Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:34:51 pm
Are we really "making do" though? We've got the best defensive record in the league whilst winning all but 1 game so far.

I think it's great that Slot can adapt, it's going to be key to success.

I think he's adjusted how he (ideally) wants to play - or how he's played in the past, from my understanding. I don't think he would have loved the number of transitions in the Bournemouth game. I agree, it's good that he can adapt - it's the mark of a good manager.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:34:51 pm
Are we really "making do" though? We've got the best defensive record in the league whilst winning all but 1 game so far.

I think it's great that Slot can adapt, it's going to be key to success.

I don't think we are making do at all.  We've created another option with Grav in that position because the first option didn't happen (Zub).

And that creation of an option could turn out to be better than the initial plan.

Personally I think thats great management and a very positive approach taken when the initial plan doesn't happen.

That's absolutely not to say we shouldn't sign players, but I'm happy we have a management team who will create just as good if not better options when put in this situation, rather than just whinge and trundle along.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
I don't think we are making do at all.  We've created another option with Grav in that position because the first option didn't happen (Zub).

And that creation of an option could turn out to be better than the initial plan.

Personally I think thats great management and a very positive approach taken when the initial plan doesn't happen.

That's absolutely not to say we shouldn't sign players, but I'm happy we have a management team who will create just as good if not better options when put in this situation, rather than just whinge and trundle along.

The initial plan was a systemic approach though. With a systemic approach, you coach the whole squad to play in a certain way. Lose a player through injury or deciding to rotate means you have the system to fall back on.

What you are advocating is expecting the coach to be innovative and come up with a personnel-led solution. What we have now works because Grav is an incredibly versatile rounded midfield player who just happens to be also an absolute physical monster, who can cover ground like a thoroughbred. Not only that he is playing alongside another extremely versatile player with elite levels of game intelligence in Macca.

That is great whilst they are both on the pitch and crucially full of energy. What happens if you lose one or god forbid both. Either through injury suspension or a need to rotate. There is no system to fall back on unless you think Slot has been coaching the likes of Endo, Jones and Morton to become versatile athletes and players with elite game intelligence who combine exceptionally well.

The United and Bournemouth games highlighted it. Even when the opposition were creating chances at the end Slot didn't bring on fresh legs for Macca and Grav because it would have required us to change the system mid-game.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
The initial plan was a systemic approach though. With a systemic approach, you coach the whole squad to play in a certain way. Lose a player through injury or deciding to rotate means you have the system to fall back on.

What you are advocating is expecting the coach to be innovative and come up with a personnel-led solution. What we have now works because Grav is an incredibly versatile rounded midfield player who just happens to be also an absolute physical monster, who can cover ground like a thoroughbred. Not only that he is playing alongside another extremely versatile player with elite levels of game intelligence in Macca.

That is great whilst they are both on the pitch and crucially full of energy. What happens if you lose one or god forbid both. Either through injury suspension or a need to rotate. There is no system to fall back on unless you think Slot has been coaching the likes of Endo, Jones and Morton to become versatile athletes and players with elite game intelligence who combine exceptionally well.

The United and Bournemouth games highlighted it. Even when the opposition were creating chances at the end Slot didn't bring on fresh legs for Macca and Grav because it would have required us to change the system mid-game.   

It sounds very much like you expect Liverpool to fall apart if - say - Curtis Jones has to replace either Macca or Grav. Is that so?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
I don't think we are making do at all.  We've created another option with Grav in that position because the first option didn't happen (Zub).

And that creation of an option could turn out to be better than the initial plan.

Personally I think thats great management and a very positive approach taken when the initial plan doesn't happen.

That's absolutely not to say we shouldn't sign players, but I'm happy we have a management team who will create just as good if not better options when put in this situation, rather than just whinge and trundle along.

I agree, it was disapointing not to get Zubimendi but I really like watching our current midfield three, I appreciate I'm on the more optimistic side but I can now see how the club though our 2nd choice was a Macca/Gravenberch double pivot. I also think Jones and Elliot will be big parts of it as well going forward, be interesting to see how Morton does against West Ham I think he's a tidy player as well.

We seem to make a habit of taking 2nd choices and seeing them become worldbeaters!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:31:11 pm
It sounds very much like you expect Liverpool to fall apart if - say - Curtis Jones has to replace either Macca or Grav. Is that so?

If we try and play the same system with both of them playing box to box then yes there is every chance of things unraveling. I think the Forest game was telling. At 0-0 when Macca went off we didn't try and go like for like and bring Jones on.

