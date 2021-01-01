« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70] 71   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 238628 times)

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 09:14:08 pm »
I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:14:08 pm
I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
his shirt number is either a typo (should be 11 or 24 or 0.375 or -5) or a deliberate plan to confuse the oppo.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:04:44 pm
A 6 is a defensive midfield player whose job is to protect the back 4 and who very rarely moves from that position and vacates space. A 10 is the opposite he plays high up between the lines and very rarely vacates that space.

The players who play in between are your 8's. They play in central midfield and pop up in the 6 position and occasionally the 10 position depending on the game state. That is where Grav and Macca are playing. Your six does not drop his shoulder and charge 60 yards up the pitch with the ball at his feet and look to create an assist.

Probably the easiest way to explain it is Henderson's role. When he played as a 6 he very rarely vacated the space in front of the back four, when he played as a 8 he would sometimes drop in behind Trent as a 2nd six, other times he would pop up on the right wing as our highest player.

Grav is playing far closer to Hendersons' role as an 8 than a 6. Sure at times he is our deepest player and plays as a DM but the vast majority of the time he plays as a central midfield player.
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.

The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.

Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.

Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?

To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?

To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.

If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,489
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm »
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
Although Macca sees himself as one of a double pivot.

I just think things look a bit different in different systems and depending on the olayer and the coach doing it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.

It's XI right😉
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »


He's everywhere! 6 / 8 whatever it really doesn't matter. This is exactly what I wanted to see. Bodes really well for the lad Nyoni who to me looks like a mini-Grav in the making. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMiQHf8Uzsg exciting times ahead indeed!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.

In possession having flexible midfield players who are both capable of playing box-to-box is great most of the time. It means when we beat the press we are really dangerous. Macca's passing is exceptional best summed up by Macca's volleyed pass to Salah yesterday. Grav is the reincarnation of peak Yaya Toure, his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet is breathtaking.

That is why years ago most teams played with a balanced midfield two. Players who were capable of doing a bit of both aspects of the role but traditionally you had one who was more defensively inclined and one who was more attacking.

The problem was the game evolved. Managers like Mourinho started looking to exploit the transitions. The moment your midfield players vacated the space in front of the back four they pounced. Not only that but the game evolved again. Teams started pressing really high up the pitch. The days of a Gerrard dropping out of midfield and taking the ball off the centrebacks toes are long gone.

You now need a 6 who controls space and doesn't vacate the zone in front of the back four and you need specialist 6's who are capable of receiving the ball under pressure when you play out from goal kicks. The days of teams pushing everyone up the pitch and launching goal kicks are long gone.

For me we are seeing another revolution the elite 6's your Rodri's and Rice's are now being pushed higher up the pitch. At City that is because Stones or Akanji have now replaced an inverted full back and now take on the 6 role. That allows Rodri to play higher. It was noticeable today that both Akanji and then Stones played much higher than Kovacic who is a throwback 6.

At Arsenal they have largely abandoned inverting players but have brought in Partey who now plays as the deepest midfield player an allows Rice to play higher. We are doing neither of those things we are playing an old-fashioned 4-4-2 like midfield with one sitting and one pushing on. Grav and Macca spend the vast majority of their time playing as orthodox central midfield players and take turns to drop in as a six if and when required.

The test of that will be when we play the top teams who will press us high up the pitch and ruthlessly exploit situations when we vacate the space in front of the back four.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 12:12:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Although Macca sees himself as one of a double pivot.

I just think things look a bit different in different systems and depending on the olayer and the coach doing it

A good example would be Argentina. They play in a similar style with a flexible midfield usually it is Enzo as the 6 with Macca and Rodrigo de Paul as the 8's. If one of them drops in to make it a double pivot it is De Paul with macca pushing higher up the pitch as a 8/10.

Here is a good explanation from the final v France.

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/world-cup-final-2022-tactics-argentina-messi-france-mbappe/

At Brighton Macca dropped in alongside Caicedo but that was under Potter when they played 3 centrebacks and Dunk essentially became the 6 when they had the ball. When DeZerbi came in and played two centrebacks then Macca was utilised far higher up the pitch. In his last season at Brighton Macca had the 14th most shots in the Premier League.

De Zerbi talking about playing Gross alongside Caicedo and pushing Macca higher up the pitch.

De Zerbi said: Yes he played very well. I think he can play better because he is Alexis Mac Allister. But in that position maybe the best for him.

"We have discovered Pascal Gross in the midfield position and we have found the balance in that position.

