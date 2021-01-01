« previous next »
mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 09:14:08 pm
I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 09:18:24 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:14:08 pm
I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
his shirt number is either a typo (should be 11 or 24 or 0.375 or -5) or a deliberate plan to confuse the oppo.
MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:04:44 pm
A 6 is a defensive midfield player whose job is to protect the back 4 and who very rarely moves from that position and vacates space. A 10 is the opposite he plays high up between the lines and very rarely vacates that space.

The players who play in between are your 8's. They play in central midfield and pop up in the 6 position and occasionally the 10 position depending on the game state. That is where Grav and Macca are playing. Your six does not drop his shoulder and charge 60 yards up the pitch with the ball at his feet and look to create an assist.

Probably the easiest way to explain it is Henderson's role. When he played as a 6 he very rarely vacated the space in front of the back four, when he played as a 8 he would sometimes drop in behind Trent as a 2nd six, other times he would pop up on the right wing as our highest player.

Grav is playing far closer to Hendersons' role as an 8 than a 6. Sure at times he is our deepest player and plays as a DM but the vast majority of the time he plays as a central midfield player.
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.

The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.

Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:53:13 pm
The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.

Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?

To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?

To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.

If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.
TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
Although Macca sees himself as one of a double pivot.

I just think things look a bit different in different systems and depending on the olayer and the coach doing it
DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.

It's XI right😉
Evil Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm


He's everywhere! 6 / 8 whatever it really doesn't matter. This is exactly what I wanted to see. Bodes really well for the lad Nyoni who to me looks like a mini-Grav in the making. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMiQHf8Uzsg exciting times ahead indeed!
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.

In possession having flexible midfield players who are both capable of playing box-to-box is great most of the time. It means when we beat the press we are really dangerous. Macca's passing is exceptional best summed up by Macca's volleyed pass to Salah yesterday. Grav is the reincarnation of peak Yaya Toure, his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet is breathtaking.

That is why years ago most teams played with a balanced midfield two. Players who were capable of doing a bit of both aspects of the role but traditionally you had one who was more defensively inclined and one who was more attacking.

The problem was the game evolved. Managers like Mourinho started looking to exploit the transitions. The moment your midfield players vacated the space in front of the back four they pounced. Not only that but the game evolved again. Teams started pressing really high up the pitch. The days of a Gerrard dropping out of midfield and taking the ball off the centrebacks toes are long gone.

You now need a 6 who controls space and doesn't vacate the zone in front of the back four and you need specialist 6's who are capable of receiving the ball under pressure when you play out from goal kicks. The days of teams pushing everyone up the pitch and launching goal kicks are long gone.

For me we are seeing another revolution the elite 6's your Rodri's and Rice's are now being pushed higher up the pitch. At City that is because Stones or Akanji have now replaced an inverted full back and now take on the 6 role. That allows Rodri to play higher. It was noticeable today that both Akanji and then Stones played much higher than Kovacic who is a throwback 6.

At Arsenal they have largely abandoned inverting players but have brought in Partey who now plays as the deepest midfield player an allows Rice to play higher. We are doing neither of those things we are playing an old-fashioned 4-4-2 like midfield with one sitting and one pushing on. Grav and Macca spend the vast majority of their time playing as orthodox central midfield players and take turns to drop in as a six if and when required.

The test of that will be when we play the top teams who will press us high up the pitch and ruthlessly exploit situations when we vacate the space in front of the back four.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2771 on: Today at 12:12:24 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm
Although Macca sees himself as one of a double pivot.

I just think things look a bit different in different systems and depending on the olayer and the coach doing it

A good example would be Argentina. They play in a similar style with a flexible midfield usually it is Enzo as the 6 with Macca and Rodrigo de Paul as the 8's. If one of them drops in to make it a double pivot it is De Paul with macca pushing higher up the pitch as a 8/10.

Here is a good explanation from the final v France.

https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/world-cup-final-2022-tactics-argentina-messi-france-mbappe/

At Brighton Macca dropped in alongside Caicedo but that was under Potter when they played 3 centrebacks and Dunk essentially became the 6 when they had the ball. When DeZerbi came in and played two centrebacks then Macca was utilised far higher up the pitch. In his last season at Brighton Macca had the 14th most shots in the Premier League.

De Zerbi talking about playing Gross alongside Caicedo and pushing Macca higher up the pitch.

