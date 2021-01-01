For me, I think the biggest change has been the assignment of a role within a team. When he was coming through (and this is true for a lot of the young midfielders nowadays), the description of him was He can play as a six, an eight or a ten, and while that is obviously not a bad thing, I think he has definitely benefitted from Slot coming in and saying I want you to do this job for me. Sure, the failed move for Zubimendi works in his favour, but then when you look at how he played today, and how well hes played this season, and all of those fundamental qualities that he has already demonstrated throughout his career, I wouldnt be surprised if the plan all along was to get him on the pitch as much as possible and play him into form.