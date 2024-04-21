« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 152095 times)

Online Garlic Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1760 on: April 21, 2024, 08:28:05 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 08:17:53 pm
If Klopp wasn't going 100% a preseason under him and Pep they'd sort out his tactical and defensive awareness or atleast take a big leap.

Look at Nunez, people thought he was a headless chicken with pressing and look at him now.

Problem is like you said what the new manager has in plans with him and if Edwards rates him I guess?

Mel Reddy said that the year Gravenberch went to Bayern, Liverpool regarded him similarly to Bellingham. Edwards only left that summer and I dont believe for one minute he wasnt someone on our radar as he was probably on every clubs radar given how advanced he was for his age at Ajax.

I dont believe Edwards will be sitting at home thinking of writing off all the signings weve made when he wasnt here, most of these signings will have been supported by the people he brought in (Fallows, Hunter, Graham, Spearman, Ward) and hell have appointed them because theyre both good at their jobs and aligned with what we want to find in the market.

The issue is Gravenberch essentially missed a year and has had to come here, adapt to a completely different play style, system and league, all while trying to find his form, fitness and confidence. Hes still so young and the expectations from fans have been both unrealistic and daft. Im concerned about his development without Klopp and Lijnders in his corner, but if hes as determined as he seems (he left Bayern to play despite being well paid and winning things), hell spend the summer working on his game, working on his athleticism and show up to pre season ready to fight for his place under the new manager. I think hes got a really high ceiling thats worth persevering with.
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1761 on: April 21, 2024, 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on April 21, 2024, 08:28:05 pm
Mel Reddy said that the year Gravenberch went to Bayern, Liverpool regarded him similarly to Bellingham. Edwards only left that summer and I dont believe for one minute he wasnt someone on our radar as he was probably on every clubs radar given how advanced he was for his age at Ajax.

I dont believe Edwards will be sitting at home thinking of writing off all the signings weve made when he wasnt here, most of these signings will have been supported by the people he brought in (Fallows, Hunter, Graham, Spearman, Ward) and hell have appointed them because theyre both good at their jobs and aligned with what we want to find in the market.

The issue is Gravenberch essentially missed a year and has had to come here, adapt to a completely different play style, system and league, all while trying to find his form, fitness and confidence. Hes still so young and the expectations from fans have been both unrealistic and daft. Im concerned about his development without Klopp and Lijnders in his corner, but if hes as determined as he seems (he left Bayern to play despite being well paid and winning things), hell spend the summer working on his game, working on his athleticism and show up to pre season ready to fight for his place under the new manager. I think hes got a really high ceiling thats worth persevering with.

No I understand all that but Klopp was a big factor too was he not?

Hence we will have to see what the new manager will think of him.
Offline RedG13

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1762 on: April 21, 2024, 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 08:17:53 pm
If Klopp wasn't going 100% a preseason under him and Pep they'd sort out his tactical and defensive awareness or atleast take a big leap.

Look at Nunez, people thought he was a headless chicken with pressing and look at him now.

Problem is like you said what the new manager has in plans with him and if Edwards rates him I guess?
The Club doesnt sign a player if everybody not on a board from the data guys, to scouting team to coaching staff, Owners obv have to sign off on everything also.
The Process is just kinda anybody can make the recommendation. Like Klopp recommended Endo but he passed everything else also. Diaz might have been Pep but everything else. Klopp had to be talked into Salah etc.
Online mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1763 on: April 21, 2024, 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 21, 2024, 08:35:23 pm
The Club doesnt sign a player if everybody not on a board from the data guys, to scouting team to coaching staff, Owners obv have to sign off on everything also.
The Process is just kinda anybody can make the recommendation. Like Klopp recommended Endo but he passed everything else also. Diaz might have been Pep but everything else. Klopp had to be talked into Salah etc.

No I understand all of this, but will the new manager have a different profile of player to build the team around?

Depend who takes over and their philosphopy?

Or do they go with someone with a similar one?
Online kop306

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1764 on: April 21, 2024, 10:06:57 pm »
good to see grav get his first premier league goal

this next few games are massive for him
Offline nerdster4

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1765 on: April 21, 2024, 10:16:27 pm »
Delighted for him. Such an important , and superb goal
Online kop306

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1766 on: April 21, 2024, 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
No I understand all of this, but will the new manager have a different profile of player to build the team around?

Depend who takes over and their philosphopy?

