutes he had in his legs from the year before that. Who knows, but he's a new signing mate.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 11:11:24 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/364L0h4Y0YI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/364L0h4Y0YI</a>
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,285
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm »
Incredibly fun player to watch.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,101
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm »
Rijkaard waking up sweating at nights becasue Gravy has overtaken him as the best Dutch #6.  Gullit's spidey senses are tinglnig already.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm »
That was a sensational performance. Some of those turns, feints, and bursts were incredible - reminiscent of Thiago.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,310
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm
Something he just didn't do last season even when the clear space was in front of his.
Another beast of a performance.
There's lots of things he does now which he didn't isn't there. He just doesn't resemble last years player, it might be due to the few minutes he had in his legs from the year before that. Who knows, but he's a new signing mate.

Yeah John...we saw some brief snippets of his talents last season but the all round level of improvement has been a surprise.. and a joy to behold..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,018
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Was a fan from the start when we signed thought he had big potential, had some doubts about desire and consistently. He's gone beyond that and more. Delighted for him
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
I was confident he'd step up, but the speed of his improvement is incredible. Putting in minimum 8/10 performances every single game. Looks absolutely tailor-made for that position in this team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,656
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3014 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm »
Needs a contract extension before this gets out of hand.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,656
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3015 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm »
In saying that Salah was motm. What Salah does is a harder thing to do. As good as vvd has been for us and now this up incoming world star is.. Forwards that are world class are always more important because it's the hardest position.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:11:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/364L0h4Y0YI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/364L0h4Y0YI</a>
That turn at the beginning of the clip is absurd. Normally players do that when they realise there's a player approaching nearby. Here you can see the Bologna player hadn't even closed him down but Grav was already adjusting his body position for the dummy. Like he can tell the future.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,773
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3017 on: Today at 12:40:53 am »
It's astounding how much ground he covers in a few strides once he's lost a marker. He can go from his half to the edge of the oppo box in three gallops. It's quite something.

Also, it maybe doesn't get enough credit yet, but his off the ball work has improved massively too. Since there's fluidity between Macca and him in occupying the deepest midfield position, he (and Macca) do really well to cover defensive ground and close dangerous passing channels. From the eye test, I feel like his tackling has improved too but I haven't seen any stats on that yet.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3018 on: Today at 12:41:56 am »
He's been a revelation, hopefully this is just part of his accent to becoming the greatest 6 in our history.

No pressure  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3019 on: Today at 12:54:00 am »
That lad with the all time Dutch XI tattoo on his back is getting it redone  ;D
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3020 on: Today at 12:54:41 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm
Turns like Thiago, only difference is that he comes out of it 5 metres further up the pitch. ;D

And he doesn't get - WHOAAAA don't go there
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3021 on: Today at 01:15:22 am »
Better defensively than Thiago for sure.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3022 on: Today at 01:18:56 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm
Something he just didn't do last season even when the clear space was in front of his.
Another beast of a performance.
There's lots of things he does now which he didn't isn't there. He just doesn't resemble last years player, it might be due to the few minutes he had in his legs from the year before that. Who knows, but he's a new signing mate.

Many I know - and the media folks too - say the same as you John lad. But I have to disagree. I loved him in the game's he did play last season. And those half turns and surges were evident in his very first game. I can recall how excited I was seeing it. As good as anyone I've ever seen doing it. A masterclass in inviting the challenge and then turning and leaving his marker for dead. He actually makes it look easy but as anyone who's played midfield knows it bloodywell isn't.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,051
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3023 on: Today at 02:03:45 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:41:56 am
He's been a revelation, hopefully this is just part of his accent to becoming the greatest 6 in our history.

No pressure  ;D

On which letter are we placing it?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3024 on: Today at 02:12:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:03:45 am
On which letter are we placing it?
This comment about Grave is acute ...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 02:36:21 am »
It's true, he does have acute accent
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3026 on: Today at 06:37:12 am »
He's no Mainoo though.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3027 on: Today at 07:05:09 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm
Needs a contract extension before this gets out of hand.

He's already on 150K a week.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #3028 on: Today at 07:26:52 am »
His ability to navigate into the spaces in behind oppositions midfielders in as few as 2 or 3  touches is quite something to watch. It's almost like he has a birds eye view of the pitch as he judges when to advance with the ball perfectly.

Give him a runner who can time his runs in behind well and he'll grab a few assists just like the Jones one for Jota in the West Ham game
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 