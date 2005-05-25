a little while back Grav was getting tons of criticism, and I compiled a bunch of comments.I don't know who said them - don't care either - but it's a useful reminder how the pendulum of RAWK player opinion can swing all the way around the world.here's what was said previously. enjoyBTW this all the way back in (checks date) August:-What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle-he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression-Not much evidence he's up to the task-My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?-He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition. And from there, it will unravel-His ball control is too messy-whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas-whether he can get involved enough-whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions-if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there-here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.-He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.-The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin