Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 196395 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm »
Boss player and proving a lot of people wrong right now
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 06:33:27 pm »
What a good player he's developing into. Love that bit of steel in him now where he doesnt shy away from his challenges. He's got a bit of Fabinho in him where he uses those telescopic legs to knick the ball or get a touch. Started this season brilliantly. Hope we manage his minutes well if we are not signing another 6 because he will be so important this season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 06:33:35 pm »
The new role suits him to a tee. Excellent again today.

Stay fit, Ryan, we don't have really good alternatives.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Massive test for Grav next week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 06:35:27 pm »
Brilliant today, he's technically fabulous, and glides with the ball. Seeing him play with his chest out and full of confidence is a sight to behold.
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 06:35:32 pm »
Excelling, he gets better as the game goes on, like he learns the opponent and just goes up some gears.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 06:35:45 pm »
He was excellent again, lovely to see. Hopefully this is his season, it'd be a huge help given our difficulties in this area of the pitch recently.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:34:29 pm
Massive test for Grav next week.

He's also playing man Utd
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 06:41:21 pm »
 ::)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 06:42:04 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:34:29 pm
Massive test for Grav next week.

He'll tear them a new one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 06:42:48 pm »
he was excellent his mobility a big leap forward compared to Endo who done very wellon ocassions but cant cover space very well
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm »
Excellent again and has a lot of versatility to his game.

Love his patience, doesn't make rash decisions if there's not much on ahead of him, just keeps the ball and waits for an option before moving it on. He's brilliant at retaining possession

Big test next Sunday, for all the criticism of him the whining rat isn't an easy player to be up against
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 06:48:05 pm »
He is a quality player. A proper footballer who comes into his own as the game opens up. The issue though is that Slot wants control and to build from the back and playthrough teams. That isn't Gravenberch's game. During the build up phase the 6 has to be able to drop in receive the ball from the centrebacks and allow us to control the game.

Slot wants to pass teams to death. So far this season we have played Ipswich and Brentford two teams who almost certainly be in the bottom half of the table. Gravenberch is brilliant as the second pivot as a box to box midfield player. In the first half of our two games we have had 56% possession today and 58% against Ipswich.

First half against Ipswich, Man City had 73% possession. In February against Brentford they had 70% possession. That is the mind of domination Slot wants. In our first two games in the first half we have had a combined 1 shot in target. We are a different animal once we get to the hour mark and players like Grav get space. Second half he dropped into space in the middle of the park received the ball and turned and drove 60 yards with the ball. That is what we want Grav doing.

IIRC he didn't receive a single pass from the centrebacks under pressure in the whole of the first half. It isn't his game. Second half he found far more space when he was drifting out to the right and Macca was the deepest midfield player.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:35:32 pm
Excelling, he gets better as the game goes on, like he learns the opponent and just goes up some gears.

It's almost as if he is a player who thrives on space.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 07:20:54 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 06:36:47 pm
He's also playing man Utd
Hes not playing Man Utd. He is actually playing the second coming of Zidane. What an opportunity to learn from this beyond elite talent. 😁
Joking aside - Ryan was great again today. I love to see a young talent find their way and find their niche. Hope Ryan builds on this and can get progressively more confident and tie down that position. Great to see.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm »
My Motm. Szob kicked on second half. But Grav Bossed it for me
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 08:23:54 pm »
Another good game from Ryan. Won some important challenges and progressed the ball well. There will be tougher tests ahead, but he's started the season well and deserves to keep his place in the side on merit.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 08:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:48:05 pm
He is a quality player. A proper footballer who comes into his own as the game opens up. The issue though is that Slot wants control and to build from the back and playthrough teams. That isn't Gravenberch's game. During the build up phase the 6 has to be able to drop in receive the ball from the centrebacks and allow us to control the game.

