and ppl fall for it every time.  he'd argue Grav is playing scrum half or silly mid-on if it generated responses.

So Thiago was just looking for responses or is it just how we are playing?
I hate to hark back to the past but Christ, if we had this version of Gravenberch last season I wonder what a difference hed have made.

Another brilliant performance. Looks so comfortable but so, so classy.
Me and Thiago who knows a thing about being a versatile midfield player, who played as a 6 an 8 and a 10. It is very fluid but sometimes against transitions we end up with little cover and the midfield spread out. The Milan goal in midweek was a good example. Grav tends to drift right, Macca tends to drift left, and at times we are vulnerable through the middle of the pitch. It is a work in progress but fluid systems tend to break down more often than more rigid ones.

Grav is playing great but we're still a bit wide open on the counter. He's a different player to a prime Fabinho.

I think Grav is just more suited to the current system than last year though.
I hate to hark back to the past but Christ, if we had this version of Gravenberch last season I wonder what a difference hed have made.

Another brilliant performance. Looks so comfortable but so, so classy.
He really needed a year coming in so late from the deadline. He had good flashes last year but was not consistent.
New coach and different role also seem to be suiting him well also.
Defensively hes doing really well I reckon. He breaks the lines brilliantly. he was a little sloppy in possession today.
