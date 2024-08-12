« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 185581 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on August 13, 2024, 11:14:46 pm
Holding a reasonable opinion on a footballer and discussing that on a football forum makes you a vulture now? Behave yourself.
no, the vulture part will come in if he makes a serious error while playing in Slot's midfield - which is what I said. 

some posters seem to love to point out a perceived weakness in a player and be proven right when that weakness shows up in a game.

we've seen it before on RAWK, many times.
Online Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:09:45 am
no, the vulture part will come in if he makes a serious error while playing in Slot's midfield - which is what I said. 

some posters seem to love to point out a perceived weakness in a player and be proven right when that weakness shows up in a game.

we've seen it before on RAWK, many times.

But you are cherry picking just only negative parts of peoples posts, I posted lots of positive things and you took the one constructive criticism to highlight a theoretical point which hasnt happened yet.
Online spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 07:09:12 am »
The scrutiny on Gravenberch is going to be ramped up to 11.
Online Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:09:12 am
The scrutiny on Gravenberch is going to be ramped up to 11.

No hell be playing 6 mate.
Online spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 am »
Patience needs to shown and also we need to defend as a team rather than leaving it to an individual.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 13, 2024, 10:25:29 pm
5 minutes reviewing posts shows narratives being prepped. if he makes some mistakes that cost us, all we'll hear is "I knew it!"  "I told yer!"  "I predicted that!".

you'd think the lad had 3 fucking left legs or something, none of which work ....

What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle

he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression

Not much evidence he's up to the task

My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?

He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel

His ball control is too messy

whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas

whether he can get involved enough

whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions

if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there

here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.

He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.

The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin.



A couple of those are mine. Ripped from their contexts, and shorn of balancing comment, as maybe the others are.

The idea that "narratives are being prepped" is exactly what I object to. That's certainly not my motive in expressing an opinion of Gravenberch at 6 and I'm amazed you know my motive for writing better than I do. It seems to get harder to have a football discussion on RAWK without someone coming along and claiming you have an "ulterior agenda".
Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,336
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:12:35 am »
Quote from: kavah on August 13, 2024, 10:38:01 pm
No reason Aurelio cant come in as a #3 cover.

Fabio would still be the best passer on the team. :)
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 am »
My prediction is that Ryan will pleasantly surprise a lot of people as a 6.

With his last two performances he has deserved his chance vs Ipswich...if he performs the role of Mac's partner in a double pivot will be Ryan's to lose.

If we execute Slot's system properly we'll be compact...any player that doesn't have to defend big spaces will look defensively competent. If we are not compact not even the Rodris of the world would make much of a difference. Execution of the system is much more important than how individuals excel defensively.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:54:07 am
My prediction is that Ryan will pleasantly surprise a lot of people as a 6.

With his last two performances he has deserved his chance vs Ipswich...if he performs the role of Mac's partner in a double pivot will be Ryan's to lose.

If we execute Slot's system properly we'll be compact...any player that doesn't have to defend big spaces will look defensively competent. If we are not compact not even the Rodris of the world would make much of a difference. Execution of the system is much more important than how individuals excel defensively.

I have my doubts. I don't doubt he'll be very good at receiving the ball under pressure and progressing it. But can he sit in there and control the space from a defensive perspective, and sit in there and control the play from an offensive perspective? I think when we play competitive games at a higher tempo he might struggle with those elements but hopefully I'll be wrong.
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm »
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

Think youre likely spot on there to be honest mate
Online Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Avens on August 13, 2024, 11:05:22 pm
I agree with the principle of your post and it's great to defend one of our players, but most of the posts in here are clearly people hoping he can adapt to the new role, while asking fair questions about how his attributes fit. I think he's shown enough to be a success in the Slot version of a DM, but it's reasonable if people aren't yet convinced. I think they will be by the end of the season - if indeed he does actually end up in that role.

Doesnt seem like you do agree with the principle of the post!
Online Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

Are people doing that? Or are they just using terms differently. I think people mean one of the dual pivot when they use the term 6. Whereas youre using 6 to mean the deeper lying CM in a dual pivot.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 12:36:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

I prefer Mac n Cheese.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 01:06:19 am »
His off the ball work was miles off it last season. We have to hope a full pre season can help fix that.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 05:01:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
Mac-Gravy

Great potential for a buddy cop show
Online spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 05:34:39 am »
Any mistake Grav makes will be pounced on and confirmation bias will be reaffirmed. It's worth noting that Fabinho's introduction was error-strewn. He was then taken out of the firing line for months and taught how to defend within Liverpool's structure (Ljinder's words not mine) before being reintroduced to the team and being a revelation.
Offline John C

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 08:24:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:09:12 am
The scrutiny on Gravenberch is going to be ramped up to 11.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:34:39 am
Any mistake Grav makes will be pounced on and confirmation bias will be reaffirmed.
So it's impossible for anyone who might have some minor concerns to ever be right.
They can't express it ahead of the season - its over scrutiny.
They can't express it if it doesn't work out - they are obviously delighted they were right.

