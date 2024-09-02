4D chess from Klopp
https://youtu.be/Xe2evZAr8_4?si=uKphtZeMhTlBKvAXStelling and McCoist full of praise for him.
Jurgen parting gift to us. I include Mac and Szobo. Opposite to the way Fergie left Utd milked everything from the old players for one last hoorah
I watched that with the auto-generated subtitles on and it's fair to say they struggled a bit with McCoist
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
We're able to compete because we buy. Gravenberch is only at the club because we have the ability to give a 21 year old with about 800 top 5 league minutes 150k a week
Yeah but in fairness he was not working out at Bayern Munich after 2-3 top coaches had tried with him there. That's how it goes sometimes and yes, we had the money to take that risk.
Bayern never really gave him a chance. It's not like he flopped there. He only started 3 matches.
So, are we accepting he can play as a number six now after a fair few decided he couldn't without actually seeing him play there?Granted, I think everyone's surprised at exactly how good he's been!
There were never any doubts that he could play as a 2nd pivot 6. He had played there for Ajax and the national team successfully. The question is whether he could play as the 1st pivot especially when we play a 1-2 midfield with Trent inverting. The question marks are still there. He has been excellent. The thing is most of his really good play has been when he has been freed up and played higher up the pitch. Yesterday Macca played as the first pivot and Grav played box to box. That for me is his best position when he can use his ability to break the lines with the ball at his feet. I have said it before he reminds me of Yaya Toure who was a passable defensive midfield player at Barca but absolutely elite at City when played higher up the pitch.
Almost as if the club and the coach know what they're doing and not spending money for the sake of it, finding solutions from within, is why we're able to compete in the first place!
