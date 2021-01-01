« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 240818 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 am »
I think the reason some people are trying to define Gravenberch as something other than a 6 is because they still want us to buy a 6. If Gravenberch continues to progress and Baj demonstrates he is past his injuries I don't think we'll buy a 6 as there will be several positions to address especially if players leave on a free.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!

Poor Endo seems Slot prefers threesomes
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,314
  • Born and Bred
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!

Couldn't agree more...
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,813
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:51:15 am
Poor Endo seems Slot prefers threesomes

Endo was exactly what it said on the tin, an experienced proffesional to come in and tide us over as the younger players bedded in, a job he did really well but he's not the future of this midfield rebuild which Klopp started and Slot is finishing.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:00:44 pm
Endo was exactly what it said on the tin, an experienced proffesional to come in and tide us over as the younger players bedded in, a job he did really well but he's not the future of this midfield rebuild which Klopp started and Slot is finishing.

Absolute nonsense if you are bringing in a player to tide you over then you don't give him a four-year deal. Endo has two full seasons left on his deal AFTER this season. That is more bedding in than the Chelsea flower show.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:27 am
It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.

And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.

I think that 'old six' ball winning midfielder type is no longer a thing for the bigger teams - everyone wants midfielders that can play and let the system and shape sort out the chances.

But you're right as well, Gravenberch is only a 6 or whatever it is when he's playing well, the minute he has a bad couple of games the shouts for a more 'traditional' 6 will be back despite the fact that we have only conceded two goals in 6 games and scored 13 goals this season already.
Logged

Online rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 12:47:59 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm
And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.


It's whatever the manager, system and player makes it. There are different styles of winger out there too.  Bobby, Darwin and Andy Carrol are all 9s. Trent is a fullback. John Stones is a CB. People play positions differently.

If it helps we can always throw the word 'False' in front of any that break the mould too much ;D
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 01:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:27 am
It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.

No the conversation is entirely about how you get the best out of the players we have and how we fulfill Slot's potential as a Coach. For me, Grav is the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen. Those kind of players are priceless. Central midfield players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are impossible to defend against.

Look at last season when he absolutely burned the best 6 on the planet Rodri in the City game. No one does that to Rodri. Like Toure in his Barca days, Grav is versatile enough to play deeper. It is a complete waste of his talent though. Same with Macca you don't want him making lung-busting recovery runs like he made for the Milan goal last week. You want to give him the freedom to find positions in between the lines where he can hurt teams. You want your players with real game intelligence high up the pitch where they can hurt teams.

Look at City players like the two Silva's, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden etc could all do a job as deeper players. They could all play box-to-box. You want them higher up the pitch though in positions in which they can hurt the opposition.

The modern game is all about creating a 3-2-4-1 and getting your creative players in between the lines. At Feyernoord Slot did that with a traditional 6 and an inverted full-back, usually Wieffer and Geertruida. Ped does it by having a centreback usually Stones or Akanji stepping out and playing in midfield. We can't use any of those solutions because we don't have a fullback who can play as a defensive 3 so we couldn't push a centreback into midfield.

Then we get to the issue of having a six and Trent inverting. The issue there is that to do that you need a 6 who is comfortable playing as the left-sided 6 when Trent inverts but also comfortable being a single 6 when Trent drops into a back four or when he pushes higher up the pitch to create overloads on the right. Grav is far more comfortable playing as the right-sided 6 and having him as the holding midfield player with no freedom to break out with the ball is a waste of his talent.

It is clear that when we want to invert Trent then it is Macca who becomes the deepest midfield player. The simple solution is to bring in a 6 who is comfortable as the left-sided 6 and as a single 6 and whose skillset is best utilised in that position, in essence a specialist. What we have at the moment is a complex way of solving a simple issue. Crucially it relies on Grav and Macca understanding each other's game, having elite communication and running 10k plus every game. It isn't sustainable.