Most of us demand players are given a chance and hate unnecessary negativity before they've really had a chance to settle in, but I do worry about our combativeness and drive if he is going to be part of our midfield engine. I didn't see much last season for me to be hoping he's first on the team sheet.
I would love to be wrong, I hope the big fella thrives under Slot and I'll be in here eulogising if he does.
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 08:27:00 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:24:25 am
So it's impossible for anyone who might have some minor concerns to ever be right.
They can't express it ahead of the season - its over scrutiny.
They can't express it if it doesn't work out - they are obviously delighted they were right.

Most of us demand players are given a chance and hate unnecessary negativity before they've really had a chance to settle in, but I do worry about our combativeness and drive if he is going to be part of our midfield engine. I didn't see much last season for me to be hoping he's first on the team sheet.
I would love to be wrong, I hope the big fella thrives under Slot and I'll be in here eulogising if he does.

I think its tough to judge Ryan as he didn't have a pre season his still a young player.

We'll see what the real Gravenberch is this season.
Online spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 08:35:22 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:24:25 am
So it's impossible for anyone who might have some minor concerns to ever be right.
They can't express it ahead of the season - its over scrutiny.
They can't express it if it doesn't work out - they are obviously delighted they were right.

Most of us demand players are given a chance and hate unnecessary negativity before they've really had a chance to settle in, but I do worry about our combativeness and drive if he is going to be part of our midfield engine. I didn't see much last season for me to be hoping he's first on the team sheet.
I would love to be wrong, I hope the big fella thrives under Slot and I'll be in here eulogising if he does.

People can complain about whatever they want the question is how much patience will be shown?
Offline lamonti

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:41:24 pm
It's a bit mad he's now being cast as the deepest lying midfielder ... I don't totally buy it
I posted at the start of the summer he'd play in the midfield 2 under Slot but there's a decent sized difference between the position he played at Ajax and what people would view as a '6' 
He can make a go of it, he's a really good footballer, but its tough to see it vs good opponents

If we don't buy I suspect it won't be long before Mac is the deepest lying midfielder again - he's much better suited to it than the other candidates
I do think a Mac-Gravy has a lot of potential though

Is there definitely one of the midfielders who is deeper than the other at the moment, or is it more of a left and right pivot kind of thing?

If there is one with a specific deeper role there, I agree Mac Allister will end up there. He's good there and while his athleticism is his weakest suit, we look like the team will be a lot closer to each other and he won't be required to cover vast spaces like he was sometimes last year.

I think with Gravenberch this could be the making of him, but we have to have patience. The things he does best, that most affect the game and create attacking opportunities for us are when he is under pressure, when opposition players get tight on him, and his technique, size and ability to stride away from opposition players and open up the whole pitch. For him to be effective, we've gotta take risks with him.

I guess with Zubimendi, you're looking at a metronomic guy who never gives it away really. Not blessed with the physical gifts to get away from people like RG but one you really trust under pressure to absorb it, keep the ball and move it around.
Online spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 08:39:39 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:35:24 am
Is there definitely one of the midfielders who is deeper than the other at the moment, or is it more of a left and right pivot kind of thing?

If there is one with a specific deeper role there, I agree Mac Allister will end up there. He's good there and while his athleticism is his weakest suit, we look like the team will be a lot closer to each other and he won't be required to cover vast spaces like he was sometimes last year.

I think with Gravenberch this could be the making of him, but we have to have patience. The things he does best, that most affect the game and create attacking opportunities for us are when he is under pressure, when opposition players get tight on him, and his technique, size and ability to stride away from opposition players and open up the whole pitch. For him to be effective, we've gotta take risks with him.

I guess with Zubimendi, you're looking at a metronomic guy who never gives it away really. Not blessed with the physical gifts to get away from people like RG but one you really trust under pressure to absorb it, keep the ball and move it around.

I definitely think the double pivot needs to defend in a pair rather than one of the pivot giving licence to the other. The pair of them should give license to the third midfielder.
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 08:45:34 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:22 am
People can complain about whatever they want the question is how much patience will be shown?