De Zerbi said: Yes he played very well. I think he can play better because he is Alexis Mac Allister. But in that position maybe the best for him.

"We have discovered Pascal Gross in the midfield position and we have found the balance in that position.

Yes [he should be scoring more goals]. Not only goals, but also the last pass, because he is quality to score and to assist.

MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2772 on: Today at 12:17:52 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing. 
You just don't get it. Nothing wrong with that. A 6 doesn't just sit in every scenario. Keane who you mentioned before was absolutely the deepest for them. Sometimes the 6 will go forward.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2773 on: Today at 12:26:21 am
We clearly are in a double pivot, there is no 6. No idea what the hell Al is talking about.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2774 on: Today at 12:29:32 am
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2775 on: Today at 12:32:57 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:17:52 am
You just don't get it. Nothing wrong with that. A 6 doesn't just sit in every scenario. Keane who you mentioned before was absolutely the deepest for them. Sometimes the 6 will go forward.

Watch the video I posted.

Keane talks about his ideal partner being Scholes, when he went forward then Scholes dropped in, and vice versa. That isn't a 6 that is two box-to-box midfield players. That is what we have.

In certain games Macca will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player, in other games Grav will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player. At times they will be close together at other times they will be far apart. Grav tends to pull to the right Macca drifts to the left. What it isn't is a double pivot, which is basically two players protecting the back four and restricting their movement.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2776 on: Today at 12:40:40 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:26:21 am
We clearly are in a double pivot, there is no 6. No idea what the hell Al is talking about.

The definition of a double pivot.

A double pivot is a withdrawn central-midfield or defensive-midfield pairing. They are positioned in front of the central defenders, inside the full-backs or wing-backs, and behind the attacking midfielders.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2777 on: Today at 12:46:43 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:29:32 am
Sergio Busquets is not a 6



https://www.facebook.com/VivaFCBarcelona1/posts/sergio-busquets-stats-and-heat-map-for-bar%C3%A7a-so-far-this-season-in-la-liga-playe/1964526656909340/

Every day is a school day.

Busquets heat map looks like that because the whole fucking team played in the opposition half. Imagine what City's heat map looked like in the second half against Arsenal.

Busquets was a 6 because he almost never got ahead of the opposition midfield. Macca and Grav do that all the time. Either when we beat the press or through taking up positions higher up the pitch between the lines to create opportunities for vertical passes.
Danny_

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2778 on: Today at 12:49:15 am
He's been absolute class for us so far.  Don't want to jinx it but I hope he keeps it up.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2779 on: Today at 12:51:11 am
So, most of you have been proven wrong on Gravenberch. Great to see that ...
RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2780 on: Today at 12:55:44 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:57 am
Watch the video I posted.

Keane talks about his ideal partner being Scholes, when he went forward then Scholes dropped in, and vice versa. That isn't a 6 that is two box-to-box midfield players. That is what we have.

In certain games Macca will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player, in other games Grav will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player. At times they will be close together at other times they will be far apart. Grav tends to pull to the right Macca drifts to the left. What it isn't is a double pivot, which is basically two players protecting the back four and restricting their movement.
Grav been the deepest on every heat map from the games like all of them so far.
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2781 on: Today at 01:04:05 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:55:44 am
Grav been the deepest on every heat map from the games like all of them so far.


Are you talking about the heat maps that show each players touches or tracking heat maps that show each players position on the pitch?
RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2782 on: Today at 01:05:48 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:05 am
Are you talking about the heat maps that show each players touches or tracking heat maps that show each players position on the pitch?
Touches. The ones that are on Opta.
He clearly in the 6 role that Slot asking generally being the first phrase in build up. He also the license to go forward but he generally behind the ball
MBL?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #2783 on: Today at 01:08:26 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:57 am
Watch the video I posted.

Keane talks about his ideal partner being Scholes, when he went forward then Scholes dropped in, and vice versa. That isn't a 6 that is two box-to-box midfield players. That is what we have.

In certain games Macca will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player, in other games Grav will spend most of the game as the deepest midfield player. At times they will be close together at other times they will be far apart. Grav tends to pull to the right Macca drifts to the left. What it isn't is a double pivot, which is basically two players protecting the back four and restricting their movement.
I watched it and it tells me nothing. I just don't think our understanding of a 6 is the same. Keane was a world class 6. He was the deepest player and tried to controll the game, some times he attacked, he thinks that midfielders should do both. In the modern game that is considered the fucking 6.