Yes [he should be scoring more goals]. Not only goals, but also the last pass, because he is quality to score and to assist.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 12:17:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing. 
You just don't get it. Nothing wrong with that. A 6 doesn't just sit in every scenario. Keane who you mentioned before was absolutely the deepest for them. Sometimes the 6 will go forward.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,472
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 12:26:21 am »
We clearly are in a double pivot, there is no 6. No idea what the hell Al is talking about.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 12:32:57 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:17:52 am
You just don't get it. Nothing wrong with that. A 6 doesn't just sit in every scenario. Keane who you mentioned before was absolutely the deepest for them. Sometimes the 6 will go forward.

Watch the video I posted.

Keane talks about his ideal partner being Scholes, when he went forward then Scholes dropped in, and vice versa. That isn't a 6 that is two box-to-box midfield players. That is what we have.

In certain games Macca will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player, in other games Grav will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player. At times they will be close together at other times they will be far apart. Grav tends to pull to the right Macca drifts to the left. What it isn't is a double pivot, which is basically two players protecting the back four and restricting their movement.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:26:21 am
We clearly are in a double pivot, there is no 6. No idea what the hell Al is talking about.

The definition of a double pivot.

A double pivot is a withdrawn central-midfield or defensive-midfield pairing. They are positioned in front of the central defenders, inside the full-backs or wing-backs, and behind the attacking midfielders.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 12:46:43 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:29:32 am
Sergio Busquets is not a 6



https://www.facebook.com/VivaFCBarcelona1/posts/sergio-busquets-stats-and-heat-map-for-bar%C3%A7a-so-far-this-season-in-la-liga-playe/1964526656909340/

Every day is a school day.

Busquets heat map looks like that because the whole fucking team played in the opposition half. Imagine what City's heat map looked like in the second half against Arsenal.

Busquets was a 6 because he almost never got ahead of the opposition midfield. Macca and Grav do that all the time. Either when we beat the press or through taking up positions higher up the pitch between the lines to create opportunities for vertical passes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Danny_

  • Amnesiac_
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,006
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
He's been absolute class for us so far.  Don't want to jinx it but I hope he keeps it up.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 12:51:11 am »
So, most of you have been proven wrong on Gravenberch. Great to see that ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 12:55:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:57 am
Watch the video I posted.

Keane talks about his ideal partner being Scholes, when he went forward then Scholes dropped in, and vice versa. That isn't a 6 that is two box-to-box midfield players. That is what we have.

In certain games Macca will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player, in other games Grav will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player. At times they will be close together at other times they will be far apart. Grav tends to pull to the right Macca drifts to the left. What it isn't is a double pivot, which is basically two players protecting the back four and restricting their movement.
Grav been the deepest on every heat map from the games like all of them so far.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 01:04:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:55:44 am
Grav been the deepest on every heat map from the games like all of them so far.


Are you talking about the heat maps that show each players touches or tracking heat maps that show each players position on the pitch?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 01:05:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:05 am
Are you talking about the heat maps that show each players touches or tracking heat maps that show each players position on the pitch?
Touches. The ones that are on Opta.
He clearly in the 6 role that Slot asking generally being the first phrase in build up. He also the license to go forward but he generally behind the ball
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 01:18:44 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:08:26 am
I watched it and it tells me nothing. I just don't think our understanding of a 6 is the same. Keane was a world class 6. He was the deepest player and tried to controll the game, some times he attacked, he thinks that midfielders should do both. In the modern game that is considered the fucking 6.

Midfield players doing both is the fucking definition of being an 8.

Keane played in a midfield two in which they were both 8's. If he played alongside Scholes then he was the more defensive of the 8's if he played alongside Butt then he played higher up the pitch.

We are playing with a 2-1 midfield with basically three 8's. Macca and Grav are 8's who become 6's if we need one and Szobo who plays an 8 but becomes a 10 in certain situations. The midfield is staggered both vertically and horizontally.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,537
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 01:24:01 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:05:48 am
Touches. The ones that are on Opta.
He clearly in the 6 role that Slot asking generally being the first phrase in build up. He also the license to go forward but he generally behind the ball

I agree Grav if we play with one pivot in the build-up phase is generally the deepest but that doesn't make him a six or defensive midfield player. That makes him a CM who drops in to get on the ball.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,083
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 04:40:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:55:44 am
Grav been the deepest on every heat map from the games like all of them so far.

