I believe he played as a defensive midfielder for Ajax, so not a totally new position. Just needed to shake the rust of.



I remember reading a write-up of him before we signed him that mentioned his off the ball work was comfortabaly the weakest part of his game, and suggesting he didn't have the concentration/appetite for that side of the game. Unsure whether that was a review of his time at Bayern or applied to him as a whole, but there were hints of that last season where it felt like he wasn't fully up for that side of the game (duels, tackles, etc) and wasn't always particularly switched on defensively. Lacking in a certain aggression/intensity, which could have been confidence to be fair.Not a slight on Klopp, but I think his role in particular is significantly more defined this season so far (possibly because he's clearly been earmarked early doors as a definite starter and a key component of the midfield), and he looks to be relishing that side of the game now. Didn't see loads of him for Ajax and what I can remember was him being silky on the ball/carrying the ball well, but maybe this was in his game all along and just needed harnessed. Whatever it is, keep it up!