« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 199409 times)

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,413
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 02:47:17 am »
Next week will be the big test for him.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,012
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 08:40:35 am »
Tougher tests await him but to me, he looks like he was born to play the role. He has the physique, the rangy running style, and the long legs to nick the ball away.
He also looks like he has the intelligence for the role. If the pass is on he just passes it, when he sees a runner he'll either clip the ball to them or aggressively pass through the lines and if space opens up in front of him he carries the ball up the pitch. And his recovery pace is electric.

If he is willing to learn more complex defensive positioning against the very best attackers the sky is the limit for him.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 09:52:49 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on August 25, 2024, 11:35:42 pm
As much as it's *in* to argue with Al these days, that video doesn't really show that? It shows him receiving it from Ali once in and around the box, but otherwise he's almost exclusively receiving the ball in the middle third of the pitch, if not typically the opposition half. Maybe one other example of him receving the ball from Robertson under pressure but again, he's about 15 yards outside his own box. I thought I remembered him doing more of it, but if that is an all-touch video then it's demonstrably not showing him dropping deep and receiving the ball on the edge of his own area really. Which is not to say he can't by the way, just that he didn't really do that today. I personally don't see why he couldn't do it as he has the technique.

What stood out to me watching that video though, and watching the game earlier, is how much his defensive awareness seems to have come on - he was properly switched on all game, including that quick throw-in Brentford took that he nodded out for the corner when a lot of the other players didn't look quite set. His defensive effort looks miles better too, and his movement to make himself available off the ball was also great.

He's a really, really talented footballer. He's also shown a very demonstrable improvement in a short space of time during pre-season and these early games. Given his age and quality, there's no reason not to believe that if he's given consistent game-time that he'll really flourish and kick on. As much as I'm someone who thinks we really ought to sign another midfielder, I am actually very excited to see Gravenberch play more regularly for us. There will be hiccups and he's still young and having to learn a somewhat new role, but he really does have all the ability in the world. The problem in the past has seemed to be trying to harness and apply that consistently, but the early signs this season are super promising.

Really good post.

Yeh have to agree about his defensive work it has genuinely surprised me. He has looked far more defensively switched on and as I said in an earlier post what has impressed me most is how few times he has been caught ahead of the ball.

That for me was our biggest issue last season Endo and at times Macca ended up far too high up the pitch and simply didn't have the athleticism to recover. Gravenberch is far quicker especially over 20-30 yards where his long strides eat up the ground. His starting position has also been better almost certainly helped by Slots tactics.

Last season our tactic against a counter was to try and immediately press and win the ball back pretty much on every occasion. Slots system is different. In a similar way to Ped or Arteta he likes to overload the areas we are likely to lose the ball in. Our progressive play around the opposition box is far more precise which means we can owerwhelm the opposition when we lose the ball. However if we can't then we drop into a low mid block much quicker under Slot. Whereas Endo would be charging up field looking to win tackles Gravenberch has already dropped in front of the centre backs. He doesn't look to win the ball high up the pitch he looks to provide cover.

There are a couple of issues however when he is asked to be the first pivot when we look to play out from the back in the build up phase. Firstly your first pivot has to be pretty static so that he offers a straight vertical pass to the centre backs when you create a box midfield. That is what kills the press. They want you to play horizontal passes so they can close you down. To receive those vertical passes you either need to be able to receive the ball under pressure and use your physique to hold off a player the way a Rodri or Stones would or just use a little dart of acceleration and a feint like a Thiago or Zubimendi.

I think once Grav fills out he will be much better at holding off players. Currently he is better higher up the pitch because his strength is constantly moving and finding space. That is fine against a low to mid block. That was what he was doing in the video. When there was no pressure on the centre backs then he is great at finding pockets of space and either playing it back to the centre backs or even better turning into space. You can only do the former though if the centre backs aren't being pressed. Whilst turning on the ball as the six on the edge of your box is way too high a strategy. You need to be able to be pretty stationary then either ride the challenge and play it around the corner or get half a yard and do the same.