Slot wants to pass teams to death. So far this season we have played Ipswich and Brentford two teams who almost certainly be in the bottom half of the table. Gravenberch is brilliant as the second pivot as a box to box midfield player. In the first half of our two games we have had 56% possession today and 58% against Ipswich.

First half against Ipswich, Man City had 73% possession. In February against Brentford they had 70% possession. That is the mind of domination Slot wants. In our first two games in the first half we have had a combined 1 shot in target. We are a different animal once we get to the hour mark and players like Grav get space. Second half he dropped into space in the middle of the park received the ball and turned and drove 60 yards with the ball. That is what we want Grav doing.

IIRC he didn't receive a single pass from the centrebacks under pressure in the whole of the first half. It isn't his game. Second half he found far more space when he was drifting out to the right and Macca was the deepest midfield player.


We have got to find a way for the dual 6s to receive off the CBs and I suspect the fact that we dont have a natural controller is part of the problem here. That said, off the ball Grav was absolutely excellent today and if hes like that going forward Ill have no concerns on that front. 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 08:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:24:07 pm
My Motm. Szob kicked on second half. But Grav Bossed it for me
Looks a totally different player to the one that played last season doesnt he?  Really good performance
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 08:35:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:40 pm
Looks a totally different player to the one that played last season doesnt he?  Really good performance
Yeah mate. Superb today. Him an Szob second half turning on the tricks an all. They were loving it out there
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 08:37:31 pm »
I wonder how he would have been used if we had signed the Zubi fella. Would he have been played further forward?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 08:45:03 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:37:31 pm
I wonder how he would have been used if we had signed the Zubi fella. Would he have been played further forward?

For me, he would have played the kind of role Macca played when Trent went off and we reverted to a traditional double pivot. He would have the freedom to go box to box. He can also play higher in the Szobo role.
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 09:05:42 pm »
Heres Ryan receiving it from the central defenders and keepers like a great Slot 6, another class performance

https://x.com/cf_compss/status/1827767468447969598?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 09:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:48:05 pm

IIRC he didn't receive a single pass from the centrebacks under pressure in the whole of the first half. It isn't his game. Second half he found far more space when he was drifting out to the right and Macca was the deepest midfield player.
Well the individual comp above clearly shows you remember it incorrectly.

Last season I saw him more of a ball carrier than a quick passer, but he's really surprised me this season as he can do one touch passing like nothing. He's clearly very aware of his surrounding. I think he can develop into a real 6 just fine.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 09:42:17 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:31:18 pm
Well the individual comp above clearly shows you remember it incorrectly.

Last season I saw him more of a ball carrier than a quick passer, but he's really surprised me this season as he can do one touch passing like nothing. He's clearly very aware of his surrounding. I think he can develop into a real 6 just fine.

He was receiving passes in their half when they had dropped into a low-mid block. That is completely different from receiving the ball against a high press deep in your own half. Having an 8 playing as a 6 is advantageous against a low block. The problem is when the opposition is pressing your keeper and centrebacks not when they have dropped off and have got 11 men behind the ball.

« Reply #2145 on: Today at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:40 pm
Looks a totally different player to the one that played last season doesnt he?  Really good performance

To be fair, there is a reason why he was regarded as one of the top midfield talents in the World a couple of years ago. His poor move to Bayern has slowed his development, but he is coming back on tracks now. Still has a lot to learn, but he has just turned 22, so I can see a bright future for him with us ...
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 10:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:48:05 pm
He is a quality player. A proper footballer who comes into his own as the game opens up. The issue though is that Slot wants control and to build from the back and playthrough teams. That isn't Gravenberch's game. During the build up phase the 6 has to be able to drop in receive the ball from the centrebacks and allow us to control the game.

Slot wants to pass teams to death. So far this season we have played Ipswich and Brentford two teams who almost certainly be in the bottom half of the table. Gravenberch is brilliant as the second pivot as a box to box midfield player. In the first half of our two games we have had 56% possession today and 58% against Ipswich.

