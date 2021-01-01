I'll settle it, his clearly a #38 not sure what you guys are watching ?
A 6 is a defensive midfield player whose job is to protect the back 4 and who very rarely moves from that position and vacates space. A 10 is the opposite he plays high up between the lines and very rarely vacates that space.The players who play in between are your 8's. They play in central midfield and pop up in the 6 position and occasionally the 10 position depending on the game state. That is where Grav and Macca are playing. Your six does not drop his shoulder and charge 60 yards up the pitch with the ball at his feet and look to create an assist.Probably the easiest way to explain it is Henderson's role. When he played as a 6 he very rarely vacated the space in front of the back four, when he played as a 8 he would sometimes drop in behind Trent as a 2nd six, other times he would pop up on the right wing as our highest player. Grav is playing far closer to Hendersons' role as an 8 than a 6. Sure at times he is our deepest player and plays as a DM but the vast majority of the time he plays as a central midfield player.
That seems a little bit of a narrow view on how the position works. This guy is the 6 in our system. Sometimes he attacks if the opportunity arises. Think Kante, Keane, and especially Viera who he has a similar build to. All 6's who contribute to the attack when there's space to do so.
The three you have mentioned though were box to box midfield players. That is what Grav and Macca are.Here is Keane talking about it. https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/dcye8d/interesting_discussion_from_roy_keane_on_the/
It just comes down to what a 6 does in your view? You only see a player being a 6 if they stay back there and don't do the other things? Like Mascherano for us or maybe makelele?To me the 6 is the midfield controller in deep a lot of the time but it doesn't mean they don't progress up the pitch and join the attack.
If you are progressing up the pitch to join attacks then you are playing as a box-to-box player which is an 8. A none specialist doing a bit of everything. That is exactly what Grav and Macca are doing.
I love Gravenberch's interpretation of 6. I imagine the coaching staff do too. They may even have a little bit to do with it.
Page created in 0.398 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]