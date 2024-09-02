« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 2, 2024, 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
September 2, 2024, 11:20:02 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  2, 2024, 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".

Grah-fin-bergh

(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)

It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)


EDIT: Here ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 12:28:36 am
Quote from: MBL? on September  2, 2024, 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.

Is it berk or berch?

berk but with a scouse K.

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/0RuARONBus8
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 01:05:43 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on September  2, 2024, 11:20:02 pm
It's "Bergh" ('gh' = gurgling sound. Like Sousers pronounce the "k" sound at the end or middle of a word).. The "e" is flat, like "ehh".

Grah-fin-bergh

(I'm an Afrikaans-speaker, so you can take that to the bank)

It means someone who lives near/on a hill. (A hill is similar to a "koppie", btw)


EDIT: Here ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XfKvmtLnR4</a>

There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 04:13:12 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:05:43 am
There is no way anyone is going to pronounce it correctly going by that video. Sure brits can't say Doherty right and that is so simple to me. But from that I conclude that it would end in berk rather than berch.
Well... you asked...  ;D
Yeah, I suppose in English it would end in "berk".

That's how I pronounce it in English anyway.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 04:43:54 am
Quote from: smutchin on September  2, 2024, 10:09:44 am
Luchos second must have been very low in xg terms as well. The passing between Lucho and Salah in the build-up, and the finish were all outrageous.
Lucho first goal was .29 Xg and 2nd was .32.
He had two really good finishes. Like most likely case is he scores one of those or misses both. 2 lower end what would be expected but it great that was the case
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 04:46:21 am
Quote from: baffled on September  2, 2024, 10:37:19 am
How much was Szoboszlai's chance in xG? I'm sure zero because there was no shot in the end.
0 no shot. Guessing it around .3-.4 if he shot it first time, it about 12 yards out pretty central and from a cutback irc so that would be my guess.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:04:08 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 04:43:54 am
Lucho first goal was .29 Xg and 2nd was .32.
He had two really good finishes. Like most likely case is he scores one of those or misses both. 2 lower end what would be expected but it great that was the case
Different goal, but reminded me of the Salah-Mane goal against them, where Mane just skimmed it (on the half-turn?), with his right into the path of Salah... GOAL!

EDIT:
0:21

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3PHhl2pa3jo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3PHhl2pa3jo</a>
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 07:39:33 am
Quote from: MBL? on September  2, 2024, 10:55:17 pm
Couple of things..

Has he been picked for the internationals? Hopefully not.


Last I saw, he had.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:06:05 am
Started this season off really good.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:41:41 am
Saw some discussion on which teams could give Gravenberch a tougher time, I think Newcastle would be a horrible midfield to come up against. Tonali, Guimares and Joelinton IMO are a very decent 3.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:44:58 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:41:41 am
Saw some discussion on which teams could give Gravenberch a tougher time, I think Newcastle would be a horrible midfield to come up against. Tonali, Guimares and Joelinton IMO are a very decent 3.

They are really struggling, had 27% possesion in their last game.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:31:00 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:41:41 am
Saw some discussion on which teams could give Gravenberch a tougher time, I think Newcastle would be a horrible midfield to come up against. Tonali, Guimares and Joelinton IMO are a very decent 3.

They were outplayed by Tottenham on Sunday.

It's also to do with the system. Their primary job when Newcastle play us will be to prevent us from getting into the final third, a big task considering the flank players that we have. The minute they become proactive in attack, they lose shape and the game will run away from them.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle are struggling because theyre playing Burn and Krafth at centre back. It would appear its a conscious move by Howe to keep them deep, facing play, given their limitations, I watched the Spurs game and they willingly played as the underdog IMO, Isak was a handful leading the line.

