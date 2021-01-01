« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 183453 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 09:20:56 am »
Good look to the lady, it would be incredibly helpful for us if he can make that role his own
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 09:28:46 am »
It's going to be make or break for us depending on how he does in this role. Good luck to him. I hope he's ready.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
If you break down what we appear to want from a 6 it's not that far a leep to see Gravenberch being perfect for it.

Ability to move and recieve the ball under pressure and retain it
Ability to pass the ball quickly and forward breaking the press whilst under pressure
Ability to break lines by dribbling
Technical ability for long and short passes
Intelligent presser

So he has everything and more you want on the ball which I think it's the first priority, he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression and considering Slot made Kokcu into a beast by sending him to boxing it's not something he's averse to doing.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 09:59:18 am »
Mad that we're talking about Gravenberch as the saviour for the 6 position after 3 friendlies.

The lad never got a sniff under Jurgen in that position, despite being up against a 32 yo Endo and with numerous injury crisis in the midfield last year, and Liverpool's main target again this summer has been a 6. Not much evidence he's up to the task and would be astonishing if he's now to become the fulcrum of a Liverpool side who we're hoping will be challenging in the league and CL this season.

It could happen, and would be great if it did, but personally I won't hold my breath.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 10:04:01 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:59:18 am
Mad that we're talking about Gravenberch as the saviour for the 6 position after 3 friendlies.

The lad never got a sniff under Jurgen in that position, despite being up against a 32 yo Endo and with numerous injury crisis in the midfield last year, and Liverpool's main target again this summer has been a 6. Not much evidence he's up to the task and would be astonishing if he's now to become the fulcrum of a Liverpool side who we're hoping will be challenging in the league and CL this season.

It could happen, and would be great if it did, but personally I won't hold my breath.

Slot and Klopp want/wanted very different things from their 6's though, that's why Endo who was very good under Klopp isn't fancied by Slot.

Still think we sign a 6 mind but I can see Gravenberch doing well there as well.
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 10:04:16 am »
Well looks like Ryan just became a guaranteed first XI player...was always going to be for the 1st couple of games I suppose! Ideally he would have been the more advanced one in the double pivot but this could be a sneaky blessing in disguise if he can adapt to a deeper role. In theory he should hopefully pick up less injuries if he isn't getting chopped down while surging forward all the time. Anyway it's a big opportunity for the lad to show what he's made of now. Really do hope he steps up and bosses it under Slot. Good luck Ryan lad you got this!
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 10:10:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:04:01 am
Slot and Klopp want/wanted very different things from their 6's though, that's why Endo who was very good under Klopp isn't fancied by Slot.

Still think we sign a 6 mind but I can see Gravenberch doing well there as well.

Yes I agree on what they wanted from a 6 but Klopp played Mac Allister there quite a lot too, who is not the same kind of player as Endo so I don't agree that it was a simple "oh I don't want that kind of footballer in the 6". I think if he felt he was capable of player there he would've got minutes.

I'm bang up for the optimism and I hope he does it.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 10:16:34 am »
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 10:31:42 am »
I think the Gravenberch experiment at DM will be a short lived one.
He'll do well against some weaker teams, as he did in tbe friendlies.
But one doesn't just magically develop the defensive nous overnight.
He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel....

He is NOT the short term solution to defensive solidity in front of our defence,  despite all his other promising attacking traits.

Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 10:53:15 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.

Yeah you are right there are some big question marks. Like you say it takes a real specialist to do all that at the highest level. That's why we were in for he who shall not be named.... :-X
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 10:54:17 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.

Very good post mate
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 11:09:36 am »
Grav is new to the role at top level. I dont see how he fits in. Round pegs square holes etc. Also, people will get on his back and also arnes back when the mishaps occur. Lets be optimistic and assume he works reasonably well. Can his body sustain so many games without good backup. Who is the backup- Bajcetic. Not sure about him too. Great potential but can his body cope. Last year also and many a times before we have had our season unravel due to injury or not buying backups in a transfer window. I see it happening yet again and the money men will only be a tunnel with their Profit-Loss statement when it does.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,326
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 11:24:58 am »
Not at 6. His ball control is too messy for that at the moment.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,599
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:34 am
He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.

I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.

Yeah, I agree with that.

The other things are whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas. You look at the elite players in that area and they are metronomes. They are just incredibly reliable and can just do the simple things over and over again.

Another one is whether he can get involved enough. He is a really talented kid but like a lot of young talented players, he plays in fits and starts. He does a couple of exceptional things. A fantastic turn or an exceptional bit of control but then he drifts out of games. The really elite pivots are the opposite of that they are constantly involved and do the basics over and over again.