Instead, we changed the system. Trent who had been inverting was pushed higher up the pitch and we brought on Bradley as an orthodox attacking wing back. We tried a new system mid-match and it didn't work. When that failed we brought Jones on but not in a like-for-like way.
We tried another system with Jones replacing Ibou which saw us go to three at the back. We tried to make personnel-led changes that relied on innovation instead of falling back on an ingrained system.

Now imagine if we had signed Zubimendi and had an embedded system. Macca would have been playing as either the middle player in our midfield three or as the highest player. We would have excellent cover for both of those positions. If Grav comes off then Macca or Szobo are great cover as a the box to box player. If Szobo comes of we play Zubimendi, Macca and Grav which is also excellent.

Ideally if we brought in Zubimendi or a similar player then we offload Endo and bring in cover for the first pivot 6. If not if Zubimendi comes off then Macca is more than capable as playing as the first 6 once the game has opened up. His struggles are earlier in games against a high intensity press in that position.

In all cases we would have been able to make like for like changes and the system would have stayed the same. Compare that to the wholesale changes and systemic changes we made against Forest.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:57:43 pm
I appreciate I'm on the more optimistic side
You bastard!

Serious response:
Sad that a poster feels the need to kinda apologize for being optimistic about LFC.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm
If we try and play the same system with both of them playing box to box then yes there is every chance of things unraveling. I think the Forest game was telling. At 0-0 when Macca went off we didn't try and go like for like and bring Jones on.

Instead, we changed the system. Trent who had been inverting was pushed higher up the pitch and we brought on Bradley as an orthodox attacking wing back. We tried a new system mid-match and it didn't work. When that failed we brought Jones on but not in a like-for-like way.
We tried another system with Jones replacing Ibou which saw us go to three at the back. We tried to make personnel-led changes that relied on innovation instead of falling back on an ingrained system.

Now imagine if we had signed Zubimendi and had an embedded system. Macca would have been playing as either the middle player in our midfield three or as the highest player. We would have excellent cover for both of those positions. If Grav comes off then Macca or Szobo are great cover as a the box to box player. If Szobo comes of we play Zubimendi, Macca and Grav which is also excellent.

Ideally if we brought in Zubimendi or a similar player then we offload Endo and bring in cover for the first pivot 6. If not if Zubimendi comes off then Macca is more than capable as playing as the first 6 once the game has opened up. His struggles are earlier in games against a high intensity press in that position.

In all cases we would have been able to make like for like changes and the system would have stayed the same. Compare that to the wholesale changes and systemic changes we made against Forest.

I think in part that's a Slot thing, he's not afraid to vary the playing style, improvise and innovate. And this early in his time at the club, that's always going to be risky.

As a general point, for me, Gravenberch has been a revelation in the holding role, to the point where I wonder how we'd be using him if Zubamendi had come in. If he's going to shift into this deeper role, it seems to me that it's better he is getting games there, rather than watching from the bench again as he has for much of the last two years.

The question of what we do when he's unavailable remains, of course.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
'Making do' is being a bit disingenuous. It's a small sample size but who is doing a better job in the deep-lying defensive role than Gravenberch currently? 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 04:19:08 pm
I think in part that's a Slot thing, he's not afraid to vary the playing style, improvise and innovate. And this early in his time at the club, that's always going to be risky.

As a general point, for me, Gravenberch has been a revelation in the holding role, to the point where I wonder how we'd be using him if Zubamendi had come in. If he's going to shift into this deeper role, it seems to me that it's better he is getting games there, rather than watching from the bench again as he has for much of the last two years.

The question of what we do when he's unavailable remains, of course.

If Zubimemdi had come in then for me he would have played as the left-sided 6. That then frees Grav up to play his natural game which is the right-sided box-to-box player. The role he played at Ajax with De Jong and then Alvarez as the deepest midfield player.

That would add a completely different dimension to our build-up phase. Zubimendi is elite at receiving the ball from the keeper and centrebacks and progressing it to the 8's. Crucially he is comfortable at playing as the left-sided 6. When we look to create a box midfield then Grav or Trent inverting would be perfect for the right-sided 6 role. At the moment Grav the deepest player is far more comfortable on the right so if Trent inverts then Grav has to push on, Macca then has to drop and Trent has to tuck in. A simple solution suddenly becomes a complex one that relies on players understanding each others game and being fluid.

You need three fully synchronised instantaneous movements when Trent becomes the right-sided pivot.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:42:00 pm
If Zubimemdi had come in then for me he would have played as the left-sided 6. That then frees Grav up to play his natural game which is the right-sided box-to-box player. The role he played at Ajax with De Jong and then Alvarez as the deepest midfield player.