Look at the Forest game as soon as Macca went off the wheels well and truly came off. That is the issue with complex systems reliant on individuals to make them work. For me it was very telling that when Jones came on against Bournemouth he came on in the 8/10 role and we kept the Grav-Macca pairing. The problem with that was similar to the United game. The two of them had ran themselves into the ground and both United and Bournemouth created opportunities late on. That is the problem with having two box to box players in midfield together for it to work they have to expend a ridiculous amount of energy both covering for each other and crucially in terms of retaining possession.

In those situations, Slot doesn't want to bring on an Endo and solidify the midfield. He wants us to pass teams to death. That is where a specialist 6 who can control the tempo of the game is worth their weight in gold. Our midfield only works when we play at a really high tempo. You need to be able to slow the game down and exert control. The best example would be our title-winning side. We would go ahead and could kill a game stone-dead. The stats were ridiculous as soon as we took the lead the opposition basically created almost no xG whatsoever. You can't do that with a fluid midfield without any specialists.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm
Absolute nonsense if you are bringing in a player to tide you over then you don't give him a four-year deal. Endo has two full seasons left on his deal AFTER this season. That is more bedding in than the Chelsea flower show.

Is Endo on a four-year deal? I thought it was three years.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 01:27:15 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm
And that's why it's an interesting conversation - because what IS a 6? Is it that deep lying midfield position? Or is it a guy whose primary contribution to the team is winning the ball.

I think that 'old six' ball winning midfielder type is no longer a thing for the bigger teams - everyone wants midfielders that can play and let the system and shape sort out the chances.

But you're right as well, Gravenberch is only a 6 or whatever it is when he's playing well, the minute he has a bad couple of games the shouts for a more 'traditional' 6 will be back despite the fact that we have only conceded two goals in 6 games and scored 13 goals this season already.

I think the 6 in Slot's system is pretty clear he wants someone to sit protect the back four and dictate the tempo. At Feyenoord he had Wieffer performing that role and here he wanted Zubimendi. Players that allow the creative players the license to play higher up the pitch.

A ball winner isn't really a requirement in a Slot team because the idea is to overload the areas you are likely to lose the ball in and for players to win their duels. That for me is why Endo isn't an option for a Slot side. Endo is a ball winner because he charges all over the pitch looking to get into player's faces and win the ball. Almost a mini Momo. The issue then is if he doesn't win the ball then the midfield is vacated and teams rip you apart on the counter. That is why last season we ended up with Endo and Macca as a flat two and lost our creativity towards the end of the season.

Grav and Macca would be a great solution if games lasted 60-70 minutes and you could guarantee they played every minute of every game.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:14:57 pm
Is Endo on a four-year deal? I thought it was three years.

Yeah, he has a contract until June 2027.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm
Yeah, he has a contract until June 2027.

A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,813
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 01:44:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:35:52 pm
A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.

He's on approx £50k a week, I'd expect we thought he had decent resell value and that wage wouldn't price him out of a move later, seems a pretty standard deal considering he signed for Klopp where he fit the style of play, he's only on the fringes now because Klopp left, he wouldn't be the first player to not fit a new managers style of play.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 01:44:20 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:49:22 am
I think the reason some people are trying to define Gravenberch as something other than a 6 is because they still want us to buy a 6. If Gravenberch continues to progress and Baj demonstrates he is past his injuries I don't think we'll buy a 6 as there will be several positions to address especially if players leave on a free.
I want us to buy another one, Neill, however I think of Gravenberg as a new/different type of nr 6.
He's doing things that lead to nearly the same outcome as what you'd want when you've a 6, and ultimately, that's what we want- the same outcomes.

It's just that he's Action Man atm, there is no rotational option for him and Macca(1 additional player to rotate with both). We need a proper option. Perhaps Jones or Endo can fill in when Macca's out for 3|bound to happen| and Grav is crocked for 5/6, but then we're sitting with different players and different rythms.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:35:52 pm
A four year contract for a 30 year old? Very odd.

You can see the sense of it though if Klopp was staying. For me Klopp saw him as a replacement for Milner in the closer role. A player who could come on late in games and solidify the midfield and help us see out games. Slot doesn't do that. He wants to control the tempo of the game and see games out by retaining possession. Look at City they go ahead in games and basically play keep-ball. That isn't the forte of Grav and Macca though. When we come off the throttle we tend to lose control of games.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,998
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 22, 2024, 06:44:48 pm
Almost unrecognisable for the player we saw last season. 

