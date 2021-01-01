and ppl fall for it every time. he'd argue Grav is playing scrum half or silly mid-on if it generated responses.
Me and Thiago who knows a thing about being a versatile midfield player, who played as a 6 an 8 and a 10. It is very fluid but sometimes against transitions we end up with little cover and the midfield spread out. The Milan goal in midweek was a good example. Grav tends to drift right, Macca tends to drift left, and at times we are vulnerable through the middle of the pitch. It is a work in progress but fluid systems tend to break down more often than more rigid ones.
I hate to hark back to the past but Christ, if we had this version of Gravenberch last season I wonder what a difference hed have made.Another brilliant performance. Looks so comfortable but so, so classy.
Grav is playing great but we're still a bit wide open on the counter. He's a different player to a prime Fabinho.I think Grav is just more suited to the current system than last year though.