Id agree with the above, Newcastle will be a big test, Joelintons a proper handful on his day, full of running power and tenacity. If Newcastle stand off and play as they have been, its probably a really tough low block test in the same way Everton at Goodison could/would be. If Newcastle come out and play a bit we should play them off the park, but we all know the script when Howe sides play us by now. Outside of City and Arsenal I think Newcastle will be his most challenging opponent. I fancy Newcastle to get 4th this season given theyll be fully charged for most games not being in Europe n all.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle are struggling because theyre playing Burn and Krafth at centre back. It would appear its a conscious move by Howe to keep them deep, facing play, given their limitations, I watched the Spurs game and they willingly played as the underdog IMO, Isak was a handful leading the line.

Id agree with the above, Newcastle will be a big test, Joelintons a proper handful on his day, full of running power and tenacity. If Newcastle stand off and play as they have been, its probably a really tough low block test in the same way Everton at Goodison could/would be. If Newcastle come out and play a bit we should play them off the park, but we all know the script when Howe sides play us by now. Outside of City and Arsenal I think Newcastle will be his most challenging opponent. I fancy Newcastle to get 4th this season given theyll be fully charged for most games not being in Europe n all.
They shipped a lot of goals last season. GF was 1 less than us and 5 less than Arsenal, so I can see why they're perhaps thinking of playing deeper this season. The midfield need to get to grips with that though.

GA was 62, while we had 41 and Arsenal, 29. If they want to to improve.. gotta tweak the system to allow less goals against.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 04:34:28 pm
Red Ron having a go at Gravy again.  ::)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 04:59:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:28 pm
Red Ron having a go at Gravy again.  ::)

Let's hope that relationship completely breaks down so we can keep him fresh.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 05:29:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:34:28 pm
Red Ron having a go at Gravy again.  ::)

how and why?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 05:37:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:29:58 pm
how and why?

https://x.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1830896675067699492

Quote
Reporter: "Ryan Gravenberch is like a general at Liverpool's midfield now, though it's just 2/3 games now."

Koeman: "I am glad you added that last part. I have always seen the potential in him. But I believed he lacked focus, this is something that he had to improve and now it seems that he finally realses what is asked of him."

Seems like a backhanded compliment while at the same time taking credit for his improvement.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 06:10:14 pm
I don't know if it's better for Grav to play for Holland in the 6 (because their midfielders are missing) so he gets more experience in the role or not get selected and have a rest.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 06:12:42 pm
It did not come over like that in Dutch. More an acknowledgement that the penny might have dropped for Gravenberch as to what is required to play midfield fit Liverpool.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 06:12:42 pm
It did not come over like that in Dutch. More an acknowledgement that the penny might have dropped for Gravenberch as to what is required to play midfield fit Liverpool.
"I shot the clerk? I shot the clerk!?"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:28:16 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm
"I shot the clerk? I shot the clerk!?"

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 06:12:42 pm
It did not come over like that in Dutch. More an acknowledgement that the penny might have dropped for Gravenberch as to what is required to play midfield fit Liverpool.

Or more likely, Slot has said to Gravenberch, "Klopp asked you to play this way, but I want you to play this way", and Grav has just gone "yeah sound" to both managers.

Koeman can fucking do one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:36:15 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Or more likely, Slot has said to Gravenberch, "Klopp asked you to play this way, but I want you to play this way", and Grav has just gone "yeah sound" to both managers.

Koeman can fucking do one.
Loved how Slot, in the minutes after the match- when he was speaking to Keane and co, said (paraphrasing) - "Obviously, Jurgen got us pressing high and with intensity, so we continue with that..."
Continued by mentioning a few changes as well.

That was so heart-warming. The respect and the humility. Girls would say- "Aww.. that's so cute! I wanna cry..." ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 08:52:55 pm
When you see players like Diaz or Salah go past people it requires some sort of trickery then a burst of pace. Not this guy. This guys chilling on a beach where times stands still and he effortlessly just walks past anyone using the inside and outside of both feet. Hes fucking mental.