Depends on the person to be completely honest
Online Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 08:59:05 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:35:24 am
Is there definitely one of the midfielders who is deeper than the other at the moment, or is it more of a left and right pivot kind of thing?

If there is one with a specific deeper role there, I agree Mac Allister will end up there. He's good there and while his athleticism is his weakest suit, we look like the team will be a lot closer to each other and he won't be required to cover vast spaces like he was sometimes last year.

I think with Gravenberch this could be the making of him, but we have to have patience. The things he does best, that most affect the game and create attacking opportunities for us are when he is under pressure, when opposition players get tight on him, and his technique, size and ability to stride away from opposition players and open up the whole pitch. For him to be effective, we've gotta take risks with him.

I guess with Zubimendi, you're looking at a metronomic guy who never gives it away really. Not blessed with the physical gifts to get away from people like RG but one you really trust under pressure to absorb it, keep the ball and move it around.

I'd agree, from all reports we've tracked Gravenberch since he was at Ajax and tried to sign him before he went to Bayern. I can certainly remember him as a youngster putting in a really strong performance against us. Klopp and his coaches clearly liked what they saw, the data nerds will score him incredibly highly and I think Slot does also, he pretty much came straight into the starting 11 despite being back much later than others.

We also need to consider if we had signed Zubimendi would he even have started for a few weeks? The Premiership is notorious for being played at a brutal pace and intensity, I would have been very surprised to see any player come in and be starting straight away, so whilst now the reality Macca/Gravenberch as a double pivot v's Ipswich may have always been the case.

The case of Gravenberch for me even if you ignore the "6" role is a player who is incredibly talented, he has pretty much all the natural core elements to his game that are hard to coach for a midfielder so this season is the one I think he steps up and becomes a real elite player for us, be that as an 8 or a 6.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5668079/2024/08/12/arne-slot-liverpool-manager-players/?source=emp_shared_article

A few bits stood out for me (and I'm in no way disrespecting Klopp and his coaches with this point);

"Midfielder Harvey Elliott has already hinted at the changes. Its a very elegant, Dutch style, and more about being in possession now, Elliott said during Liverpools recent pre-season tour in the United States."

"Gernot Trauner, an Austria international centre-back who was Slots captain at Feyenoord, knows all about the demands, and predicts his old managers methods will work at Liverpool. Hes a tremendous specialist and has incredible ideas in terms of ball possession, build-up play and positioning, Trauner told Flashscore. There is no pass without an idea behind it. He tries to move the opponents and find open spaces."

"Wieffer, a defensive midfielder, was also signed as a cheap (£600,000) young hopeful, from fellow Rotterdam side Excelsior, after an impressive run of games as they won promotion to the Eredivisie in 2022. This is the type of project Slot has enjoyed in years gone by; spotting talent, then working on ways to extract maximum performance from the player concerned.

Slot told Wieffer he would need time to adjust to his requirements but to believe in the process. Early steps were taken to improve both his stamina and controlled running and these had an immediate effect on performance. Slot worked closely on Wieffers positioning to help him cut out more opposition attacks and, by last year, he was one of the best ball-winners in the division.

That advice  coupled with Wieffers willingness to absorb instruction (he would often ask for even more information from his manager and loved the way Slot was so keen to monitor his individual process, with checkpoints along the way)  has now earned him a £25million move to the Premier League."

"Slot sets himself daily reminders or messages to check in with people as a way of encouragement and interaction, and is involved in individualising players training programmes. Orkun Kokcu, who captained Feyenoord in their title-winning season, was another given a personalised training plan to improve his explosiveness over the first few yards in order to help him thrive in midfield.

The Turkey international installed a gym in his home and, for 30 days, he performed exercises designed to stimulate this specific development, with his manager asking for daily feedback on how he was doing."

Prof much more intelligently describes this in this thread

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356309.0

Slot is a marginal gains coach, he's got incredible attention to detail and impacts on improving players so in relation to Gravenberch I can see the same being applied and thriving this season.

https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch

If that player was being linked with us now, we'd be over the moon..
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 09:46:34 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:24:25 am
So it's impossible for anyone who might have some minor concerns to ever be right.
They can't express it ahead of the season - its over scrutiny.
They can't express it if it doesn't work out - they are obviously delighted they were right.

Most of us demand players are given a chance and hate unnecessary negativity before they've really had a chance to settle in, but I do worry about our combativeness and drive if he is going to be part of our midfield engine. I didn't see much last season for me to be hoping he's first on the team sheet.
I would love to be wrong, I hope the big fella thrives under Slot and I'll be in here eulogising if he does.

