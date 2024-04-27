« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1800 on: April 27, 2024, 03:51:08 pm
He deserves to keep his starting place.
Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1801 on: April 27, 2024, 06:07:50 pm
Impressive performance today.

More of the same please kid.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,623
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1802 on: April 27, 2024, 06:10:27 pm
Slowly he is getting better. He played a lovely through ball today.
DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 801
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1803 on: April 27, 2024, 06:13:25 pm
Agree started to see the potential showing. Hopefully improves more next season and matures
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,807
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1804 on: April 27, 2024, 09:17:01 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on April 27, 2024, 03:51:08 pm
He deserves to keep his starting place.
he absolutely does, and I expect he will
W

Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1805 on: April 27, 2024, 09:58:30 pm
Good for him a Dutch manager coming in.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1806 on: April 28, 2024, 12:05:17 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
No I understand all of this, but will the new manager have a different profile of player to build the team around?

Depend who takes over and their philosphopy?

Or do they go with someone with a similar one?
Probably looking at similar Philosophy stuff wise.
Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1807 on: May 6, 2024, 03:33:52 pm
The new manager playing 4-2-3-1 should be beneficial to him. Could see him playing 10 or on either side.
Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,897
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
Quote from: Hard Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.

I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.
Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
I believe he was only played in midfield. there were some shouts to try him as a DM before he joined - but that may have been due to his build. He's got a lot of potential - but needs to become way more aggressive.

I mean more like in a pivot position. If Slot will play the double pivot i would like to see him in that position. I know he did not show yet the consistency to play there (klopp tried pretty much anyone this season there, including Jones and Gomez but him, it must mean something), but in the position he is actually playing i don't know if he will flourish.
Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1811 on: Today at 03:18:33 am
I wonder if we could see Gravenberch played in the 10 role sometimes next season? He has the ability to function in tight spaces. Plus he has a shot on him.
jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1812 on: Today at 07:09:47 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:18:33 am
I wonder if we could see Gravenberch played in the 10 role sometimes next season? He has the ability to function in tight spaces. Plus he has a shot on him.

Id imagine that spot is going to be kept for Mac Allister or Szoboszlai
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,623
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1813 on: Today at 07:40:20 am
I think Gravenberch has to have a really good preseason or could find himself struggling for minutes this season.
Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1814 on: Today at 08:24:36 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:40:20 am
I think Gravenberch has to have a really good preseason or could find himself struggling for minutes this season.

I agree. i think he should learn how to use his body. Gini looked much bigger than he actually was, somehow he looks smaller than his size. He is still young though, i hope he is willing to work on it. There are also stretches where he disappear, he should touch the ball more and be involved (that's why i think Slot might consider to try him in a different position).

If Slot will play the double pivot i think we really need to buy one. The other one may be Macca (but he showed to play better as the attacking midfielder). The other ones should be Endo and Bajcetic (i believe this could be the year for him). We are still short for all the competitions, so i think Arne might find a way to Slot Ryan in.. 
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,259
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1815 on: Today at 10:03:18 am
Quote from: Hard Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Hello everyone, I'm a long-standing Italian supporter. I'm glad to participate in this community.
About Gravenberch, I agree he's a player with great potential, but I think he should consider a move back to midfield. I know he's shown little stamina and tackling ability for this position, but he has the physique to play there, along with the ball-carrying skills, long passing, and first touch to escape pressure. I'm not sure he'll be a top class as a winger. Hope the new manager will be able to turn him into a fighter.

Welcome mate. I don't belive he has been played on the wing, however I do believe you might be refering to some good work he did going out to the left in a couple of games at the end of the season. Think this was a Klopp thing, Gini would also go quite wide to collect the ball and in the half space. I like Grav as raw as he is, if he can improve his game intelligence, he will have the lot for me.
Last Edit: Today at 10:09:06 am by red1977
Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1816 on: Today at 10:43:10 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:03:18 am
Welcome mate. I don't belive he has been played on the wing, however I do believe you might be refering to some good work he did going out to the left in a couple of games at the end of the season. Think this was a Klopp thing, Gini would also go quite wide to collect the ball and in the half space. I like Grav as raw as he is, if he can improve his game intelligence, he will have the lot for me.

