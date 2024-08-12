Is there definitely one of the midfielders who is deeper than the other at the moment, or is it more of a left and right pivot kind of thing?



If there is one with a specific deeper role there, I agree Mac Allister will end up there. He's good there and while his athleticism is his weakest suit, we look like the team will be a lot closer to each other and he won't be required to cover vast spaces like he was sometimes last year.



I think with Gravenberch this could be the making of him, but we have to have patience. The things he does best, that most affect the game and create attacking opportunities for us are when he is under pressure, when opposition players get tight on him, and his technique, size and ability to stride away from opposition players and open up the whole pitch. For him to be effective, we've gotta take risks with him.



I guess with Zubimendi, you're looking at a metronomic guy who never gives it away really. Not blessed with the physical gifts to get away from people like RG but one you really trust under pressure to absorb it, keep the ball and move it around.



I'd agree, from all reports we've tracked Gravenberch since he was at Ajax and tried to sign him before he went to Bayern. I can certainly remember him as a youngster putting in a really strong performance against us. Klopp and his coaches clearly liked what they saw, the data nerds will score him incredibly highly and I think Slot does also, he pretty much came straight into the starting 11 despite being back much later than others.We also need to consider if we had signed Zubimendi would he even have started for a few weeks? The Premiership is notorious for being played at a brutal pace and intensity, I would have been very surprised to see any player come in and be starting straight away, so whilst now the reality Macca/Gravenberch as a double pivot v's Ipswich may have always been the case.The case of Gravenberch for me even if you ignore the "6" role is a player who is incredibly talented, he has pretty much all the natural core elements to his game that are hard to coach for a midfielder so this season is the one I think he steps up and becomes a real elite player for us, be that as an 8 or a 6.A few bits stood out for me (and I'm in no way disrespecting Klopp and his coaches with this point);"Midfielder Harvey Elliott has already hinted at the changes. Its a very elegant, Dutch style, and more about being in possession now, Elliott said during Liverpools recent pre-season tour in the United States.""Gernot Trauner, an Austria international centre-back who was Slots captain at Feyenoord, knows all about the demands, and predicts his old managers methods will work at Liverpool. Hes a tremendous specialist and has incredible ideas in terms of ball possession, build-up play and positioning, Trauner told Flashscore. There is no pass without an idea behind it. He tries to move the opponents and find open spaces.""Wieffer, a defensive midfielder, was also signed as a cheap (£600,000) young hopeful, from fellow Rotterdam side Excelsior, after an impressive run of games as they won promotion to the Eredivisie in 2022. This is the type of project Slot has enjoyed in years gone by; spotting talent, then working on ways to extract maximum performance from the player concerned.Slot told Wieffer he would need time to adjust to his requirements but to believe in the process. Early steps were taken to improve both his stamina and controlled running and these had an immediate effect on performance. Slot worked closely on Wieffers positioning to help him cut out more opposition attacks and, by last year, he was one of the best ball-winners in the division.That advice  coupled with Wieffers willingness to absorb instruction (he would often ask for even more information from his manager and loved the way Slot was so keen to monitor his individual process, with checkpoints along the way)  has now earned him a £25million move to the Premier League.""Slot sets himself daily reminders or messages to check in with people as a way of encouragement and interaction, and is involved in individualising players training programmes. Orkun Kokcu, who captained Feyenoord in their title-winning season, was another given a personalised training plan to improve his explosiveness over the first few yards in order to help him thrive in midfield.The Turkey international installed a gym in his home and, for 30 days, he performed exercises designed to stimulate this specific development, with his manager asking for daily feedback on how he was doing."Prof much more intelligently describes this in this threadSlot is a marginal gains coach, he's got incredible attention to detail and impacts on improving players so in relation to Gravenberch I can see the same being applied and thriving this season.If that player was being linked with us now, we'd be over the moon..