Not true - he looks pretty much the same - just shaved a bit of the beard/goatee. It did throw me off for he first 5-10 mins of the game, mind you.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,813
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm »
Here's Macca weighing in on the hot topic of 6 or not to 6..

I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm
Here's Macca weighing in on the hot topic of 6 or not to 6..

I like to help the team in that aspect, control the game, be in possession. In terms of position, [No.] 8 and double six is completely fine. No. 10, I can play it and it is not a problem.

Yeah but what does he know.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:48:27 pm
Yeah but what does he know.

Remarkably Draex somehow only quoted part of what Macca said. Again remarkably that was the most important part of what he said.

This is what he started that quote with.

Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that's my idea.

How do you play close to the ball by playing box-to-box.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:00:46 pm
Remarkably Draex somehow only quoted part of what Macca said. Again remarkably that was the most important part of what he said.

This is what he started that quote with.

Where I want [to play] is always close to the ball, that's my idea.

How do you play close to the ball by playing box-to-box.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 05:22:19 pm »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2821 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:22:12 am
But if they do push up a defender (and they still inverted their FB on occasion last season) theyre still a defender out of possession. So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

This post deserved more than the tumbleweed Al gave it. The equivalent to Federer drilling one down the line.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2822 on: Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:22:12 am
But if they do push up a defender (and they still inverted their FB on occasion last season) theyre still a defender out of possession. So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

Rodri is freed up to make runs upfield because Stones or Akanji becomes the 6. As for Stones or Akanji being a defender out of possession they aren't. When City initially lose possession they counter press and look to win the ball back high up the pitch. Stones or Akanji only drop Back into defence when that initial counter-press is beaten.

Here is how City setup when a centreback inverts.



Rodri no longer becomes the deepest midfield player and is free up to go box to box. The biggest change is that having a centreback as the DM allows Rodri to make runs into the box and get ahead of the ball.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2823 on: Yesterday at 06:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:02:47 pm
Rodri is freed up to make runs upfield because Stones or Akanji becomes the 6. As for Stones or Akanji being a defender out of possession they aren't. When City initially lose possession they counter press and look to win the ball back high up the pitch. Stones or Akanji only drop Back into defence when that initial counter-press is beaten.

Here is how City setup when a centreback inverts.



Rodri no longer becomes the deepest midfield player and is free up to go box to box. The biggest change is that having a centreback as the DM allows Rodri to make runs into the box and get ahead of the ball.

How does any of that disprove this point?

Quote
So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.

When Stones steps up, he doesnt always step up as a 6. He regularly goes much more advanced of Rodri, so advanced that Carragher did an entire segment on it on MNF describing Pep using Stones as a 10. I think youre clutching massively here Al.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2824 on: Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:19:25 pm
How does any of that disprove this point?

When Stones steps up, he doesnt always step up as a 6. He regularly goes much more advanced of Rodri, so advanced that Carragher did an entire segment on it on MNF describing Pep using Stones as a 10. I think youre clutching massively here Al.

The point is that Stones pushing into midfield allows both Stones and Rodri the freedom to go box to box. The original point Knight raised was that Rodri was a 6 six who was allowed to advance up the pitch. The point is that didn't happen with Zinchenko or Cancelo. They were the players given the freedom.

The biggest thing though is that Stones and Rodri only works because they are both intelligent players who make it work. The issue is that it is personnel-dependent Take either of them out of the formation and it is nowhere near as effective. That is the problem with pairing Grav and Macca as box-to-box players. As a combination, they are both intelligent enough to make it work but it is a personnel-dependent strategy. It also needs both players to run themselves into the ground.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2825 on: Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm
The point is that Stones pushing into midfield allows both Stones and Rodri the freedom to go box to box. The original point Knight raised was that Rodri was a 6 six who was allowed to advance up the pitch. The point is that didn't happen with Zinchenko or Cancelo. They were the players given the freedom.

