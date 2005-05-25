« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 227022 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 pm »
In terms that the Italians would understand: a Ferrari of a midfielder for the price of an Alfa Romeo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm »
Superb superb player

Would like to see him rested at some point soon though
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm »
You have to be a good player to wear bright red/pink boots and this guy clearly is. He was always slick carrying the ball but seemed to float in and out of games when he played further up the field. He's got the technical attributes to play further forward but i feel this has to be his best position in the team. I love that his long legs always seem to be in a position to intercept the ball in games
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
What a player he's turning out to be, all credit to him, he's been fantastic as of late.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm »
He's a monster. There is no way Zubimendi would be as good as this.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm »
He looks so damn cool as well. Quiet elegance and deceptive power
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
That was an excellent performance tonight. He's becoming stronger and Premier League-strong will always be too much these days for a Serie-A side. He'll be feeling good.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 10:28:51 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm
He's a monster. There is no way Zubimendi would be as good as this.
Maybe not, but a Grav/Zubimendi pivot with Macca at the 10 wouldve been nice to see.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm »
Didnt realize he could be that quick. Rapid when he needed to be. Needs to keep on this trajectory and he'd basically nail that spot for a decade.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm
He's a monster. There is no way Zubimendi would be as good as this.

Zubimendi plus Grav/Macca as a double pivot would take us to another level.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 10:34:34 pm »
Last season, I felt that Gravenberch while talented would struggle to find a role in the team. He seems to be settling in to his new role well though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm »
He's only 22 but looks like he's been playing at the top level for years. He's excellent and can only get better, a fantastic signing and only cost £34m, a remarkable piece of business.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm »
Got a great all-round game for that position.

How's his history injury wise?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm »
That was one of the better performances Ive seen from a Liverpool midfielder in a few years, his ability on the ball is obvious but his defensive awareness and desire to get back and support his defenders impressed me the most.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Player of the season so far.

Made SIX interceptions today, and his reading of the game was superb, just to add to his driving runs and slick direct passing. Really does have everything, the sky is genuinely the limit if he can keep this up.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
The only thing in my mind at the moment re Gravenberch is he needs to be rested properly. Can't risk having this guy injured.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 10:55:02 pm »
POTM

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:07:19 pm
Our player of the season so far. Looks like a monster.

he's not that ugly.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
Player of the season so far.

Made SIX interceptions today, and his reading of the game was superb, just to add to his driving runs and slick direct passing. Really does have everything, the sky is genuinely the limit if he can keep this up.
Crazy part is the Paramount announcer (Clive) was saying he needs to work on his defensive game
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm »
Easily motm tonight. A few sloppy passes but meh.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 11:24:10 pm »
Just might be the greatest Dutch midfielder ever born.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 11:26:39 pm »
The calls for Zubimendi are interesting. Sociedad have started the season in wretched form. He's obviously been outstanding though.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2582 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm »
He got better and better as the game went along and that block in the whatever 73rd min was the play of the game by long streets for me.

People as in most of football seemed really torn by this guy because he can do it going forward too but we have about a million guys who are good going forward and pretty much none of them can do that coming back. With 6's of the cl last 8 caliber like hens teeth i was sad that Klopp didn't put him there to be honest. I suppose he was brand new to the league and didn't really have much recent playing time or even a training camp last year. may have just been a necessary learning curve.

Hes so good though. Super fast guy skips by konate which in itself is very impressive and then Ryan just reels him in and stuffs him. that was a crazy moment in the game i loved it. this lad i am telling you is going to excel at this position. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2583 on: Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:26:39 pm
The calls for Zubimendi are interesting. Sociedad have started the season in wretched form. He's obviously been outstanding though.

Sociedad were in poor form in 03-04 finishing in 15th winning only 11 games. Glad we didn't use your logic when looking at Xabi Alonso.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2584 on: Yesterday at 11:40:54 pm »
Frank Rijkaard wakes up middle of the night wondering if he will ever get close to Gravy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2585 on: Yesterday at 11:52:24 pm »
Looks like he can do it all as the 6.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2586 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm »
If we signed Zubimendi and he was performing like Ryan is, we'd be very happy. Outstanding again.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2587 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm »
Tuchel being a fucking Idiot, is our gain.

 ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 12:07:57 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
If we signed Zubimendi and he was performing like Ryan is, we'd be very happy. Outstanding again.