In some of the final average position plottings I've seen Mac has been slightly further back than Grav - not by much, but slightly. Obviously average position is affected by deep runs forward, or any direction, but it does therefore give clues about comparative range of movement
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 06:42:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:40:04 am
In some of the final average position plottings I've seen Mac has been slightly further back than Grav - not by much, but slightly. Obviously average position is affected by deep runs forward, or any direction, but it does therefore give clues about comparative range of movement
checking off the heat maps from Opta only game where Mac Allister was deeper United game(tactically reasons for this), Brentford was even otherwise Gravenberch been clear deeper. It mostly just the heat touch maps
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,146
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 06:58:26 am »
My definition of the 6 is the player who is the main destroyer regardless of where on the pitch that leads him. Kante and Mash were 6 even though they put out fires all over the pitch. Unquestionably Gravenberch is the main destroyer even though he is aided and abetted by Mac and Dom.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 07:22:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:19:27 pm
City have specifically changed their system though to get Rodri higher up the pitch. Instead of inverting a full back now one of the centre backs usually Stones pushes up into midfield and becomes the 6.

Last season Rodri being freed up meant he doubled his G+A.

But if they do push up a defender (and they still inverted their FB on occasion last season) theyre still a defender out of possession. So Rodri is able to both do the 6 job AND get goals and assists. Rodri complicates your narrative about what a 6 does. So its possible to be a 6 AND, depending on how the team works tactically, still make runs up field and your strict definition of what a 6 is doesnt make sense of what is actually happening on football pitches these days.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 08:04:11 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:04:44 pm
A 6 is a defensive midfield player whose job is to protect the back 4 and who very rarely moves from that position and vacates space. A 10 is the opposite he plays high up between the lines and very rarely vacates that space.

The players who play in between are your 8's. They play in central midfield and pop up in the 6 position and occasionally the 10 position depending on the game state. That is where Grav and Macca are playing. Your six does not drop his shoulder and charge 60 yards up the pitch with the ball at his feet and look to create an assist.

Probably the easiest way to explain it is Henderson's role. When he played as a 6 he very rarely vacated the space in front of the back four, when he played as a 8 he would sometimes drop in behind Trent as a 2nd six, other times he would pop up on the right wing as our highest player.

Grav is playing far closer to Hendersons' role as an 8 than a 6. Sure at times he is our deepest player and plays as a DM but the vast majority of the time he plays as a central midfield player.

On a whole I agree with you in so far as that Grav is an 8 rather than a 6.

The argument is ostensibly about function - ie is a 6 just a position on the pitch they mostly take up in the buildup or defensive phase, or is the 6 a role. In the past, I believe people used to believe that an 6 was a type of player ie - a destroyer like Masch and Makelele or Kante or Fab. Ball winners. Even now I think thats what people mean when they mean an 6. And this just adds to the confusion when we see people advocate for a 6 in the transfer threads.

Ive been of the belief that we have been moving to a system of having two deep lying midfielders playing in that 6 space in the double pivot like Macca and Grav both take up, but they are not ball winning destroyer types, instead they are tactically astute , technically brilliant ball players who can move the ball from 6 zone - the space in front of the defence - to the forwards. In fact, I believe the plan has always been to have three 8s that can play either of the three midfield positions (either of the pivots or the 10) comfortably albeit with certain players more suited to certain positions depending on occasion, task and of course opposition. Curtis and Harvey both seem to suit playing this system as has the early glimpses of Nyoni. I believe when we shop for players, this is the profile we will look for as it provides versatility and the reliance on a specialist type player is reduced. Spread the load, cover more bases. System will be king.

IMO, the day of the traditional Fab and latterly Endo type 6 is gone , or at least its not going to be a thing under Slot.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,146
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 08:16:08 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 08:04:11 am
On a whole I agree with you in so far as that Grav is an 8 rather than a 6.

The argument is ostensibly about function - ie is a 6 just a position on the pitch they mostly take up in the buildup or defensive phase, or is the 6 a role. In the past, I believe people used to believe that an 6 was a type of player ie - a destroyer like Masch and Makelele or Kante or Fab. Ball winners. Even now I think thats what people mean when they mean an 6. And this just adds to the confusion when we see people advocate for a 6 in the transfer threads.

Ive been of the belief that we have been moving to a system of having two deep lying midfielders playing in that 6 space in the double pivot like Macca and Grav both take up, but they are not ball winning destroyer types, instead they are tactically astute , technically brilliant ball players who can move the ball from 6 zone - the space in front of the defence - to the forwards. In fact, I believe the plan has always been to have three 8s that can play either of the three midfield positions (either of the pivots or the 10) comfortably albeit with certain players more suited to certain positions depending on occasion, task and of course opposition. Curtis and Harvey both seem to suit playing this system as has the early glimpses of Nyoni. I believe when we shop for players, this is the profile we will look for as it provides versatility and the reliance on a specialist type player is reduced. Spread the load, cover more bases. System will be king.