The other issue with Grav as the deepest player is that he wants to drift to the right. We want two different ways of creating a double pivot. Either one of the 8s usually Macca but sometimes Szob drops in to make it a double pivot. Or Trent inverts and we make it a double pivot that way. If it's Macca it is more balanced but he isn't great and receiving the ball under pressure that deep. The real issue is if it is Trent inverting. Grav is far more comfortable as the right side pivot. So we end up with the two of them on the right. The perfect example would be when Ali played it to Grav on the right hand side.

The other issue is that Grav is very right side orientated he wants to play the ball with his right foot under pressure and he wants to turn right to left. A first pivot 6 needs to be able to go both like Thiago whose use of the outside of his foot was ridiculous both in terms of passing and turning. Become more two footed or have the physique to get away with being easy to read.

The very best teams will exploit that. Against Madrid in Kiev was a good example. The Madrid players openly admitted that as soon as the ball went into Henderson they were already on their bikes closing down our right back and right centre back. They did that because they knew Henderson was a pivot who almost entirely favoured that side.

As you say Gravenberch is hugely talented and will get better. The question is will he ever become elite in the role. For me he has far more chance of becoming an elite 2nd pivot box to box player. That ability to break the lines with either the ball at his feet or through his passing is so rare. He reminds me of Yaya Toure who was very passable as a six. However he took a giant leap when he played higher up the pitch as did Barca when they replaced him at 6 with Busquets.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:08 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,623
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 am »
Very impressed overall but that lunging tackle is something that needs coaching.

Some refs could have given a red. Not saying it was just needs to learn not to give them the opportunity.

And a good detailed post from Al.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,058
  • ...All the best
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 am »
Another brilliant performance as a 6.

It's gonna be a blast watching him develop into one of the finest CMs around this season. Certainly has the talent and skillset to achieve it.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,248
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 am »
Wouldve been horrific had he got a red for that tackle. He clearly went for the ball, made contact, and whilst there was definitively follow-through, it wasnt studs up and the contact was minor. Wasnt particularly reckless or out of control. Yes he needs to work on it but a red wouldve been an awful decision. Yellow was correct. Far worse tackles from Ipswich last week went unpunished.

He was good yesterday, similarly to against Ipswich. Can see his positioning getting better and his instincts sharpening. Not Gravs fault, but a starting midfielder for Liverpool football club should not be learning their trade on the job. It simply shouldnt be that way. I have major worries about that three against the top sides, but hes earned some good will. Utd are a better test, but again we might not know truly until were in Europe or facing City etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:38 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,814
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:20:54 am
Wouldve been horrific had he got a red for that tackle. He clearly went for the ball, made contact, and whilst there was definitively follow-through, it was studs up and the contact was minor. Wasnt particularly reckless or out of control. Yes he needs to work on it but a red wouldve been an awful decision. Yellow was correct. Far worse tackles from Ipswich last week went unpunished.

He was good yesterday, similarly to against Ipswich. Can see his positioning getting better and his instincts sharpening. Not Gravs fault, but a starting midfielder for Liverpool football club should not be learning their trade on the job. It simply shouldnt be that way. I have major worries about that three against the top sides, but hes earned some good will. Utd are a better test, but again we might not know truly until were in Europe or facing City etc.

Its amazing how just one injury leads to a realisation of the depth not being that great. Jones out and its Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Endo and we know the latter cant do what Slot wants him to do.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:11:13 am
Very impressed overall but that lunging tackle is something that needs coaching.

Some refs could have given a red. Not saying it was just needs to learn not to give them the opportunity.

And a good detailed post from Al.

A red would have been harsh but imagine a similar tackle at Old Trafford next week. The crowd would have been baying for blood and the likes of Fernandes and his team mates would of been surrounding the ref. Then Taylor would have given it.