That would add a completely different dimension to our build-up phase. Zubimendi is elite at receiving the ball from the keeper and centrebacks and progressing it to the 8's. Crucially he is comfortable at playing as the left-sided 6. When we look to create a box midfield then Grav or Trent inverting would be perfect for the right-sided 6 role. At the moment Grav the deepest player is far more comfortable on the right so if Trent inverts then Grav has to push on, Macca then has to drop and Trent has to tuck in. A simple solution suddenly becomes a complex one that relies on players understanding each others game and being fluid.

You need three fully synchronised instantaneous movements when Trent becomes the right-sided pivot.

Possibly, but I don't see him getting that role ahead of Szobo or Macca, so in reality it's another season on the bench, and he'd probably be off next season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Nessy76 on Yesterday at 05:52:10 pm
Possibly, but I don't see him getting that role ahead of Szobo or Macca, so in reality it's another season on the bench, and he'd probably be off next season.

We're already moving Gravenberch on?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:09:02 pm
We're already moving Gravenberch on?

Well no, because he's found a role in the team. I just mean he would be unlikely to be happy with a third season on the sidelines. Just speculation, and largely academic at this point.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:09:02 pm
We're already moving Gravenberch on?

Think he means hed have been looking to leave if he wasnt given the chance as a starter, which is a fair point. He didnt come here to replace Naby Keita, he came here to replace Wijnaldum and become a key first team player. He was patient last season but I dont think he would have been again if he had another season like last year, being in and out and struggling to gain any kind of rhythm or form.

For me, its ok to say we still need to sign a 6/DLP/pessimistic midfield player to offer that specialist in deeper areas, ideally replacing Endo and giving us a really strong core of 6 midfielders who can start without much drop off from one to the other, we can say that and still say that Grav is looking like a really good solution whilst we wait for the right player who fits the criteria. I agree in ways I wouldnt be opposed to actually signing two more natural holding players, but I do believe Bajcetic has really high potential and a solid season of regular minutes in Salzburg could be enough to deem him ready as a suitable option, if not hell need one more loan going up a level but I do believe his talent is really high, even higher than someone like Wharton who many would like us to sign.

Its a really difficult thing to get right, though, I can remember always wanting us to sign better forwards than Origi/Shaq when our front 3 were in their pomp, but Im not sure theyd have ever reached that proper peak level if they were being rotated with other strong players. By the time we signed Jota it was probably the right time in terms of adding another top quality player who could cover Sadio/Bobby. Likewise, when Gini/Fab/Henderson reached a ridiculous level, it almost suited them that Ox/Keita were bit part players at times, they reached a level of a CL-winning side and 90+ points because the chemistry was so good, whilst Milner was the perfect veteran to come in when needed. Were definitely light at the moment, we need at least one more top quality option, but its a delicate situation where part of me thinks this three (and Jones and Harvey) could develop rapidly by the platform theyll have, which should lead to a smoother transition when we do sign someone. The defensive development Grav will make playing in this role should make him a more complete player moving forward, which should allow us more flexibility in future systems. Whereas if you try and take the shackles off him now he might end up a player that can only play as an attacking 8 and you constantly want him freed of discipline. As many have said, hes a bit like Yaya Toure, I think Yaya Toure became a better player by developing as a 6 for Barca and then eventually gaining more freedom to win matches as an 8/10 for City. Its really good player development by Slot, which should bode really well for the future, both with the current crop we have here and when we eventually add a top quality deeper player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:00:56 pm
Think he means hed have been looking to leave if he wasnt given the chance as a starter, which is a fair point. He didnt come here to replace Naby Keita, he came here to replace Wijnaldum and become a key first team player. He was patient last season but I dont think he would have been again if he had another season like last year, being in and out and struggling to gain any kind of rhythm or form.

For me, its ok to say we still need to sign a 6/DLP/pessimistic midfield player to offer that specialist in deeper areas, ideally replacing Endo and giving us a really strong core of 6 midfielders who can start without much drop off from one to the other, we can say that and still say that Grav is looking like a really good solution whilst we wait for the right player who fits the criteria. I agree in ways I wouldnt be opposed to actually signing two more natural holding players, but I do believe Bajcetic has really high potential and a solid season of regular minutes in Salzburg could be enough to deem him ready as a suitable option, if not hell need one more loan going up a level but I do believe his talent is really high, even higher than someone like Wharton who many would like us to sign.

