Are they not normal characteristics with younger players, though? How many people said Jones didnt have a sense of urgency, that he wasnt dialled in defensively, that he looked a bit lost as an 8 trying to be a Wijnaldum and it just wasnt his game?



Body language is a peculiar thing to look at and really you can see what you want to see. I see a player whos desperate to do well but looks frustrated. When he scores or does something good he looks relieved more than overjoyed. Im no body language expert and tend not to judge things because its very easy to interpret things the wrong way.

I think anyone watching Darwin last season could have drawn some drastic conclusions based on his body language, particularly around maturity. Similarly regarding his ability, I can remember people saying he had no technique, was clumsy, a poor fit and couldnt play the Klopp way, we couldnt play with a 9 etc its very easy to reach conclusions when history tends to tell us now isnt the time to be jumping to conclusions and writing players off.



Hes got ways to go, theres huge room for improvement but Ive seen enough ability to believe hes got the potential to succeed. My biggest concern is how he copes without Klopp/Lijnders in his corner, pushing his development with a tried and trusted process. Klopp made the joke the other day saying if Curtis Jones can learn to defend, anyone can. Hes not wrong, I firmly believe the rest of his game will flourish once he masters the pressing/positional side of the game in our system, it feels like thats the formula with us under Klopp, its just taking him longer than other players to get there, but hes probably one of the youngest imports weve had under Klopp. He could probably have done with a move before coming to a club like us or Bayern. A Leipzig or a similar club wouldve been ideal, but once theyre ready from those clubs, the price doubles, rightly so. But well have fans bemoaning that we didnt sign the player 12 months before their breakout season when they were available for less.



Contrary to what some might say, I do not pretend to be an "expert" on body language. I do agree with you that one might fall into the trap of just confirming ones own bias and "see what you want to see". I might be guilty of this when it comes to G as I noticed this in his first matches and maybe I've been looking to hard for this after... However, I would say that the reason I noticed this in the first place was that, to me, this side of his presence on the pitch stood out as markedly different from any player I've seen in a long time in the Liverpool shirt. I do not normally pay much attention to "body language" in players (Even though Klopp frequently mentions it and gestures about it during matches). I also agree that it is easy to misinterpret stuff like this, so I might obviously be wrong. What you're saying about relief-desparation-frustration can be correct while at the same time my worry about how he expresses these feelings can be relevant. If it takes away foucus from his responsibilites and gives negative signals to his surroundings it's not a good thing. The only way to answer whether this is a huge problem or not is to wait and see. So I am not saying we should get rid of him now. All I'm saying is that I worry about the nature of what I see and if it is coachable or not. It might well be, and I certainly do not know how it will turn out at this point.I hope you're right about Gravenberch coming good when he manages to fit all the pieces together and your concern that a new manager might make this process harder for him is exactly what I tried to express in my post. I do still think it was the right move to go for him. There's potentially a huge upside, but it was/is also a gamble and not all gambles pay off.Actually I never had similar thoughts about Jones. To me he's always looked like a real talent. Obviously raw in his first few seasons, sometimes switching off, but as you say that is to be expected in young players. My only worry about Jones through the years has been if he's manage to learn to speed up the game when needed. I find it interesting that both Klopp and Jones himself has mentioned this spesific thing as a challenge for him.Nunez is an interesting case as he seemed to polarize opinions quite radically (mostly between Liverpool supporters and non-Liverpool supporters). To me last year he was mostly the right player in the wrong system in the sense that he represented a quite radical departure from the previous system with Firmino and the team was not really set up to capatlize on his strenghts and mask his weaknesses. What's happened since, in my eyes, is that we have changed our system/personell to better suit Nunez while at the same time he's been able to adapt his style to better fit the team. To anyone paying attention that was also a devolpment that Klopp explicitly stated needed to take place. Good work from all involved parties.