For me he made that tackle because he was playing as the six. When a six commits that high up the pitch he has to take either man or ball. Grav decided to try and take both. A Fernandinho or a Rodri in that situation make a clumsy deliberate foul and get away without even a yellow. It is all a part of the learning curve.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:37 am
Its amazing how just one injury leads to a realisation of the depth not being that great. Jones out and its Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Endo and we know the latter cant do what Slot wants him to do.

I think Macca is brilliant but he needs legs around him. Gravenberch, Szobo and Jones are all really good athletically. Pair two of them with Macca as I said last season and we are fine. As soon as you have two of Macca, Endo and Elliott in there you have issues especially against the counter.

Grav has done great in his two games so far this season but he has been out on his feet at the end. The top teams have the depth to take advantage of that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 12:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:52:49 am
Really good post.

Yeh have to agree about his defensive work it has genuinely surprised me.

Guys a natural, face it. Gonna be awesome. Takes the ball in tight spaces with consumate ease, great on the half turn, sends people out for tea without even moving his feet, super fast super tall elegant on and with the ball, fantastic engine he's got all the Butes man. All of them.

Hes raw but very good already. He is very young with limited experience dont forget, many a player has floundered trying to swim in the prem for the first time. Where hes at already is outstanding . Playing in a double pivot with mac, thats us solid af end of story and he will be able to hone his craft without undue pressure.

Quite pleased to prematurely remind everyone that i told you so. Many times. its obvious, the Butes. Damn straight hes going to be elite. His only weakness was intensity and focus and a little experience in the prem and a sterner taskmaster in slot and there you go. although to be honest i felt that in the last 10 mins yesterday after 2-0 he either tired or eased off a bit, hes got more learning to do and can he do it for a whole season but man, lets let him learn. Special i think.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 12:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:25:32 pm
Guys a natural, face it. Gonna be awesome. Takes the ball in tight spaces with consumate ease, great on the half turn, sends people out for tea without even moving his feet, super fast super tall elegant on and with the ball, fantastic engine he's got all the Butes man. All of them.

Hes raw but very good already. He is very young with limited experience dont forget, many a player has floundered trying to swim in the prem for the first time. Where hes at already is outstanding . Playing in a double pivot with mac, thats us solid af end of story and he will be able to hone his craft without undue pressure.

Quite pleased to prematurely remind everyone that i told you so. Many times. its obvious, the Butes. Damn straight hes going to be elite. His only weakness was intensity and focus and a little experience in the prem and a sterner taskmaster in slot and there you go. although to be honest i felt that in the last 10 mins yesterday after 2-0 he either tired or eased off a bit, hes got more learning to do and can he do it for a whole season but man, lets let him learn. Special i think.

Limited experience isn't true he is 22 and is fast approaching 200 senior games for club and country. He isn't playing in a double pivot with Macca though. We only did that when Trent went off and then Macca was often the deepest midfield player. Up until then he was a single pivot with Trent inverting and becoming the 2nd pivot.

Grav is quality the question is where is his best position. For me, it is as the 2nd pivot and not as a sole 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,292
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 01:10:07 pm »


The hub..
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,383
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 01:17:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:37 am
Its amazing how just one injury leads to a realisation of the depth not being that great. Jones out and its Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Endo and we know the latter cant do what Slot wants him to do.

Dom can play deeper as an 8. And we have Harvey to play 10.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 01:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:10:07 pm


The hub..

Fascinating thanks for posting. Jota so uninvolved which is interesting. Bodes well for Nunez.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,819
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:28:04 pm
Fascinating thanks for posting. Jota so uninvolved which is interesting. Bodes well for Nunez.

Bodes well, or doesn't bode well?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 03:52:02 pm »
Only one person passed to Jota, and he just did side-to-side shuttle runs?

