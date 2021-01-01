« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 12:07:31 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:30:45 pm
We were the post's width of taking the lead against Forest. It's all ifs, buts and maybes.

what kind of butts?

asking for a friend.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 12:20:51 am »
Still early days but he suits the role he is playing so well. His ability to receive the ball in deep midfield and carry forward is something we have missed for a while.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 01:41:57 am »
For me, I think the biggest change has been the assignment of a role within a team. When he was coming through (and this is true for a lot of the young midfielders nowadays), the description of him was He can play as a six, an eight or a ten, and while that is obviously not a bad thing, I think he has definitely benefitted from Slot coming in and saying I want you to do this job for me. Sure, the failed move for Zubimendi works in his favour, but then when you look at how he played today, and how well hes played this season, and all of those fundamental qualities that he has already demonstrated throughout his career, I wouldnt be surprised if the plan all along was to get him on the pitch as much as possible and play him into form.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 02:02:05 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:07:31 am
what kind of butts?

asking for a friend.

scuttle?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 02:24:33 am »
He and Mac Allister are in brilliant form. Gravenberch has a great engine on him. I don't remember noticing it last season. He and Szoboslai are running teams ragged right now. We're probably open and vulnerable too often in midfield, but those two are gassing the other midfield by halftime. Our midfield will be a test for every team in the league at this rate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 02:43:51 am »
Jesus Christ..what on earth have we unleashed?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 03:15:31 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:02:05 am
scuttle?

You can have some points. But not all the points.

For full marks - you'd have said Big.

I cannot lie.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 04:08:47 am »
Getting better by the week, always knew there was a player in there but he's really proving his worth now, a class act.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 04:28:18 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm
They were a very tight offside from taking the lead though.

Pampers are on offer in [insert supermarket] you wet wipe.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 04:40:09 am »
He's so good to watch, reminds me of the best Olympic kayakers. He just flows down the pitch around obstacles, but can stop and swivel on a dime whenever needed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 04:52:12 am »
Loving his turn then 4 strides to cover 40m. Beautiful to watch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 05:00:50 am »
I'm so impressed with his composure when he's under pressure in tricky positions - he stays calm and knows how to turn out of trouble.
