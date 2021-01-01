« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 237364 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,873
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 09:14:08 pm »
I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:14:08 pm
I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
his shirt number is either a typo (should be 11 or 24 or 0.375 or -5) or a deliberate plan to confuse the oppo.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,604
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 09:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:04:44 pm
A 6 is a defensive midfield player whose job is to protect the back 4 and who very rarely moves from that position and vacates space. A 10 is the opposite he plays high up between the lines and very rarely vacates that space.

The players who play in between are your 8's. They play in central midfield and pop up in the 6 position and occasionally the 10 position depending on the game state. That is where Grav and Macca are playing. Your six does not drop his shoulder and charge 60 yards up the pitch with the ball at his feet and look to create an assist.

Probably the easiest way to explain it is Henderson's role. When he played as a 6 he very rarely vacated the space in front of the back four, when he played as a 8 he would sometimes drop in behind Trent as a 2nd six, other times he would pop up on the right wing as our highest player.

Grav is playing far closer to Hendersons' role as an 8 than a 6. Sure at times he is our deepest player and plays as a DM but the vast majority of the time he plays as a central midfield player.
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,524
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:36:09 pm
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.

The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.

Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,604
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:53:13 pm
The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.

Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?

To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,524
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 11:24:41 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:27:25 pm
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?

To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.

If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,486
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 11:28:34 pm »
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:24:41 pm
If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
Although Macca sees himself as one of a double pivot.

I just think things look a bit different in different systems and depending on the olayer and the coach doing it
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 11:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:34 pm
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.

It's XI right😉
Logged

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 11:39:31 pm »


He's everywhere! 6 / 8 whatever it really doesn't matter. This is exactly what I wanted to see. Bodes really well for the lad Nyoni who to me looks like a mini-Grav in the making. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMiQHf8Uzsg exciting times ahead indeed!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 