The biggest thing though is that Stones and Rodri only works because they are both intelligent players who make it work. The issue is that it is personnel-dependent Take either of them out of the formation and it is nowhere near as effective. That is the problem with pairing Grav and Macca as box-to-box players. As a combination, they are both intelligent enough to make it work but it is a personnel-dependent strategy. It also needs both players to run themselves into the ground.

So many top sides play personnel-dependent football though, there arent many that can play the same way - or at the same level - if you take out some of their key players. Look at the kip of Arsenal since Odegaards been out of the side, their right sided triangles have been almost non-existent and theyve resorted to a Mourinho-esque low block tactic. They look nowhere near as confident with the ball.

Likewise, our peak side under Jurgen was so dependent on Virgil and his ability to cover vast spaces and marshall a defensive line around the halfway line. If we signed Zubimendi wed have been massively dependent on his ability to control play in deeper areas, take him out and we might have been completely changing our gameplan to fit other players in and the old square pegs in round holes shouts wouldve been in full flow.

For me, Slots getting the most from the players he has at his disposal. Hes doing what all good managers do, hes tweaking roles, responsibilities and his gameplans have on the most part got the best from the midfielders and got good results/performances. Its not perfect and therell be many more bumps in the road, you can apply this to Gravs development in his new role as well, but so far, so good. Thereve been a few shouts about Yaya Toure in this thread, a good comparison, he was a very good defensive midfielder for Barcelona and he played as a centre back in a CL final. Grav, like Toure, has a pretty complete skillset, he may eventually suit playing in a more advanced role as he marries all of the talent with experience and a manager wants to take the shackles off him, but at the age he is now, hes more than capable of using his youthful athleticism in a deeper position. For me he isnt yet a player who can win games as a 10 or advanced 8 in the way Toure was and Gerrard was before him, hes taken to this new role very well, I see no reason to change it yet.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2826 on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm »
Are we forgetting Masch who played CB for Barca... and fullback?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2827 on: Yesterday at 07:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
So many top sides play personnel-dependent football though, there arent many that can play the same way - or at the same level - if you take out some of their key players. Look at the kip of Arsenal since Odegaards been out of the side, their right sided triangles have been almost non-existent and theyve resorted to a Mourinho-esque low block tactic. They look nowhere near as confident with the ball.

It isn't just Odegaard though. If it was just Odegaard then they would have an ideal replacement in Merino. They have lost both of them and lost Rice for a game as well. Imagine us losing both Grav and Macca?.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
Likewise, our peak side under Jurgen was so dependent on Virgil and his ability to cover vast spaces and marshall a defensive line around the halfway line. If we signed Zubimendi wed have been massively dependent on his ability to control play in deeper areas, take him out and we might have been completely changing our gameplan to fit other players in and the old square pegs in round holes shouts wouldve been in full flow.


The team that won the CL and League though had Lovren and Matip as aerially dominant centre backs and Gomez who pre injury was even more mobile than VVD. We certainly wouldn't have had to change how we played. As for Zubimendi. For me we have Grav, Macca and Jones who are more than capable of playing as the box to box player alongside a natural 6. Ideally if we were going to loan out Bajcetic then we should have sold Endo and brought in a 2nd player capable of playing as the first pivot 6.

A couple of 6's and Macca, Grav and Szobo would have left us far more balanced in midfield and crucially able to rotate.

 
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
For me, Slots getting the most from the players he has at his disposal. Hes doing what all good managers do, hes tweaking roles, responsibilities and his gameplans have on the most part got the best from the midfielders and got good results/performances. Its not perfect and therell be many more bumps in the road, you can apply this to Gravs development in his new role as well, but so far, so good. Thereve been a few shouts about Yaya Toure in this thread, a good comparison, he was a very good defensive midfielder for Barcelona and he played as a centre back in a CL final. Grav, like Toure, has a pretty complete skillset, he may eventually suit playing in a more advanced role as he marries all of the talent with experience and a manager wants to take the shackles off him, but at the age he is now, hes more than capable of using his youthful athleticism in a deeper position. For me he isnt yet a player who can win games as a 10 or advanced 8 in the way Toure was and Gerrard was before him, hes taken to this new role very well, I see no reason to change it yet.