That is before you even get to whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions. Who knows playing him as a six may be the making of him. However, I think it is a gamble we shouldn't be taking both in terms of his development and that of Slot as a Liverpool coach.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,599
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:58 am
Not at 6. His ball control is too messy for that at the moment.

His ball control is mad. He kills stone dead some incredibly difficult passes and then an easy one bounces off him. He is a young inconsistent talented player. That is normal but not what you want in a six.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,452
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 11:49:02 am »
I like him a lot but said in the transfer thread yesterday if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there IMO, but Slot obviously knows a lot more than me so good luck if he tries it. Endo can play there, Bajcetic should get opportunities now, I wouldn't send him out on loan unless maybe you could give him six months elsewhere before coming back in January. Honestly, I'd start Mac Allister there again. If it's not working just use Endo then.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 11:58:59 am »
Feel like you can never totally rule out a player coming in to a different role and putting their own spin on it / implementing their own style and somehow it just works. He will need a decent run of games without injuries obviously to do that though. The instructions from Slot will be clear so that is a good start. Perhaps he can be coached and will thrive playing in a more disciplined way. Maybe I'm clutching at straws though...can't help but notice the word 'hope' being mentioned quite a lot. That's all we can do right now I suppose eh? Hope for the best!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:10 pm by Evil Red »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,536
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 12:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:38:59 am
His ball control is mad. He kills stone dead some incredibly difficult passes and then an easy one bounces off him. He is a young inconsistent talented player. That is normal but not what you want in a six.

Yep thats why I mentioned that there is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 02:40:11 pm »
He's a very capable and gifted player but the negative things that I can say about him are the things that you absolutely don't want in a no 6. He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on. This recruitment process is absolute bollocks. Taking about six windows to fix a position is not what I'd call top tier recruitment....
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 02:59:12 pm »
There were so many in here proposing Trent as a 6...now people claim that Gravenberch, who has proven to be a great press resistant passing midfielder is too inexperienced and unsuited to playing in a double pivot?


He ain't Mascherano, but he is perfectly suited for Slot's tactics.


He had plenty of experience at Ajax delivering the kind of performances Slot wants: ]https://youtu.be/zg2NRuEPYX8?si=cuwJ7VXol0wHwDWe
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:59:18 am
Mad that we're talking about Gravenberch as the saviour for the 6 position after 3 friendlies.

The lad never got a sniff under Jurgen in that position, despite being up against a 32 yo Endo and with numerous injury crisis in the midfield last year, and Liverpool's main target again this summer has been a 6. Not much evidence he's up to the task and would be astonishing if he's now to become the fulcrum of a Liverpool side who we're hoping will be challenging in the league and CL this season.

It could happen, and would be great if it did, but personally I won't hold my breath.

Klopp defended with a lone DM and Slot defends with two. The midfield with Klopp was almost bypassed but Slot builds through the thirds. The dynamic of the midfield, and by extension the DM, has changed.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:58 am
Not at 6. His ball control is too messy for that at the moment.

His ball control is probably his strongest attribute. Why do say his ball control is messy?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,326
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:59:12 pm
There were so many in here proposing Trent as a 6...now people claim that Gravenberch, who has proven to be a great press resistant passing midfielder is too inexperienced and unsuited to playing in a double pivot?


He ain't Mascherano, but he is perfectly suited for Slot's tactics.


He had plenty of experience at Ajax delivering the kind of performances Slot wants: ]https://youtu.be/zg2NRuEPYX8?si=cuwJ7VXol0wHwDWe


I'm not convinced about him as 6, but he'd surely do a better all-round job than Mascherano in that position under the present set up. The thought of Mascherano receiving the ball from his centre backs under pressure would freak anyone out.  This is how much we, and the game, have evolved since Rafa was here.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,326
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 06:13:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:57:02 pm
His ball control is probably his strongest attribute. Why do say his ball control is messy?

Because it's so inconsistent. I'm talking specifically about his first touch. The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin. One result of this, interestingly, is that he has developed a pretty amazing recovery touch which allows him to find very acute angles with a pass - just when you think he's lost possession. Someone earlier made the nice observation that these passes would break a few ankles. But I'd rather he gathered the ball safely first time if he's playing in such a deep position. And did so with monotonous consistency.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 06:31:09 pm »
If Ryan was being asked to replicate the Fabinho or even Mascherano role I would have real doubts that he could do this as the is such a progressive player. However, Arne seems to play with two 'holding' midfielders so I expect he wouldn't be so exposed, and as Arne would know Ryan's strengths and weaknesses I doubt he would hang him out to dry. Ryan, should he play in a deeper position, would be a part of a fluid midfield with players around him supporting and sharing the load. Might work, might not only games will tell us.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 06:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:20:56 am
Good look to the lady, it would be incredibly helpful for us if he can make that role his own

You believe he can transition into the role?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 06:44:48 pm
You believe he can transition into the role?

