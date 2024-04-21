If Klopp wasn't going 100% a preseason under him and Pep they'd sort out his tactical and defensive awareness or atleast take a big leap.
Look at Nunez, people thought he was a headless chicken with pressing and look at him now.
Problem is like you said what the new manager has in plans with him and if Edwards rates him I guess?
Mel Reddy said that the year Gravenberch went to Bayern, Liverpool regarded him similarly to Bellingham. Edwards only left that summer and I dont believe for one minute he wasnt someone on our radar as he was probably on every clubs radar given how advanced he was for his age at Ajax.
I dont believe Edwards will be sitting at home thinking of writing off all the signings weve made when he wasnt here, most of these signings will have been supported by the people he brought in (Fallows, Hunter, Graham, Spearman, Ward) and hell have appointed them because theyre both good at their jobs and aligned with what we want to find in the market.
The issue is Gravenberch essentially missed a year and has had to come here, adapt to a completely different play style, system and league, all while trying to find his form, fitness and confidence. Hes still so young and the expectations from fans have been both unrealistic and daft. Im concerned about his development without Klopp and Lijnders in his corner, but if hes as determined as he seems (he left Bayern to play despite being well paid and winning things), hell spend the summer working on his game, working on his athleticism and show up to pre season ready to fight for his place under the new manager. I think hes got a really high ceiling thats worth persevering with.