I think Slot is doing a great job and Grav is doing far better when he drops than I expected. The issue is that it is incredibly reliant on Grav and Macca playing together. Against Forest the moment we broke up that combination the wheels well and truly came off. Against United and Forest we ended up keeping both of them on the pitch when they had ran themselves into the ground.

Grav doesn't have to play as an advanced 8. For me Grav playing alongside a more naturally defensive player is his perfect role. The kind of role he had at Ajaz with Alvarez or De Jong at Ajax.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2828 on: Yesterday at 07:33:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm
Are we forgetting Masch who played CB for Barca... and fullback?

That was how Barca played though. It was Pique plus a mobile partner firstly Puyol and then Masch with a Busquets dropping in to make it a back three at times. The crucial thing was the rest of the midfield remained the same. Xavi, Iniesta and Messi didn't have to change their roles.

They didn't have to play box to box to make it work.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2829 on: Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm
You can see the sense of it though if Klopp was staying. For me Klopp saw him as a replacement for Milner in the closer role. A player who could come on late in games and solidify the midfield and help us see out games. Slot doesn't do that. He wants to control the tempo of the game and see games out by retaining possession. Look at City they go ahead in games and basically play keep-ball. That isn't the forte of Grav and Macca though. When we come off the throttle we tend to lose control of games.
Question what was Klavan deal when he signed?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Question what was Klavan deal when he signed?

Klavan signed on a 3 year deal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 11:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm
Klavan signed on a 3 year deal.
and stayed for 2 before sold.
If you get 2 years out of endo and sell him back to a Bundesliga club for like 20 would seem fine.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 01:08:22 am »
Loving how the conversation around him has gone from "is he any good" to  " how great is he? " and "what's his best position"?.
I don't have the answers as it's early days but in full flow he just looks majestic.  Really  hope he can keep it up and maybe even improves. 
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2833 on: Today at 05:56:28 am »
I think with time and coaching he can take on even more defensive responsibility allowing Mac to push higher up the pitch.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2834 on: Today at 06:32:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:14:08 pm
No the conversation is entirely about how you get the best out of the players we have and how we fulfill Slot's potential as a Coach. For me, Grav is the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen. Those kind of players are priceless. Central midfield players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are impossible to defend against.

Look at last season when he absolutely burned the best 6 on the planet Rodri in the City game. No one does that to Rodri. Like Toure in his Barca days, Grav is versatile enough to play deeper. It is a complete waste of his talent though. Same with Macca you don't want him making lung-busting recovery runs like he made for the Milan goal last week. You want to give him the freedom to find positions in between the lines where he can hurt teams. You want your players with real game intelligence high up the pitch where they can hurt teams.

Look at City players like the two Silva's, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden etc could all do a job as deeper players. They could all play box-to-box. You want them higher up the pitch though in positions in which they can hurt the opposition.

The modern game is all about creating a 3-2-4-1 and getting your creative players in between the lines. At Feyernoord Slot did that with a traditional 6 and an inverted full-back, usually Wieffer and Geertruida. Ped does it by having a centreback usually Stones or Akanji stepping out and playing in midfield. We can't use any of those solutions because we don't have a fullback who can play as a defensive 3 so we couldn't push a centreback into midfield.

Then we get to the issue of having a six and Trent inverting. The issue there is that to do that you need a 6 who is comfortable playing as the left-sided 6 when Trent inverts but also comfortable being a single 6 when Trent drops into a back four or when he pushes higher up the pitch to create overloads on the right. Grav is far more comfortable playing as the right-sided 6 and having him as the holding midfield player with no freedom to break out with the ball is a waste of his talent.

It is clear that when we want to invert Trent then it is Macca who becomes the deepest midfield player. The simple solution is to bring in a 6 who is comfortable as the left-sided 6 and as a single 6 and whose skillset is best utilised in that position, in essence a specialist. What we have at the moment is a complex way of solving a simple issue. Crucially it relies on Grav and Macca understanding each other's game, having elite communication and running 10k plus every game. It isn't sustainable.