Or do they go with someone with a similar one?

all the players are starting from scratch when jurgen goes

plus youve got lots of academy lads that will want to impress in pre-season games aswell

we as fans wont have a clue until the last game or 2 of pre-season
Online Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1767 on: April 21, 2024, 10:30:14 pm »
You could liken his first season to Henderson's. Come in about the same age, not really found a role in the team, looked a fish out of water in some games but shown his talent and potential in others.

Here's where a new manager comes in and tries to flog him to Fulham in exchange for Willian but he tells him to fuck off and fight for his place.

He also missed pre-season and signed late, so didn't get the chance to make a quick impact like Dom and settle quick (who has also struggled at times).

It'll come down to the player. If he's got a strong mentality and can win over the new manager then he can have a good future here.

Ultimately it's a clean slate for everyone, including Carvalho coming back from loan.

Offline farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1768 on: April 21, 2024, 10:42:46 pm »
I thought he had a mixed performance, but the tenacity cannot be faulted. And that goal... Finally someone with the cojones to shoot, finally!
Online Garlic Red

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1769 on: April 22, 2024, 07:01:59 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on April 21, 2024, 08:33:30 pm
No I understand all that but Klopp was a big factor too was he not?

Hence we will have to see what the new manager will think of him.

Klopp will have been a big factor in every signing here since hes joined, of course, but the club will have rubber stamped every one of them.

I find it highly unlikely any new manager or DoF will be coming in believing their task is to ship out any signings that havent took off yet, especially ones like Gravenberch who havent even had a steady run in the side. If anything I believe one of the big asks of the new manager will be to have a plan for all of these players and either get them performing so theyre good enough to be mainstays or they show enough to bring a good fee in if we decide a splits required down the line.

For me this isnt a Minamino situation where the player clearly looks a level below whats required, he has a rare combination of talent, athleticism and experience for his age, its well worth waiting a couple of years to see how that flourishes.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1770 on: April 22, 2024, 07:25:27 am »
That goal is potentially the turning point of our season because we were sleepwalking to a draw.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1771 on: April 22, 2024, 07:26:27 am »
Not buying the bad until he scored shouts. He made very few mistakes and on more than one occasion was the one to shake off his marker and get us into front-footed attacking mode.

Also his intensity was pretty high throughout, which was his main fault in many games - switching off.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1772 on: April 22, 2024, 07:29:56 am »
Preseason is massive for Gravenberch because if he doesn't impress the new manager will be under no obligation to retain him.
Offline Knight

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1773 on: April 22, 2024, 08:06:45 am »
His FBref looks really quite encouraging. Obviously not a huge sample size mind. And those stats aren't the be all and end all. But there's definitely a player in there. Needs to learn to use his athleticism more effectively out of possession and be a bit more decisive with both his dribbling and passing in possession.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1774 on: April 22, 2024, 09:16:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 22, 2024, 08:06:45 am
His FBref looks really quite encouraging. Obviously not a huge sample size mind. And those stats aren't the be all and end all. But there's definitely a player in there. Needs to learn to use his athleticism more effectively out of possession and be a bit more decisive with both his dribbling and passing in possession.

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1775 on: April 22, 2024, 10:04:33 am »
Really good game for him and lovely goal. Nice to see him celebrating with his team-mates.

He is important to us right now, in the sense that we could use him this week as a starter against West Ham, as he'll likely be rested for the derby, fresh legs are king.

Whether he suits the new manager or not, working his socks off now won't hurt him.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1776 on: April 24, 2024, 09:35:27 pm »
Why does he not get another chance? What does he have to do, we are 2 down and Klopp brings on Endo?
Online elkun

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1777 on: April 24, 2024, 09:56:30 pm »
He was really good against Fulham. We need a goal and he brings on Endo. Dont understand it at all
Online GreatEx

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1778 on: Yesterday at 03:29:26 am »
Probably injured, it's what we do.
Offline MdArshad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1779 on: Yesterday at 05:29:33 am »
Quote from: elkun on April 24, 2024, 09:56:30 pm
He was really good against Fulham. We need a goal and he brings on Endo. Dont understand it at all

Atalanta was also playing man marking and Gravenbech might have worked in the away match when we chasing. Strange how he is constantly overlooked.
Online Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
Thought he played well, easily our best player after Robbo.
Online elkun

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 02:33:18 pm »
Was really good again today and maybe what we actually missed against Everton.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 02:33:25 pm »
Yep, he was excellent.
Online Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm »
Very good today. Has an innate ability to skip past defenders when you think he's surely destined to lose the ball.