Its a really difficult thing to get right, though, I can remember always wanting us to sign better forwards than Origi/Shaq when our front 3 were in their pomp, but Im not sure theyd have ever reached that proper peak level if they were being rotated with other strong players. By the time we signed Jota it was probably the right time in terms of adding another top quality player who could cover Sadio/Bobby. Likewise, when Gini/Fab/Henderson reached a ridiculous level, it almost suited them that Ox/Keita were bit part players at times, they reached a level of a CL-winning side and 90+ points because the chemistry was so good, whilst Milner was the perfect veteran to come in when needed. Were definitely light at the moment, we need at least one more top quality option, but its a delicate situation where part of me thinks this three (and Jones and Harvey) could develop rapidly by the platform theyll have, which should lead to a smoother transition when we do sign someone. The defensive development Grav will make playing in this role should make him a more complete player moving forward, which should allow us more flexibility in future systems. Whereas if you try and take the shackles off him now he might end up a player that can only play as an attacking 8 and you constantly want him freed of discipline. As many have said, hes a bit like Yaya Toure, I think Yaya Toure became a better player by developing as a 6 for Barca and then eventually gaining more freedom to win matches as an 8/10 for City. Its really good player development by Slot, which should bode really well for the future, both with the current crop we have here and when we eventually add a top quality deeper player.

Yeah really good I agree with most of that.

The biggest issue though is that Grav is still only 22 and developing physically. Last season he had a lot of niggling injuries. What Klopp called mini injuries. Personally, I think it is asking for trouble asking Grav to play so many minutes, at such high intensity in such a demanding role. He is running himself literally into the ground for 60-70 minutes and looks shattered towards the end of games.

For me we need two things, we need more control so we can rest on the ball the way City does and we need better rotation options. I am not sure how we can do that with Macca and Grav as pretty much a necessity for the current system to work. Throwing a top quality DLP/6 into the mix pretty much solves those two issues overnight.

For me usually the simplest solution is the best one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Ya, but the guy said he would come and then changed his mind and turned us down. The hell are we supposed to do about that?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm
Ya, but the guy said he would come and then changed his mind and turned us down. The hell are we supposed to do about that?
I'll come play the 6 role. I'm only 57, still have a few years in the tank.



Oh, wait, I though this was a Chelsea thread...  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm
Ya, but the guy said he would come and then changed his mind and turned us down. The hell are we supposed to do about that?

Rodri looks like he is out for the season.

City have reportedly already created a 4 man shortlist for January. Zubimendi, Barella, Ederson and Wharton. Which tends to show that there isn't only one player in the World who can improve City's team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm
Rodri looks like he is out for the season.

City have reportedly already created a 4 man shortlist for January. Zubimendi, Barella, Ederson and Wharton. Which tends to show that there isn't only one player in the World who can improve City's team.

Barella?

Anyway, going by Gravenberch's start to the season I think the January/summer transfer window will largely depend on the progress of Baj with regard to our moving for a DM. If Baj proves his fitness we'll feel we have the defensive midfield slots covered.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm
Rodri looks like he is out for the season.

City have reportedly already created a 4 man shortlist for January. Zubimendi, Barella, Ederson and Wharton. Which tends to show that there isn't only one player in the World who can improve City's team.

City have created, or journalists have created on their behalf?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKzV7mznlbM


From Kelly and Wright show - Tim Sherwood calling him Patrick Viera like.

Not that I care about his opinion tho..
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Rest him tonight please.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:34:47 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKzV7mznlbM


From Kelly and Wright show - Tim Sherwood calling him Patrick Viera like.

Not that I care about his opinion tho..

People are starting to take notice now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:44:59 am
Rest him tonight please.

Hopefully, Mac and Gravenberch aren't even in the squad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:07:58 pm
You bastard!

Serious response:
Sad that a poster feels the need to kinda apologize for being optimistic about LFC.

I absolutely love when we "grow" our own, not through some sense of told you so to people wanting transfers, they are a big part of improving of course, but to see a young player come through and fulfil their potential here is better than anything else and two fingers to the petro buy buy buy clubs.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:27:17 am
I absolutely love when we "grow" our own, not through some sense of told you so to people wanting transfers, they are a big part of improving of course, but to see a young player come through and fulfil their potential here is better than anything else and two fingers to the petro buy buy buy clubs.

I appreciate this is a conversation about using Grav instead of buying a player in the summer. But we literally bought Grav a season ago. His story isn't one about the merits of not buying players and rather 'growing our own'. We didn't grow him, not really. It's mostly a story about the opposite, of the value of spending fairly big money on a relatively unproven youngster because of massive potential.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:54:08 am
I appreciate this is a conversation about using Grav instead of buying a player in the summer. But we literally bought Grav a season ago. His story isn't one about the merits of not buying players and rather 'growing our own'. We didn't grow him, not really. It's mostly a story about the opposite, of the value of spending fairly big money on a relatively unproven youngster because of massive potential.