Look at the Forest game as soon as Macca went off the wheels well and truly came off. That is the issue with complex systems reliant on individuals to make them work. For me it was very telling that when Jones came on against Bournemouth he came on in the 8/10 role and we kept the Grav-Macca pairing. The problem with that was similar to the United game. The two of them had ran themselves into the ground and both United and Bournemouth created opportunities late on. That is the problem with having two box to box players in midfield together for it to work they have to expend a ridiculous amount of energy both covering for each other and crucially in terms of retaining possession.

In those situations, Slot doesn't want to bring on an Endo and solidify the midfield. He wants us to pass teams to death. That is where a specialist 6 who can control the tempo of the game is worth their weight in gold. Our midfield only works when we play at a really high tempo. You need to be able to slow the game down and exert control. The best example would be our title-winning side. We would go ahead and could kill a game stone-dead. The stats were ridiculous as soon as we took the lead the opposition basically created almost no xG whatsoever. You can't do that with a fluid midfield without any specialists.

Firstly AL your pushing an agenda on one particular topic to the point that others get very annoyed means that youll be in danger of being accused of having a hidden agenda to your debates on other topics, even if its unfair. Perhaps worth bearing in mind.

Secondly theres some stuff to quibble with in here - especially your collapsing together of off ball issues and on ball ones. It seems to me that we clearly wanted a deep lying controller and that would have significantly shaped our buildup had we got him and that neither Grav nor Mac are deep lying controllers. However youre not going to convince me that those 2 are issues off the ball. Theyre really not.

But thirdly I absolutely agree with your points about the costs of not having a deep lying controller and this post is, in its broad brush stroke contentions, very very good and deserves to be engaged with.

Fourthly, wed all help ourselves on this debate if we accepted that the deepest lying midfielder in the team is a 6 (even if various players move up/ move back to sit in with them at points) but that were discussing role, rather than position. That is, we all accept Grav is functioning as our DM/ one of our DMs. The issue is does his skill set enable him to fulfill certain roles that we want our deep lying midfielders to fill. When it comes to the 6 people usually mean 2 roles. 1) off the ball destroying or 2) on the ball deep lying controlling/ creating. The former requires defensive ability and athleticism. The latter requires technique - a certain tactical acumen in a very demanding role, passing ability, press resistance and the ability to play on the half turn. Grav has bits of both 1) and 2) but at the minute is lacking bits too.

Fifty, Grav isnt wasted as our deepest lying midfielder. Or single pivot. Or 6. In fact, like Rodri is freed up by inverting a CB so Grav is freed up by playing a dual pivot and also by Trent still inverting on occasion. That means he is freed up to break lines and get forwards, in exactly the way weve seen. At times you seem to be saying that a. Were wasting Grav as our deepest lying midfielder AND b. the fact hes been doing box to box things means he isnt actually our deepest lying midfielder. But in reality hes both. Just like Rodri is both Citys deepest lying midfielder who fills the role of deep lying controller/ playmaker AND (when City have transitioned to their 3241 in possession), more of a box to box midfielder. The reason this is possible is because of my 4th point, that were talking roles here. Rodris role changes depending on whether City dont have the ball, are in transition off the ball, in transition on the ball, or are settled on the ball. Thats the same for us. And it means that its potentially preferable to have Grav develop the deep lying controller skills and still maintain a tactical and role Fluidity, instead of bringing in a deep lying controller who will only do that one thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:34 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2835 on: Today at 07:22:11 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:32:39 am
Firstly AL your pushing an agenda on one particular topic to the point that others get very annoyed means that youll be in danger of being accused of having a hidden agenda to your debates on other topics, even if its unfair. Perhaps worth bearing in mind.

Secondly theres some stuff to quibble with in here - especially your collapsing together of off ball issues and on ball ones. It seems to me that we clearly wanted a deep lying controller and that would have significantly shaped our buildup had we got him and that neither Grav nor Mac are deep lying controllers. However youre not going to convince me that those 2 are issues off the ball. Theyre really not.

But thirdly I absolutely agree with your points about the costs of not having a deep lying controller and this post is, in its broad brush stroke contentions, very very good and deserves to be engaged with.