Don't get cross, was a fair interpretation to address...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 07:17:22 pm »
god help Ryan if he misses a tackle or an interception, or makes a bad pass, that costs us a goal in his first 10 starts.

the vultures will be on him in a fucking flash.  they've already reserved their spots on the perches.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 07:30:43 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 06:31:09 pm
If Ryan was being asked to replicate the Fabinho or even Mascherano role I would have real doubts that he could do this as the is such a progressive player. However, Arne seems to play with two 'holding' midfielders so I expect he wouldn't be so exposed, and as Arne would know Ryan's strengths and weaknesses I doubt he would hang him out to dry. Ryan, should he play in a deeper position, would be a part of a fluid midfield with players around him supporting and sharing the load. Might work, might not only games will tell us.

Exactly. Grav in a midfield with Alexi and Dom doesn't seem dangerous in my opinion.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,326
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 07:50:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:17:22 pm
god help Ryan if he misses a tackle or an interception, or makes a bad pass, that costs us a goal in his first 10 starts.

the vultures will be on him in a fucking flash.  they've already reserved their spots on the perches.

Which posts do you mean? It's more useful if you quote them so we all know where we are.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,599
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 08:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:07:11 pm
I'm not convinced about him as 6, but he'd surely do a better all-round job than Mascherano in that position under the present set up. The thought of Mascherano receiving the ball from his centre backs under pressure would freak anyone out.  This is how much we, and the game, have evolved since Rafa was here.

Mascherano was an integral part of both Argentina and Barca's teams. He played for Barca under Ped. To suggest he couldn't receive the ball under pressure is crazy.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:03:02 pm
Mascherano was an integral part of both Argentina and Barca's teams. He played for Barca under Ped. To suggest he couldn't receive the ball under pressure is crazy.

He played in central defence for Pep, no?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,326
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 08:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:03:02 pm
Mascherano was an integral part of both Argentina and Barca's teams. He played for Barca under Ped. To suggest he couldn't receive the ball under pressure is crazy.

The game was different then. And it's also worth pointing out the obvious fact that Mascherano was not played in the Barcelona midfield. He went to centre back. I thought this was well known.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:13:37 pm
Because it's so inconsistent. I'm talking specifically about his first touch. The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin. One result of this, interestingly, is that he has developed a pretty amazing recovery touch which allows him to find very acute angles with a pass - just when you think he's lost possession. Someone earlier made the nice observation that these passes would break a few ankles. But I'd rather he gathered the ball safely first time if he's playing in such a deep position. And did so with monotonous consistency.   

Maybe I'm missing something but I dont see this at all. I'd put Gravenberch's 1st touch in the top 2/3 of the entire squad (alongside Trent, Macallister).

What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 10:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:50:17 pm
Which posts do you mean? It's more useful if you quote them so we all know where we are.

5 minutes reviewing posts shows narratives being prepped. if he makes some mistakes that cost us, all we'll hear is "I knew it!"  "I told yer!"  "I predicted that!".

you'd think the lad had 3 fucking left legs or something, none of which work ....

What worries me is his off the ball work which lacks work rate and intensity at times. Also havent seen much evidence of him being good in the tackle

he just needs to improve some of his defensive elements i.e. tackling / aggression

Not much evidence he's up to the task

My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently?

He will let slip a few attackers, make an error or two, in games we lose narrowly against mid tier opposition.  And from there, it will unravel

His ball control is too messy

whether he has the concentration required to make basically zero mistakes on the ball in dangerous areas

whether he can get involved enough

whether he has the defensive instincts to be constantly switched on, reading the game and getting into good positions

if he's a successful number 6 here at the level we need I'd be very surprised. The likes of him and Curtis should not be considered the options to play there

here is the potential for some mad moments with Gravenberch being so deep.

He goes missing way too often and he's not defensively switched on.

The ball too often runs away from him because it's heavy or because it seems to bounce off his shin.

Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:25:29 pm
5 minutes reviewing posts shows narratives being prepped. if he makes some mistakes that cost us, all we'll hear is "I knew it!"  "I told yer!"  "I predicted that!".

you'd think the lad had 3 fucking left legs or something, none of which work ....


Im sure some posters would love to be right even if that meant Grav played poorly and/or cost us points

I like him, and it would be great if he works out in the role. But, there are some valid concerns in those comments
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 10:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:33:59 am
Gravenberch, Jota and Nyoni is a pretty good summer, especially now that we've solved injuries.

No reason Aurelio cant come in as a #3 cover.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 