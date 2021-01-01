It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.



No the conversation is entirely about how you get the best out of the players we have and how we fulfill Slot's potential as a Coach. For me, Grav is the closest thing I have seen to a Yaya Toure regen. Those kind of players are priceless. Central midfield players who can break the lines with the ball at their feet are impossible to defend against.Look at last season when he absolutely burned the best 6 on the planet Rodri in the City game. No one does that to Rodri. Like Toure in his Barca days, Grav is versatile enough to play deeper. It is a complete waste of his talent though. Same with Macca you don't want him making lung-busting recovery runs like he made for the Milan goal last week. You want to give him the freedom to find positions in between the lines where he can hurt teams. You want your players with real game intelligence high up the pitch where they can hurt teams.Look at City players like the two Silva's, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden etc could all do a job as deeper players. They could all play box-to-box. You want them higher up the pitch though in positions in which they can hurt the opposition.The modern game is all about creating a 3-2-4-1 and getting your creative players in between the lines. At Feyernoord Slot did that with a traditional 6 and an inverted full-back, usually Wieffer and Geertruida. Ped does it by having a centreback usually Stones or Akanji stepping out and playing in midfield. We can't use any of those solutions because we don't have a fullback who can play as a defensive 3 so we couldn't push a centreback into midfield.Then we get to the issue of having a six and Trent inverting. The issue there is that to do that you need a 6 who is comfortable playing as the left-sided 6 when Trent inverts but also comfortable being a single 6 when Trent drops into a back four or when he pushes higher up the pitch to create overloads on the right. Grav is far more comfortable playing as the right-sided 6 and having him as the holding midfield player with no freedom to break out with the ball is a waste of his talent.It is clear that when we want to invert Trent then it is Macca who becomes the deepest midfield player. The simple solution is to bring in a 6 who is comfortable as the left-sided 6 and as a single 6 and whose skillset is best utilised in that position, in essence a specialist. What we have at the moment is a complex way of solving a simple issue. Crucially it relies on Grav and Macca understanding each other's game, having elite communication and running 10k plus every game. It isn't sustainable.Look at the Forest game as soon as Macca went off the wheels well and truly came off. That is the issue with complex systems reliant on individuals to make them work. For me it was very telling that when Jones came on against Bournemouth he came on in the 8/10 role and we kept the Grav-Macca pairing. The problem with that was similar to the United game. The two of them had ran themselves into the ground and both United and Bournemouth created opportunities late on. That is the problem with having two box to box players in midfield together for it to work they have to expend a ridiculous amount of energy both covering for each other and crucially in terms of retaining possession.In those situations, Slot doesn't want to bring on an Endo and solidify the midfield. He wants us to pass teams to death. That is where a specialist 6 who can control the tempo of the game is worth their weight in gold. Our midfield only works when we play at a really high tempo. You need to be able to slow the game down and exert control. The best example would be our title-winning side. We would go ahead and could kill a game stone-dead. The stats were ridiculous as soon as we took the lead the opposition basically created almost no xG whatsoever. You can't do that with a fluid midfield without any specialists.