I don't think I'm reading it right... ;D
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,192
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm »
I was delighted with how he played yesterday

The tackle could have been a red depending on the officials but I think it would have been harsh

He did give it away at one stage but quickly won it back

I was finding it hard to see what role he had last year but this performance gives me hope the number 6 role can be his
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:48:34 pm
Bodes well, or doesn't bode well?

Id say it bodes well because it might suggest that the 9 in Slots system may be intended as a tip of the spear player, not needing to get too involved in general play. And thatll benefit Nunez.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 04:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:25:32 pm
Guys a natural, face it. Gonna be awesome. Takes the ball in tight spaces with consumate ease, great on the half turn, sends people out for tea without even moving his feet, super fast super tall elegant on and with the ball, fantastic engine he's got all the Butes man. All of them.

Hes raw but very good already. He is very young with limited experience dont forget, many a player has floundered trying to swim in the prem for the first time. Where hes at already is outstanding . Playing in a double pivot with mac, thats us solid af end of story and he will be able to hone his craft without undue pressure.

Quite pleased to prematurely remind everyone that i told you so. Many times. its obvious, the Butes. Damn straight hes going to be elite. His only weakness was intensity and focus and a little experience in the prem and a sterner taskmaster in slot and there you go. although to be honest i felt that in the last 10 mins yesterday after 2-0 he either tired or eased off a bit, hes got more learning to do and can he do it for a whole season but man, lets let him learn. Special i think.
Bit early to go this far, Ipswich and Brentford are hardly the most technical midfields. But he has looked very good so far, a big step up from last year, and this is definitely a position you grow into. Excited to see how he progresses and really interested to see how he does in the Champions League this season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,819
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
Id say it bodes well because it might suggest that the 9 in Slots system may be intended as a tip of the spear player, not needing to get too involved in general play. And thatll benefit Nunez.

Got it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,819
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 04:28:50 pm »
1) had a year to acclimate
2) has effectively been told this is his position to lose - so playing with a lot of confidence having the support of the manager (not saying that Klopp didn't support him - but clearly had a different idea for him)
3) supremely talented player anyway
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 06:26:40 pm »
4) had a preseason to be included in the gameplan for the season and upto speed with everyone else
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,852
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm »
Whats XGChain?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,819
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2183 on: Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm
Whats XGChain?

don't ask amir87, whatever you do.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2184 on: Yesterday at 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm
Whats XGChain?

Every time there is a shot then any player who was involved in the move at any stage gets that xG added to their xGChain.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,315
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2185 on: Yesterday at 07:40:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:41:34 pm
don't ask amir87, whatever you do.

Lolz. ;D
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2186 on: Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm »
Love him on the ball at 6 building from behind, would love a compilation on him facing the attackers and defending + positioning to sell me on this, we don't have any of those, just summaries on the ball which none of us doubt how good he is at.

The reason I say this is because I do remember him turning Ipswich players easily but equally getting walked past as well. Again really early but we haven't played teams that exclusively use the midfield to build.

Also never a red card.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 06:17:05 am »
 Liking what I've seen so far. A lot. Can only get better. I see him in white in 2026   :P


Logged

Offline Walton Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 06:34:21 am »
Think we should wait at least 10 games and then make a judgement.  Had a good game on sunday without doubt but bigger tests to come.  Lets see what we think  then...
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,192
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 09:38:02 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:26:40 pm
4) had a preseason to be included in the gameplan for the season and upto speed with everyone else
That was interrupted though, I dont think he played at all but he was in the dutch squad at the euros so he would have had extended time off.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 03:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 06:34:21 am
Think we should wait at least 10 games and then make a judgement.  Had a good game on sunday without doubt but bigger tests to come.  Lets see what we think  then...

Is the sensible approach.
 Still exciting though to see him showing his undoubted class.  Probably a big Seedorf  fan growing up  too so hopefully he won't be overawed by coming up against his reincarnation at the weekend.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 