Fourthly, wed all help ourselves on this debate if we accepted that the deepest lying midfielder in the team is a 6 (even if various players move up/ move back to sit in with them at points) but that were discussing role, rather than position. That is, we all accept Grav is functioning as our DM/ one of our DMs. The issue is does his skill set enable him to fulfill certain roles that we want our deep lying midfielders to fill. When it comes to the 6 people usually mean 2 roles. 1) off the ball destroying or 2) on the ball deep lying controlling/ creating. The former requires defensive ability and athleticism. The latter requires technique - a certain tactical acumen in a very demanding role, passing ability, press resistance and the ability to play on the half turn. Grav has bits of both 1) and 2) but at the minute is lacking bits too.

Fifty, Grav isnt wasted as our deepest lying midfielder. Or single pivot. Or 6. In fact, like Rodri is freed up by inverting a CB so Grav is freed up by playing a dual pivot and also by Trent still inverting on occasion. That means he is freed up to break lines and get forwards, in exactly the way weve seen. At times you seem to be saying that a. Were wasting Grav as our deepest lying midfielder AND b. the fact hes been doing box to box things means he isnt actually our deepest lying midfielder. But in reality hes both. Just like Rodri is both Citys deepest lying midfielder who fills the role of deep lying controller/ playmaker AND (when City have transitioned to their 3241 in possession), more of a box to box midfielder. The reason this is possible is because of my 4th point, that were talking roles here. Rodris role changes depending on whether City dont have the ball, are in transition off the ball, in transition on the ball, or are settled on the ball. Thats the same for us. And it means that its potentially preferable to have Grav develop the deep lying controller skills and still maintain a tactical and role Fluidity, instead of bringing in a deep lying controller who will only do that one thing.

I think I would prefer to see Gravenberch coached more on the defensive side from a deeper position whilst Mac can be more of the playmaker from a more central position. So you end up a 4-1-1-3-1
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,572
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2836 on: Today at 12:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:32:39 am
Firstly AL your pushing an agenda on one particular topic to the point that others get very annoyed means that youll be in danger of being accused of having a hidden agenda to your debates on other topics, even if its unfair. Perhaps worth bearing in mind.

Firstly thanks for actually engaging with the points I made. As for people shouting agenda it is par for the course. If I stated that 2+2=4 then within minutes you would have about 15 people stating I was wrong and that anyone who says it is 4 is only doing so because they have an agenda. It is a case of losing the debate, having nothing to come back with, and resorting to slinging mud. 

Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:32:39 am
Secondly theres some stuff to quibble with in here - especially your collapsing together of off ball issues and on ball ones. It seems to me that we clearly wanted a deep lying controller and that would have significantly shaped our buildup had we got him and that neither Grav nor Mac are deep lying controllers. However youre not going to convince me that those 2 are issues off the ball. Theyre really not.

It's a good point and I think the best way to answer it is to question why Slot wants a deep-lying playmaker and Klopp didn't. Klopp used gegen-pressing as the playmaker and a player like Gini as the controller. Klopp wanted as many transitions as possible when the game was level or we were behind and only really wanted to shut the game down when we went ahead.

Slot is different he wants control at all times and wants only attacking transitions. That is almost impossible without a Zubimendi style DLP in Slot's system. The Bournemouth game was a great example. They had a goal disallowed after a quick transition in a similar fashion to the Milan goal. Then our three goals came from two long balls over the press and Trent bursting through their midfield and carrying the ball 60 yards.

There was never any control. There were never any sustained periods of resting on the ball. Or just playing keep ball to work the opposition. It was an incredibly stretched open game. That brings us to the point of why a DLP matters in terms of Macca and Grav off the ball. The issue is that they have to work at basically full throttle to create passing angles. Then when that doesn't work, we go long and they charge up the pitch to try and win the 2nd balls and then charge back if we don't.

Having two box-to-box midfield players and little control means they spend 60-70 minutes making continuous high-intensity sprints. They are then effectively toast. Against United and Bournemouth we simply couldn't control the last twenty of games. In that situation what you would do is bring on fresh legs. The problem there is that our midfield system is defined by Grav and Macca being intelligent and covering for each other. Imagine saying right we will rest both of them at 70 minutes and bring on Jones and Endo.