First half against Ipswich, Man City had 73% possession. In February against Brentford they had 70% possession. That is the mind of domination Slot wants. In our first two games in the first half we have had a combined 1 shot in target. We are a different animal once we get to the hour mark and players like Grav get space. Second half he dropped into space in the middle of the park received the ball and turned and drove 60 yards with the ball. That is what we want Grav doing.

IIRC he didn't receive a single pass from the centrebacks under pressure in the whole of the first half. It isn't his game. Second half he found far more space when he was drifting out to the right and Macca was the deepest midfield player.

you are truly a bonafide expert in pissing on everyones chips 😂
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 10:17:30 pm »
He's got that gangliness that I like in certain midfield profiles. Strides away from opposition players quite seamlessly and is capable of stretching a limb out to poke a ball that a shorter player has no chance of reaching.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 10:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:42:17 pm
He was receiving passes in their half when they had dropped into a low-mid block. That is completely different from receiving the ball against a high press deep in your own half. Having an 8 playing as a 6 is advantageous against a low block. The problem is when the opposition is pressing your keeper and centrebacks not when they have dropped off and have got 11 men behind the ball.



He was also receiving passes under pressure, fron the CBs, at the edge of his own area, in the first half, as that video clearly shows!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 10:33:40 pm »
Very good today.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 11:00:01 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:31:52 pm
He was also receiving passes under pressure, fron the CBs, at the edge of his own area, in the first half, as that video clearly shows!

There wasn't any mate.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 11:08:20 pm »
This lad is fucking class. Showing exactly why we bought him. Let's hope he can perform like this against the top teams. There's no reason why he can't. Get in lad.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 11:15:16 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 11:08:20 pm
This lad is fucking class. Showing exactly why we bought him. Let's hope he can perform like this against the top teams. There's no reason why he can't. Get in lad.

He is top quality. That ability to turn and break the lines is priceless. Reminds me of Yaya Toure.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 11:15:24 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:31:52 pm
He was also receiving passes under pressure, fron the CBs, at the edge of his own area, in the first half, as that video clearly shows!

If you ignore all the times he received the ball under pressure in his own half then he didn't once do it to be fair.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 11:17:52 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:15:24 pm
If you ignore all the times he received the ball under pressure in his own half then he didn't once do it to be fair.

From the centrebacks. Funny how you missed that out. Isnt it?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 11:35:42 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:31:52 pm
He was also receiving passes under pressure, fron the CBs, at the edge of his own area, in the first half, as that video clearly shows!

As much as it's *in* to argue with Al these days, that video doesn't really show that? It shows him receiving it from Ali once in and around the box, but otherwise he's almost exclusively receiving the ball in the middle third of the pitch, if not typically the opposition half. Maybe one other example of him receving the ball from Robertson under pressure but again, he's about 15 yards outside his own box. I thought I remembered him doing more of it, but if that is an all-touch video then it's demonstrably not showing him dropping deep and receiving the ball on the edge of his own area really. Which is not to say he can't by the way, just that he didn't really do that today. I personally don't see why he couldn't do it as he has the technique.

What stood out to me watching that video though, and watching the game earlier, is how much his defensive awareness seems to have come on - he was properly switched on all game, including that quick throw-in Brentford took that he nodded out for the corner when a lot of the other players didn't look quite set. His defensive effort looks miles better too, and his movement to make himself available off the ball was also great.

He's a really, really talented footballer. He's also shown a very demonstrable improvement in a short space of time during pre-season and these early games. Given his age and quality, there's no reason not to believe that if he's given consistent game-time that he'll really flourish and kick on. As much as I'm someone who thinks we really ought to sign another midfielder, I am actually very excited to see Gravenberch play more regularly for us. There will be hiccups and he's still young and having to learn a somewhat new role, but he really does have all the ability in the world. The problem in the past has seemed to be trying to harness and apply that consistently, but the early signs this season are super promising.
