I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.



In possession having flexible midfield players who are both capable of playing box-to-box is great most of the time. It means when we beat the press we are really dangerous. Macca's passing is exceptional best summed up by Macca's volleyed pass to Salah yesterday. Grav is the reincarnation of peak Yaya Toure, his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet is breathtaking.That is why years ago most teams played with a balanced midfield two. Players who were capable of doing a bit of both aspects of the role but traditionally you had one who was more defensively inclined and one who was more attacking.The problem was the game evolved. Managers like Mourinho started looking to exploit the transitions. The moment your midfield players vacated the space in front of the back four they pounced. Not only that but the game evolved again. Teams started pressing really high up the pitch. The days of a Gerrard dropping out of midfield and taking the ball off the centrebacks toes are long gone.You now need a 6 who controls space and doesn't vacate the zone in front of the back four and you need specialist 6's who are capable of receiving the ball under pressure when you play out from goal kicks. The days of teams pushing everyone up the pitch and launching goal kicks are long gone.For me we are seeing another revolution the elite 6's your Rodri's and Rice's are now being pushed higher up the pitch. At City that is because Stones or Akanji have now replaced an inverted full back and now take on the 6 role. That allows Rodri to play higher. It was noticeable today that both Akanji and then Stones played much higher than Kovacic who is a throwback 6.At Arsenal they have largely abandoned inverting players but have brought in Partey who now plays as the deepest midfield player an allows Rice to play higher. We are doing neither of those things we are playing an old-fashioned 4-4-2 like midfield with one sitting and one pushing on. Grav and Macca spend the vast majority of their time playing as orthodox central midfield players and take turns to drop in as a six if and when required.The test of that will be when we play the top teams who will press us high up the pitch and ruthlessly exploit situations when we vacate the space in front of the back four.