They simply don't have the same understanding with each other and we would have to create a whole new setup and tactical approach mid-match. Slot at Feyenoord is an interesting comparison. Instead of having box-to-box midfield players who did all the high-intensity sprints and hard yards it was the wide players. They would invariably do 60 minutes and then get replaced.

There are three points here.

1. You aren't affecting the spine of your team.
2. You don't have to change your tactical approach or formation.
3. It is far easier to make direct swaps with wide players because it is a far simpler role.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:32:39 am
But thirdly I absolutely agree with your points about the costs of not having a deep lying controller and this post is, in its broad brush stroke contentions, very very good and deserves to be engaged with.

Fourthly, wed all help ourselves on this debate if we accepted that the deepest lying midfielder in the team is a 6 (even if various players move up/ move back to sit in with them at points) but that were discussing role, rather than position. That is, we all accept Grav is functioning as our DM/ one of our DMs. The issue is does his skill set enable him to fulfill certain roles that we want our deep lying midfielders to fill. When it comes to the 6 people usually mean 2 roles. 1) off the ball destroying or 2) on the ball deep lying controlling/ creating. The former requires defensive ability and athleticism. The latter requires technique - a certain tactical acumen in a very demanding role, passing ability, press resistance and the ability to play on the half turn. Grav has bits of both 1) and 2) but at the minute is lacking bits too.

I think what you have missed about a 6 in a Slot system is that he is the one who controls the space on a defensive transition. That is almost impossible to do with two box to box midfield players. The biggest single issue without a specialist is that we are asking too much of Grav and Macca. We are asking them to be our protection against transitions, we are asking them to be our midfield ball carriers, and asking them to execute higher-risk passes than a specialist 6 would attempt. That means we can't get control and games are far too end-to-end.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:32:39 am


Fifty, Grav isnt wasted as our deepest lying midfielder. Or single pivot. Or 6. In fact, like Rodri is freed up by inverting a CB so Grav is freed up by playing a dual pivot and also by Trent still inverting on occasion. That means he is freed up to break lines and get forwards, in exactly the way weve seen. At times you seem to be saying that a. Were wasting Grav as our deepest lying midfielder AND b. the fact hes been doing box to box things means he isnt actually our deepest lying midfielder. But in reality hes both. Just like Rodri is both Citys deepest lying midfielder who fills the role of deep lying controller/ playmaker AND (when City have transitioned to their 3241 in possession), more of a box to box midfielder. The reason this is possible is because of my 4th point, that were talking roles here. Rodris role changes depending on whether City dont have the ball, are in transition off the ball, in transition on the ball, or are settled on the ball. Thats the same for us. And it means that its potentially preferable to have Grav develop the deep lying controller skills and still maintain a tactical and role Fluidity, instead of bringing in a deep lying controller who will only do that one thing.

All fair points. The caveat though and why Grav is being wasted as the deepest midfield player is the difference in setups. When Rodri pushes on Stones becomes the six and crucially Walker becomes the athletic monster who does the hard yards. In our system Grav ends up making 50 or 60 yard runs against transitions AND Ibou ends up getting pulled out to the right.

The key difference is that when Stones or Akanji become City's 6 they are athletic enough to cope as a single 6. Macca isn't as evidenced by the Milan goal. Grav is wasted as the deepest midfield player because he has to make far too many high-intensity sprints either as our main ball carrier or making recovery runs. Grav is wasted in his new role because precisely at the time he should be dominating games when they open up, he has already ran his race.

Against Ipswich first game of the season as the game opened up and there was space in midfield Grav absolutely destroyed them. Since then he has played far too often, he has made too many high-intensity runs and doesn't have the energy late on. Imagine what a high-energy Grav would have done United or Bournemouth when they opened up. A DLP and control would allow Grav to see out games at a far higher intensity.

It is reminiscent of Gerrard who loved playing box to box but his best seasons were when he played as a 10 which he called cheating, or as a wide attacker which he called the dead man shift. Asking players of the talent of a Gerrard, Macca or Grav to run themselves into the ground covering every blade of grass at high intensity is akin to getting Michelangelo to emulsion your ceiling.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 