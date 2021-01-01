Firstly AL your pushing an agenda on one particular topic to the point that others get very annoyed means that youll be in danger of being accused of having a hidden agenda to your debates on other topics, even if its unfair. Perhaps worth bearing in mind.

Secondly theres some stuff to quibble with in here - especially your collapsing together of off ball issues and on ball ones. It seems to me that we clearly wanted a deep lying controller and that would have significantly shaped our buildup had we got him and that neither Grav nor Mac are deep lying controllers. However youre not going to convince me that those 2 are issues off the ball. Theyre really not.

But thirdly I absolutely agree with your points about the costs of not having a deep lying controller and this post is, in its broad brush stroke contentions, very very good and deserves to be engaged with.



Fourthly, wed all help ourselves on this debate if we accepted that the deepest lying midfielder in the team is a 6 (even if various players move up/ move back to sit in with them at points) but that were discussing role, rather than position. That is, we all accept Grav is functioning as our DM/ one of our DMs. The issue is does his skill set enable him to fulfill certain roles that we want our deep lying midfielders to fill. When it comes to the 6 people usually mean 2 roles. 1) off the ball destroying or 2) on the ball deep lying controlling/ creating. The former requires defensive ability and athleticism. The latter requires technique - a certain tactical acumen in a very demanding role, passing ability, press resistance and the ability to play on the half turn. Grav has bits of both 1) and 2) but at the minute is lacking bits too.





Fifty, Grav isnt wasted as our deepest lying midfielder. Or single pivot. Or 6. In fact, like Rodri is freed up by inverting a CB so Grav is freed up by playing a dual pivot and also by Trent still inverting on occasion. That means he is freed up to break lines and get forwards, in exactly the way weve seen. At times you seem to be saying that a. Were wasting Grav as our deepest lying midfielder AND b. the fact hes been doing box to box things means he isnt actually our deepest lying midfielder. But in reality hes both. Just like Rodri is both Citys deepest lying midfielder who fills the role of deep lying controller/ playmaker AND (when City have transitioned to their 3241 in possession), more of a box to box midfielder. The reason this is possible is because of my 4th point, that were talking roles here. Rodris role changes depending on whether City dont have the ball, are in transition off the ball, in transition on the ball, or are settled on the ball. Thats the same for us. And it means that its potentially preferable to have Grav develop the deep lying controller skills and still maintain a tactical and role Fluidity, instead of bringing in a deep lying controller who will only do that one thing.



Firstly thanks for actually engaging with the points I made. As for people shouting agenda it is par for the course. If I stated that 2+2=4 then within minutes you would have about 15 people stating I was wrong and that anyone who says it is 4 is only doing so because they have an agenda. It is a case of losing the debate, having nothing to come back with, and resorting to slinging mud.It's a good point and I think the best way to answer it is to question why Slot wants a deep-lying playmaker and Klopp didn't. Klopp used gegen-pressing as the playmaker and a player like Gini as the controller. Klopp wanted as many transitions as possible when the game was level or we were behind and only really wanted to shut the game down when we went ahead.Slot is different he wants control at all times and wants only attacking transitions. That is almost impossible without a Zubimendi style DLP in Slot's system. The Bournemouth game was a great example. They had a goal disallowed after a quick transition in a similar fashion to the Milan goal. Then our three goals came from two long balls over the press and Trent bursting through their midfield and carrying the ball 60 yards.There was never any control. There were never any sustained periods of resting on the ball. Or just playing keep ball to work the opposition. It was an incredibly stretched open game. That brings us to the point of why a DLP matters in terms of Macca and Grav off the ball. The issue is that they have to work at basically full throttle to create passing angles. Then when that doesn't work, we go long and they charge up the pitch to try and win the 2nd balls and then charge back if we don't.Having two box-to-box midfield players and little control means they spend 60-70 minutes making continuous high-intensity sprints. They are then effectively toast. Against United and Bournemouth we simply couldn't control the last twenty of games. In that situation what you would do is bring on fresh legs. The problem there is that our midfield system is defined by Grav and Macca being intelligent and covering for each other. Imagine saying right we will rest both of them at 70 minutes and bring on Jones and Endo.They simply don't have the same understanding with each other and we would have to create a whole new setup and tactical approach mid-match. Slot at Feyenoord is an interesting comparison. Instead of having box-to-box midfield players who did all the high-intensity sprints and hard yards it was the wide players. They would invariably do 60 minutes and then get replaced.There are three points here.1. You aren't affecting the spine of your team.2. You don't have to change your tactical approach or formation.3. It is far easier to make direct swaps with wide players because it is a far simpler role.I think what you have missed about a 6 in a Slot system is that he is the one who controls the space on a defensive transition. That is almost impossible to do with two box to box midfield players. The biggest single issue without a specialist is that we are asking too much of Grav and Macca. We are asking them to be our protection against transitions, we are asking them to be our midfield ball carriers, and asking them to execute higher-risk passes than a specialist 6 would attempt. That means we can't get control and games are far too end-to-end.All fair points. The caveat though and why Grav is being wasted as the deepest midfield player is the difference in setups. When Rodri pushes on Stones becomes the six and crucially Walker becomes the athletic monster who does the hard yards. In our system Grav ends up making 50 or 60 yard runs against transitions AND Ibou ends up getting pulled out to the right.The key difference is that when Stones or Akanji become City's 6 they are athletic enough to cope as a single 6. Macca isn't as evidenced by the Milan goal. Grav is wasted as the deepest midfield player because he has to make far too many high-intensity sprints either as our main ball carrier or making recovery runs. Grav is wasted in his new role because precisely at the time he should be dominating games when they open up, he has already ran his race.Against Ipswich first game of the season as the game opened up and there was space in midfield Grav absolutely destroyed them. Since then he has played far too often, he has made too many high-intensity runs and doesn't have the energy late on. Imagine what a high-energy Grav would have done United or Bournemouth when they opened up. A DLP and control would allow Grav to see out games at a far higher intensity.It is reminiscent of Gerrard who loved playing box to box but his best seasons were when he played as a 10 which he called cheating, or as a wide attacker which he called the dead man shift. Asking players of the talent of a Gerrard, Macca or Grav to run themselves into the ground covering every blade of grass at high intensity is akin to getting Michelangelo to emulsion your ceiling.