IMO, the day of the traditional Fab and latterly Endo type 6 is gone , or at least its not going to be a thing under Slot.

But when you look at the stats and use the eye test, Grav is winning the ball with interceptions, ball recoveries and tackles. Therefore, he is a ball winner.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 08:48:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:08 am
But when you look at the stats and use the eye test, Grav is winning the ball with interceptions, ball recoveries and tackles. Therefore, he is a ball winner.

My counter to this is that if you played Dom in the same position or Curtis, youd get arguably the same result and that to me suggests system is king. What I am saying is he naturally wins balls because of where he is on the pitch, as anyone would if they played in they are assigned to same position on the pitch.

If you looked at the Bournemouth game, Macca won more and attempted more tackles, more final third tackles, more blocks - but you wouldnt call him a 6 really.

Ive realised Im not gonna convince anyone with my 3 x 8s theory till we have 5 windows where we only buy versatile midfielders with few specialists, but I myself have thought that its the most progressive way of approaching the midfield problem. I actually think Arsenal is quite regressive with the way they set up, often times reminding me of us in Klopps earlier seasons, but the game has moved on and I think Jurgen was cognisant of that.
Logged

Online Santiago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Yeeeessss!!!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 09:14:03 am »
Who cares?!
We call him a 6 or an 8.
He's doing what a 6 would do on the pitch, as well as what an 8 would do.
Lets just appreciate what we've got and not go round and round trying to label it.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,799
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 09:14:03 am
Who cares?!
We call him a 6 or an 8.
He's doing what a 6 would do on the pitch, as well as what an 8 would do.
Lets just appreciate what we've got and not go round and round trying to label it.

Exactly, this thread has become one of the best examples of mental gymnastics to push a preconceived agenda.

I love this midfield three, it's really fun to watch. Maybe they should go full number 7 James Milner.
Logged

Offline rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 10:24:05 am »
If Mods auto correct the numbers 6 and 8 to 'CM', I actually think there would be 100% alignment in this thread on Grav's role on the pitch and performances this year...
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 11:36:10 am »
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 09:14:03 am
Who cares?!
We call him a 6 or an 8.
He's doing what a 6 would do on the pitch, as well as what an 8 would do.
Lets just appreciate what we've got and not go round and round trying to label it.

I think it's just a fun conversation to have in terms definitions, because ultimately when transfer season comes around we're going to be asking to sign an 8 or a 6 or a 10. Having an idea of what we're doing with him or Macca or Szoboslai is quite essential in how we continue to build our squad going forward. There will be DM ultras who will demand that we continue to sign someone who smashes into people though ;)

But you're right, he's been great, I'm glad he's been given an opportunity. I'm actually glad the transfer mad section of the supporter base didn't get their way and we gave him a chance - goes to show a lot of the hype around him when we signed him is somewhat justified. Long way to go mind, but imagine having this gem just wasting away on the bench we sign players to block his ability to get into the team.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 11:44:29 am »
Im still trying to figure out these heat maps



Think is it more Pepe's head yesterday
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,489
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 11:45:27 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 11:36:10 am
I think it's just a fun conversation to have in terms definitions, because ultimately when transfer season comes around we're going to be asking to sign an 8 or a 6 or a 10. Having an idea of what we're doing with him or Macca or Szoboslai is quite essential in how we continue to build our squad going forward. There will be DM ultras who will demand that we continue to sign someone who smashes into people though ;)


It's a shadow conversation really isn't it? The conversation that one or two people want isn't about whether Gravenberch is a 6 or a 8. It's about whether Slot was denied Zubimendi or another "genuine" defensive midfielder by a tight-fisted board. To keep alive that conversation it's necessary - regardless of the weight of counter-evidence - to insist that Gravenberch is not playing a 6 role. In this shadow conversation Gravenberch will only be allowed to play 6 when he starts to fuck up. Hopefully this will not happen. But if it does I can guarantee that the one or two voices who are presently insisting that Gravenberch is really playing the 8 role, or old-fashioned 'box to box midfielder', will say he's a "failed 6". That will be another way of reviving the Zubimendi conversation and the failure, generally, of the owners of Liverpool Football Club to support their coach.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,313
  • Born and Bred
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Its almost as if Jurgen knew what he was doing by going all in for this lad.
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,799
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2799 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 11:46:32 am
Its almost as if Jurgen knew what he was doing by going all in for this lad.

I keep saying it - Macca, Gravenberch and Szobo last summer was next level recruitment from Klopp, he even bedded them in for Slot the lucky bastard!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70] 71   Go Up
« previous next »
 