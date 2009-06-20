For me it's not about hitting the ground running, but with Gravenbech I just see some things in his game, and in particular his body language, that makes me very sceptical about his fit at this club. From his first appearances I noticed how he tends to waste a second or two waiving his hands or shaking his head whenever something doesn't quite go his way, whether that is himself making a mistake or someone else. To me his body language is markedly different from any other player I can remember during the Klopp reign. His body language is simply not good. It sends out the wrong signals to everyone around him, and he wastes valueable time during transitions on pointless stuff. It is not very helpful and I'm not so sure this can be coached out of him. I worry that if this is visible now, in the best possible coaching and learning environment, how will it then be if/when his surroundings becomes less ideal. Some parts of his game that needs to improve, like physicality, speed of play etc, I'm sure can be improved with coaching and experience, but I fear that this is more like a personality trait, and could be uncoachable...
Obviously the club will know a lot more about this and about his attitude/personality than me, or any other outsider, and it seems like he's well liked in the group, so I might be way off in this. As long as he's a Liverpool player I will support him.
Also, when comes to his impact on the team when playing, it seems to me that he's too slow and too predictable in possession. It's mostly about getting the ball on his right foot and moving to the right. This works ok when he's got space to drive into, or just one player to beat, but in a lot of matches it seems to make him easy take out... So I question if he can "see" the game as good as he should.
On the plus side he's got a lot of things going for him: his first touch is great, he seems good at timing runs into the box, he's good at running with the ball and physically he's got all the tools to make a real impact.
Are they not normal characteristics with younger players, though? How many people said Jones didnt have a sense of urgency, that he wasnt dialled in defensively, that he looked a bit lost as an 8 trying to be a Wijnaldum and it just wasnt his game?
Body language is a peculiar thing to look at and really you can see what you want to see. I see a player whos desperate to do well but looks frustrated. When he scores or does something good he looks relieved more than overjoyed. Im no body language expert and tend not to judge things because its very easy to interpret things the wrong way.
I think anyone watching Darwin last season could have drawn some drastic conclusions based on his body language, particularly around maturity. Similarly regarding his ability, I can remember people saying he had no technique, was clumsy, a poor fit and couldnt play the Klopp way, we couldnt play with a 9 etc its very easy to reach conclusions when history tends to tell us now isnt the time to be jumping to conclusions and writing players off.
Hes got ways to go, theres huge room for improvement but Ive seen enough ability to believe hes got the potential to succeed. My biggest concern is how he copes without Klopp/Lijnders in his corner, pushing his development with a tried and trusted process. Klopp made the joke the other day saying if Curtis Jones can learn to defend, anyone can. Hes not wrong, I firmly believe the rest of his game will flourish once he masters the pressing/positional side of the game in our system, it feels like thats the formula with us under Klopp, its just taking him longer than other players to get there, but hes probably one of the youngest imports weve had under Klopp. He could probably have done with a move before coming to a club like us or Bayern. A Leipzig or a similar club wouldve been ideal, but once theyre ready from those clubs, the price doubles, rightly so. But well have fans bemoaning that we didnt sign the player 12 months before their breakout season when they were available for less.