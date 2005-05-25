He was also receiving passes under pressure, fron the CBs, at the edge of his own area, in the first half, as that video clearly shows!



As much as it's *in* to argue with Al these days, that video doesn't really show that? It shows him receiving it from Ali once in and around the box, but otherwise he's almost exclusively receiving the ball in the middle third of the pitch, if not typically the opposition half. Maybe one other example of him receving the ball from Robertson under pressure but again, he's about 15 yards outside his own box. I thought I remembered him doing more of it, but if that is an all-touch video then it's demonstrably not showing him dropping deep and receiving the ball on the edge of his own area really. Which is not to say he can't by the way, just that he didn't really do that today. I personally don't see why he couldn't do it as he has the technique.What stood out to me watching that video though, and watching the game earlier, is how much his defensive awareness seems to have come on - he was properly switched on all game, including that quick throw-in Brentford took that he nodded out for the corner when a lot of the other players didn't look quite set. His defensive effort looks miles better too, and his movement to make himself available off the ball was also great.He's a really, really talented footballer. He's also shown a very demonstrable improvement in a short space of time during pre-season and these early games. Given his age and quality, there's no reason not to believe that if he's given consistent game-time that he'll really flourish and kick on. As much as I'm someone who thinks we really ought to sign another midfielder, I am actually very excited to see Gravenberch play more regularly for us. There will be hiccups and he's still young and having to learn a somewhat new role, but he really does have all the ability in the world. The problem in the past has seemed to be trying to harness and apply that consistently, but the early signs this season are super promising.