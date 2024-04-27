Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.