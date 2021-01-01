He has a lot of traits but you could argue most of our midfielders have those traits. Its as much about tactical understanding and how you see the game, though. I watched Gravenberch quite a few times for Bayern who at the time played with the Kimmich/Goretzka duo in midfield, when he came on if you watched him in isolation he didnt do much wrong, but if you compared him to the two who started, he really looked out of his depth. He was younger then and its harsh to judge him against one of Europes best midfield duos, but that was the level.
I have zero doubts he could get on the ball in front of the back 4, he could evade pressure and he could progress the ball forwards either with a pass or a dribble. My questions are whether hes got the discipline to sit in and see the game? Can he orchestrate play? Can he see fires and put them out? Can he slow things down and accelerate things consistently? Theyre really really difficult qualities develop at our level. I have zero doubts around the talent, but its whether he wants to and whether he can do it to a sufficient standard at a club wanting to compete for trophies. Its one thing developing your game at a middling club, where expectations arent as high and the magnifying glass isnt on your every move. With us its completely different. Ill always back him, but I do think it would be a lot to expect him to be a great 6 next season. Maybe in 2-3 years of working at it.