Excellent post.

The idea that anyone who has reservations about whether a player can immediately fulfil a very particular role is a "vulture" (as one poster said) simply waiting for that player to mess up so they can start picking at his carcass is absurd. This is a football discussion forum. Football discussions - at least the ones I have - are characterised by disagreement. Not everyone is in lock step, nor should they be.

Gravenberch is a very promising player, but by no means a complete one. If he is played at 6 I will not not want him to fuck up because I want Liverpool to win every game. Should this even need saying?
Offline JP!

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 10:03:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:46:34 am
Gravenberch is a very promising player, but by no means a complete one. If he is played at 6 I will not not want him to fuck up because I want Liverpool to win every game. Should this even need saying?

Perhaps not from you Yorky, no, but there does seem to be a sizeable group on here who seem to almost perversely revel in being 'right' over a player/parts of the club as opposed to caring about Liverpool Football Club doing well. Shame it's caught up to you who's often one of the most fair-minded people on here but I think it shows the atmosphere on the forum atm.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 11:53:36 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:24:25 am
So it's impossible for anyone who might have some minor concerns to ever be right.
They can't express it ahead of the season - its over scrutiny.
They can't express it if it doesn't work out - they are obviously delighted they were right.

Most of us demand players are given a chance and hate unnecessary negativity before they've really had a chance to settle in, but I do worry about our combativeness and drive if he is going to be part of our midfield engine. I didn't see much last season for me to be hoping he's first on the team sheet.
I would love to be wrong, I hope the big fella thrives under Slot and I'll be in here eulogising if he does.

I think Gravy might surprise you John.  Im not overly confident but if Ryan really wants to be a top class player the start of the season is his chance to show it.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:03:06 am
Perhaps not from you Yorky, no, but there does seem to be a sizeable group on here who seem to almost perversely revel in being 'right' over a player/parts of the club as opposed to caring about Liverpool Football Club doing well. Shame it's caught up to you who's often one of the most fair-minded people on here but I think it shows the atmosphere on the forum atm.

Well I agree JP that impatience is rife in footy. We all feel its pull at times. I'm trying hard at the moment to remember that Arne Slot should get a 'free season' this season and that if he's as good a coach as we think he is he will learn a terrific amount whatever the outcome. I just want to see signs of something coherent and dangerous by May. But it's hard! We're Liverpool. We've got used to winning again.

In the meantime let's be able to have open discussions about our players. If people provide reasons why they think the way they think that should be enough to guarantee fair play for all. The impatient 'kiddies' who panic in the half time threads or wet the bed after a defeat always 'out' themselves anyway. They can be ignored, bar an amusing poke or two at their expense.
Offline wige

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 12:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:09:33 pm
Well I agree JP that impatience is rife in footy. We all feel its pull at times. I'm trying hard at the moment to remember that Arne Slot should get a 'free season' this season and that if he's as good a coach as we think he is he will learn a terrific amount whatever the outcome. I just want to see signs of something coherent and dangerous by May. But it's hard! We're Liverpool. We've got used to winning again.

In the meantime let's be able to have open discussions about our players. If people provide reasons why they think the way they think that should be enough to guarantee fair play for all. The impatient 'kiddies' who panic in the half time threads or wet the bed after a defeat always 'out' themselves anyway. They can be ignored, bar an amusing poke or two at their expense.

So right and important this. I'd add - it would be both nice, and beneficial to the quality of discussion, if people approached such discussions with some humility and acceptance that they might be wrong. To be open to having their opinions or perspectives changed. At times - certain subjects and certain posters just devolve into two entrenched positions being endlessly played out which does nothing but distract from any sort of insight, education or humour that otherwise might be shared.
Online NickoH

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 12:39:28 pm »
I'm confused what to call him on match day now....Ry, Ryan, Gravs, Gravy, Grav??? Please help :)
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 12:43:01 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 12:39:28 pm
I'm confused what to call him on match day now....Ry, Ryan, Gravs, Gravy, Grav??? Please help :)

RiRi
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 12:47:06 pm »
I agree I love discussion and debate.  I work mostly from home now since start of covid.  I enjoy working from home but miss the banter craic long footie debates at work on the teabreaks. I love hearing different opinions and there are some great minds on here that can discuss multiple topics in very articulate ways.   There are some silly people but i think they can be ignored more, they live for the replies. People are more confident behind their keyboards than in relativity.