Thank you, it's nice to be here. 
Sorry, I apologize for my English, something should have been lost in translation. Wing is Diaz or Salah? If so I didn't mean that, of course. In Italy we use the term half wing, so that's why I wrote that. Maybe I could say at number 8?Anyway I didn't want to focus on the position too much. I just wanted to say that a player with that quality should be involved more into the construction, have more touches and use his size to regain the ball. He should do pretty much everything in the midfield. I don't like he running deep and having touches only near the box. I like the comparison with Pogba and I think the best Pogba we have seen was in a box to box or pivot position (France and Juventus when he was the replacement of Pirlo). I would look at Gini as a player to look at for him.
I hope I've explained myself, but I'm not sure 😃
Thank you again
Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1817 on: Today at 10:43:30 am
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 07:09:47 am
Id imagine that spot is going to be kept for Mac Allister or Szoboszlai

You could be right, but I imagine Alexis playing deeper, but not as a 6 like under Klopp. Szoboszlai to me has speed and has a good shot, but isn't the assist maker that you'd expect as a 10. Perhaps he is more suited to being wide under Slot's 4-2-3-1. I can see Harvey Elliot getting a chance as a 10 with his ability to create and his shot from distance.

I do think Gravenberch has some great raw skill, but he had no summer with us last season and played mostly as a sub in various roles. It will be interesting what will happen this season with a full summer under Slot.
Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1818 on: Today at 10:52:01 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:43:30 am
You could be right, but I imagine Alexis playing deeper, but not as a 6 like under Klopp. Szoboszlai to me has speed and has a good shot, but isn't the assist maker that you'd expect as a 10. Perhaps he is more suited to being wide under Slot's 4-2-3-1. 

I do agree with you. I see Szlobo and Diaz at the wing (it should be right now  :)) and Macca at 10. We can use Gakpo or Jota at 10 when we want to be more offensive.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,102
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1819 on: Today at 10:59:03 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:43:30 am
You could be right, but I imagine Alexis playing deeper, but not as a 6 like under Klopp. Szoboszlai to me has speed and has a good shot, but isn't the assist maker that you'd expect as a 10. Perhaps he is more suited to being wide under Slot's 4-2-3-1. I can see Harvey Elliot getting a chance as a 10 with his ability to create and his shot from distance. I do think Gravenberch has some great raw skill, but he had no summer with us last season and played mostly as a sub in various roles. It will be interesting what will happen this season with a full summer under Slot.

I also don't think Szoboslai has the close control you need for a 10. He is often a bit clunky and takes too much space to control and move the ball. Harvey is the best and most suited player we have for that position, one that could genuinely develop into a world class creator. As for Ryan, he could be a pretty good box to box player, but he needs to work on his mental approach to the game as he is way to prone to switching off. When he is on it - you can see a player there, but when he disappears he really fucking evaporates into thin air. It's the biggest obstacle he needs to overcome, you can claim a first team spot in a team like Liverpool with such tendency to oscilate wildly.
Hard Gerrard

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1820 on: Today at 11:07:46 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:59:03 am
I also don't think Szoboslai has the close control you need for a 10. He is often a bit clunky and takes too much space to control and move the ball. Harvey is the best and most suited player we have for that position, one that could genuinely develop into a world class creator. As for Ryan, he could be a pretty good box to box player, but he needs to work on his mental approach to the game as he is way to prone to switching off. When he is on it - you can see a player there, but when he disappears he really fucking evaporates into thin air. It's the biggest obstacle he needs to overcome, you can claim a first team spot in a team like Liverpool with such tendency to oscilate wildly.

I perfectly agree on Dom and Graven. I am not sure on Elliott, i think he should improve on his right foot to play there. He's still very young though, he can do that. Macca is good at counter pressing and he passes the ball very well. Jota is great at turning toward the box (if i explain myself) and scoring (if only he'd stay healthy..)
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,259
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
Reply #1821 on: Today at 11:08:03 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:59:03 am
I also don't think Szoboslai has the close control you need for a 10. He is often a bit clunky and takes too much space to control and move the ball. Harvey is the best and most suited player we have for that position, one that could genuinely develop into a world class creator. As for Ryan, he could be a pretty good box to box player, but he needs to work on his mental approach to the game as he is way to prone to switching off. When he is on it - you can see a player there, but when he disappears he really fucking evaporates into thin air. It's the biggest obstacle he needs to overcome, you can claim a first team spot in a team like Liverpool with such tendency to oscilate wildly.

Think this is a fair assesment of Grav. When he is switched on he looks a player and so you have to hope he can maintain that.