I think it's fair to say though that a large number of our competitors would have binned him off after last season, or at least not have given him increased opportunities.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:54:08 am
I appreciate this is a conversation about using Grav instead of buying a player in the summer. But we literally bought Grav a season ago. His story isn't one about the merits of not buying players and rather 'growing our own'. We didn't grow him, not really. It's mostly a story about the opposite, of the value of spending fairly big money on a relatively unproven youngster because of massive potential.

Considering he didn't kick on at Bayern, I see buying undervalued potential and coaching to realise that potential along the same lines.

Do you think cheaty would have signed him or give him the time we have? That's what makes us as a club different to most.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Its been brilliant to see Gravenberchs rise from the youth team, so little was said about him in our youth and reserve teams its almost like he wasnt even at the club. Patience pays, transfers suck.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:08 am
Considering he didn't kick on at Bayern, I see buying undervalued potential and coaching to realise that potential along the same lines.

Do you think cheaty would have signed him or give him the time we have? That's what makes us as a club different to most.

Isn't that what happened with Viera?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:11:58 am
Isn't that what happened with Viera?

Viera and Toure are some big boots to aspire to! Utter beasts.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Another example closer to home are Sturridge and Coutinho. Rescued from their former team's bench by Liverpool.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:47:24 am
Another example closer to home are Sturridge and Coutinho. Rescued from their former team's bench by Liverpool.

Yep, Robbo/Gini not from the bench but from obscurity :D Shit we sound like Graham fanboys now.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:18:48 am
Viera and Toure are some big boots to aspire to! Utter beasts.

Tim Sherwoods fault
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:54 am
Its been brilliant to see Gravenberchs rise from the youth team, so little was said about him in our youth and reserve teams its almost like he wasnt even at the club. Patience pays, transfers suck.

It just goes to show what a waste of money it was signing that fella from Bayern Munich last season. Imagine spending £34m the 15th highest fee ever paid by the club and giving him £150k a week at 21 when we already had a gem on our hands.

I blame the whingers demanding we sign shiny new toys like Macca, Szobozslai and that Dutch fella. A bit of patience was all that was needed. The same posters are now suggesting we give VVD a new deal instead of waiting half a decade to see if Nallo is any good. They're like spoilt kids with their "within five years", "within five years" tantrums.

I am immensely proud when I see a team full of Academy prospects like Ali, VVD, Ibou, Robbo, Grav, Macca, Szobo, Salah, Nunez and Diaz all local lads made good. Shame about that Trent fella who they say has got too big for his boots and they aren't arsed if he goes to Madrid as long as it saves us a few quid in wages.

In an alternative universe Grav was an elite talent who we paid all the money for and are reaping the rewards. Here is a radical idea why don't we try it again instead of being gaslit that Zubimendi was the only 6 in the world better than Endo. Why not bring in an elite talent as the first 6. Take the pressure off Grav and potentially sort the midfield for years to come.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:08 am
Considering he didn't kick on at Bayern, I see buying undervalued potential and coaching to realise that potential along the same lines.

Do you think cheaty would have signed him or give him the time we have? That's what makes us as a club different to most.

We paid more for Gravenberch than Bayern did. So how the fuck is that undervalued.

You are right about City they would never sign players like Akanji, Jesus and Alvarez for relatively low fees and make them starters. They would never bring through players like Foden or Lewis. 

I mean you only have to look at this to see how different we are to City.

Minutes played by teenagers.

min" border="0
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:54 am
Its been brilliant to see Gravenberchs rise from the youth team, so little was said about him in our youth and reserve teams its almost like he wasnt even at the club. Patience pays, transfers suck.

I appreciate at 12 you struggle with reading, but you missed this rather big part of my post troll.

"transfers, they are a big part of improving of course".
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:39:18 pm
I appreciate at 12 you struggle with reading, but you missed this rather big part of my post troll.

"transfers, they are a big part of improving of course".

I think it was the contrasting of improving with transfers versus improving with Grav that was rather grating for people and left your post wide open to a certain degree of sarcasm. I do hear the point you were trying to make and am sure theres something to it mind!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:41:51 pm
I think it was the contrasting of improving with transfers versus improving with Grav that was rather grating for people and left your post wide open to a certain degree of sarcasm. I do hear the point you were trying to make and am sure theres something to it mind!

I clearly stated that transfers are a big part of improving the squad, but my personal preference is firstly to grow our own - Trent, Jones, Bradley, Quansah and secondly bringing in players not fulfilling their potential and turning them into world beaters.

But the trolls want their little baits by taking posts out of context to further their own childish agendas.