If we signed Zubimendi he wouldn't be performing like Grav. Zubimendi would constantly be the deepest player. We would have more possession and we wouldn't have a double pivot in which Grav and Macca run marathons to cover for each other. Above all we wouldn't have to constantly play the same double pivot because it only works because Grav and Macca constantly compensate for each other. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 12:38:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:07:57 am
If we signed Zubimendi he wouldn't be performing like Grav. Zubimendi would constantly be the deepest player. We would have more possession and we wouldn't have a double pivot in which Grav and Macca run marathons to cover for each other. Above all we wouldn't have to constantly play the same double pivot because it only works because Grav and Macca constantly compensate for each other. 
Are you just assuming we would be better with zubimendi? If we had of signed him my guess would be that Gravenberch wouldn't be playing. I don't know that for certain but it's more likely than zubimendi performing better than Grav has. I get your point about the depth but I don't think we have the emergence of Gravenberch if we had of signed him. 4 wins and 1 loss so far, Gravenberch has been in the top two players every game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 12:41:15 am »
Lad is absolutely mustard. Tuchel is a fool
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 12:41:41 am »
Was absolutely brilliant today, it does make you wonder how good be could be given they this is what were getting on the back of a fragmented career
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 01:01:22 am »
a little while back Grav was getting tons of criticism, and I compiled a bunch of comments.

I don't know who said them - don't care either - but it's a useful reminder how the pendulum of RAWK player opinion can swing all the way around the world.

here's what was said previously. enjoy  :)

BTW this all the way back in (checks date) August:

-What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle
-he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression
-Not much evidence he's up to the task
-My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?
-He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel
-His ball control is too messy
-whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas
-whether he can get involved enough
-whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions
-if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there
-here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.
-He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.
-The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin


Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 01:10:23 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:38:41 am
Are you just assuming we would be better with zubimendi? If we had of signed him my guess would be that Gravenberch wouldn't be playing. I don't know that for certain but it's more likely than zubimendi performing better than Grav has. I get your point about the depth but I don't think we have the emergence of Gravenberch if we had of signed him. 4 wins and 1 loss so far, Gravenberch has been in the top two players every game.

Grav's natural position is as a 2nd pivot 6. In old fashioned parlance a box to box midfield player. At Ajax he had an Alvarez or a De Jong as the deepest midfield player. We would have had Zubimendi as the deepest midfield player and then a combination of Grav, Macca, Jones and Szobo as the other centre mids. 

Imagine that rotating Zubi and Grav/Macca as the deepest centre mid depending on the opposition. Imagine rotating Grav/Macca/Jones as the box to box player and above all having the option of playing Szobo as the 10 in end to end games and using Macca as the 10 against a low block.

Instead, we are constantly playing Grav/Macca and Szobo because they can adapt and play together.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 02:02:10 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:01:22 am
a little while back Grav was getting tons of criticism, and I compiled a bunch of comments.

I don't know who said them - don't care either - but it's a useful reminder how the pendulum of RAWK player opinion can swing all the way around the world.

here's what was said previously. enjoy  :)

BTW this all the way back in (checks date) August:

-What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle
-he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression
-Not much evidence he's up to the task
-My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?
-He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel
-His ball control is too messy
-whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas
-whether he can get involved enough
-whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions
-if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there
-here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.
-He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.
-The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin

I'm not too sure what's wrong with asking the questions in bold. I think I've been pretty emphatically behind Gravenberch having the potential to thrive in this role, but I don't think I'd have been too offended by anyone being unsure, given there's not loads of evidence. There's a difference between saying 'my questions are X, Y, Z' and writing him off.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 02:08:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:01:22 am
a little while back Grav was getting tons of criticism, and I compiled a bunch of comments.

I don't know who said them - don't care either - but it's a useful reminder how the pendulum of RAWK player opinion can swing all the way around the world.

here's what was said previously. enjoy  :)

BTW this all the way back in (checks date) August:

-What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle
-he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression
-Not much evidence he's up to the task
-My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?
-He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel
-His ball control is too messy
-whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas
-whether he can get involved enough
-whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions
-if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there
-here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.
-He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.
-The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin

To be fair though his performances last season were quite mixed. If I remember rightly he started really well and everyone was asking how we  Bayern to sell him and then his level dropped a fair bit hence the criticism.

If he keeps uo his current form hell very rarely get criticism, he was absolutely brilliant
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 02:56:21 am »
Incredible how much he's "grown" in just a couple of months. I always thought he had all the tools "but"...... but this is impressive.

He was outstanding again last night. Made up for him.