Hes got Zidanes feet. Like a Spider using all its legs to play the fucking Banjo. Potentially he could be one of our greatest ever mids. Im not getting carried away either cos was saying this when we signed him. His footwork is insane at times
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm
As Mons put it well when we signed him, he's got that old school Ajax touch.

Lad's gravy. A proper baller.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:31:51 pm
The disrespect form the Dutch manager is incredible.

Basically, its only three games, he was shite before and didnt apply himself, he doesnt amount to much


My interpretation of his words mind you
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 09:37:07 pm
I mean its hardly supporting a young player is it?

Quote



With Ryan Gravenberch now a first-choice starter for Liverpool and back in the Netherlands squad, Ronald Koeman believes it was too easy for him early on.

Gravenberch has joined up with the Netherlands squad for their UEFA Nations League clashes with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany with a boosted reputation.

After a so-so first season with Liverpool, the midfielder has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes with the appointment of Arne Slot, who has installed him as his first choice at No. 6.

He has impressed in three appearances to start the season, most notably with a stellar display in Sundays 3-0 win over Man United.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Netherlands meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday, Koeman praised Gravenberchs form and earmarked him as part of the countrys long-term future.

He played well [against Man United], he told reporters including AD.nl and VI.nl.

It is clear that he is taking a step, has taken one. He gets the chance and he grabs it with both hands.

You are looking for new impetus, to keep selecting and where possible bringing in youth. That is the future. That does not only apply to him.

Koeman: Maybe the penny will drop now


Asked why he feels Gravenberch is finally showing his potential, Koeman said: It may be a bit of trust that he gets.

It also has to do with the fact that he had a shorter vacation than the rest and quickly got back to work.

Maybe the penny will drop now. We have always seen a lot of potential in Ryan.

A lot of people, including me, thought that a bit of concentration, the laziness, could be improved in him. It was too easy [for him when he was younger].

It seems  we are talking about two matches now  that he realises what is required in the midfield of Liverpool in the Premier League.

That is the reality. If a player is given the trust or the chance, that can be the push in the right direction.
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/it-was-too-easy-ronald-koeman-has-a-theory-on-lazy-ryan-gravenberchs-rebirth/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm
The Dutch are very blunt, its not a big deal

They like blunts too.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:06:33 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:52:55 pm
When you see players like Diaz or Salah go past people it requires some sort of trickery then a burst of pace. Not this guy. This guys chilling on a beach where times stands still and he effortlessly just walks past anyone using the inside and outside of both feet. Hes fucking mental.

Hes got Zidanes feet. Like a Spider using all its legs to play the fucking Banjo. Potentially he could be one of our greatest ever mids. Im not getting carried away either cos was saying this when we signed him. His footwork is insane at times

Mentally hes on it now, before he was relaxed/tentative and the game passed him by without him making an impact except in moments when he has the ball at his feet, I just hope he can stay fit and continue is to knuckle down as he is now, it will be very helpful to have a Dutch coach/backroom staff who are on his same wavelength to get the best out of him
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Yesterday at 11:59:51 pm
I honestly didn't know what to think of him last season. Now he looks like a player in this new system. His attributes were always there and when at Ajax he was one of the best young players in the world. Didn't work out at Bayern and it didn't really work out for us last year even though he wasn't bad I would say.

The new system has to have helped this. Big, strong, fast with great technical ability. Now you see the fucker reading the game to cut out passes and his positioning in general has looked decent. Long may it continue.

Still only 22.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 01:02:10 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm
They like blunts too.

Very big ones...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 03:27:29 am
I think he has done a fantastic job, his confidence will be high. People may say that he may struggle against a top team, but only time will tell and no doubt he may have a bad game, but we have a couple of excellent midfielders around him to support him as well when needed.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Today at 03:29:09 am
Feel like the second half after watching it back especially post 60 mins, was not as good from Ryan. Lost possessions and misplaced passes. I think it is early days and when he has maintained a high focus, he has been able to show great levels. But, the potential is great.
