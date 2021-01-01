It's astounding how much ground he covers in a few strides once he's lost a marker. He can go from his half to the edge of the oppo box in three gallops. It's quite something.



Also, it maybe doesn't get enough credit yet, but his off the ball work has improved massively too. Since there's fluidity between Macca and him in occupying the deepest midfield position, he (and Macca) do really well to cover defensive ground and close dangerous passing channels. From the eye test, I feel like his tackling has improved too but I haven't seen any stats on that yet.