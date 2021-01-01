Grav is playing great but we're still a bit wide open on the counter. He's a different player to a prime Fabinho.



I think Grav is just more suited to the current system than last year though.



I think to get the best out of him you have to allow him to play box-to-box. He is devastating when he picks the ball up slightly higher up the pitch and drives with the ball. The conundrum is how you allow him that freedom without leaving Macca isolated when we turn the ball over.