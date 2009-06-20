« previous next »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 08:05:04 pm
As my post was written specifically to get your explicit approval this is obviously a huge blow to me personally. But I think someway, somehow, with a lot of therapy I will manage to get through to the end of the year and then hopefully, next year I can write a post that will be only, in your expert opinion, only the second biggest pile of shit posted in 2025.
Unlikely you'll still be here then. The body language guff is tantamount to the Henderson "funny gait" that Ferguson infamously came out with.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:45:16 pm
Yeah it's not rewriting history to say Jones was struggling a bit, there were a few happy to ship him out at one point.

Biggest problem for Gravenberch is another change of manager and potentially system.  Can't get better if your development keeps changing constantly.

Jones had injury issues.

The biggest problem rather than a change of manager is the fact we have 4-5 Cms who are just as talented and more suited to our system as of the moment in his age group.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 08:19:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm
Unlikely you'll still be here then. The body language guff is tantamount to the Henderson "funny gait" that Ferguson infamously came out with.
Yeah, you're probably right. I've only been a registered member here since 2013, so your well informed, well reasoned and very thorough take down of my post will obviously scare me away from the site.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 08:19:20 pm
Yeah, you're probably right. I've only been a registered member here since 2013, so your well informed, well reasoned and very thorough take down of my post will obviously scare me away from the site.
I meant getting kicked off.

Still, pains me to think what other gems we've been deprived of, if only you'd been brave enough to write off other preciously young and highly talented internationals based on your expert interpretation of body language and what constitutes a misfit. I mean, Klopp has been absolutely shite in that area, so thank god he's handed in his notice. Time for you to step up into the limelight maybe?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:42:23 pm
I meant getting kicked off.

Still, pains me to think what other gems we've been deprived of, if only you'd been brave enough to write off other preciously young and highly talented internationals based on your expert interpretation of body language and what constitutes a misfit. I mean, Klopp has been absolutely shite in that area, so thank god he's handed in his notice. Time for you to step up into the limelight maybe?

Yeah... I guess you're right...again... If RAWK indeed do have a policy of kicking out members for calling out posters who responds to resonable and clearly explained opinions with shitposts contributing absolutely nothing to the conversation then I guess it's just a matter of time before I'm finished.

But if I were to take your misinformed, misinterpretations of my post seriously for a second;
Please tell me where I claim to be an expert?
Please tell me where I claim or even infer that Klopp doesn't know what he's doing?
Show me where I claim to know better than the club (Klopp) about ANY player including Gravenberch?
Tell me also if you think that Klopp has never ever gotten anything wrong when it comes to recruitment and I you actually think it's impossible or unthinkable for this to ever happen? And if your answer here is yes, please explain Arthur, Davies and Kabak.

Also if you actually don't understand the difference between stating an opinion based on, obviously and clearly stated subjective observations, and expressing concern based on these observations  and "writing someone off" then maybe you should stop responding to other peoples posts?

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 07:26:26 pm
For me it's not about hitting the ground running, but with Gravenbech I just see some things in his game, and in particular his body language, that makes me very sceptical about his fit at this club. From his first appearances I noticed how he tends to waste a second or two waiving his hands or shaking his head whenever something doesn't quite go his way, whether that is himself making a mistake or someone else. To me his body language is markedly different from any other player I can remember during the Klopp reign. His body language is simply not good. It sends out the wrong signals to everyone around him, and he wastes valueable time during transitions on pointless stuff. It is not very helpful and I'm not so sure this can be coached out of him. I worry that if this is visible now, in the best possible coaching and learning environment, how will it then be if/when his surroundings becomes less ideal. Some parts of his game that needs to improve, like physicality, speed of play etc, I'm sure can be improved with coaching and experience, but I fear that this is more like a personality trait, and could be uncoachable...
Obviously the club will know a lot more about this and about his attitude/personality than me, or any other outsider, and it seems like he's well liked in the group, so I might be way off in this. As long as he's a Liverpool player I will support him.

Also, when comes to his impact on the team when playing, it seems to me that he's too slow and too predictable in possession. It's mostly about getting the ball on his right foot and moving to the right. This works ok when he's got space to drive into, or just one player to beat, but in a lot of matches it seems to make him easy take out... So I question if he can "see" the game as good as he should.
On the plus side he's got a lot of things going for him: his first touch is great, he seems good at timing runs into the box, he's good at running with the ball and physically he's got all the tools to make a real impact.

Are they not normal characteristics with younger players, though? How many people said Jones didnt have a sense of urgency, that he wasnt dialled in defensively, that he looked a bit lost as an 8 trying to be a Wijnaldum and it just wasnt his game?

Body language is a peculiar thing to look at and really you can see what you want to see. I see a player whos desperate to do well but looks frustrated. When he scores or does something good he looks relieved more than overjoyed. Im no body language expert and tend not to judge things because its very easy to interpret things the wrong way.
I think anyone watching Darwin last season could have drawn some drastic conclusions based on his body language, particularly around maturity. Similarly regarding his ability, I can remember people saying he had no technique, was clumsy, a poor fit and couldnt play the Klopp way, we couldnt play with a 9 etc its very easy to reach conclusions when history tends to tell us now isnt the time to be jumping to conclusions and writing players off.

Hes got ways to go, theres huge room for improvement but Ive seen enough ability to believe hes got the potential to succeed. My biggest concern is how he copes without Klopp/Lijnders in his corner, pushing his development with a tried and trusted process. Klopp made the joke the other day saying if Curtis Jones can learn to defend, anyone can. Hes not wrong, I firmly believe the rest of his game will flourish once he masters the pressing/positional side of the game in our system, it feels like thats the formula with us under Klopp, its just taking him longer than other players to get there, but hes probably one of the youngest imports weve had under Klopp. He could probably have done with a move before coming to a club like us or Bayern. A Leipzig or a similar club wouldve been ideal, but once theyre ready from those clubs, the price doubles, rightly so. But well have fans bemoaning that we didnt sign the player 12 months before their breakout season when they were available for less.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm
Are they not normal characteristics with younger players, though? How many people said Jones didnt have a sense of urgency, that he wasnt dialled in defensively, that he looked a bit lost as an 8 trying to be a Wijnaldum and it just wasnt his game?

Body language is a peculiar thing to look at and really you can see what you want to see. I see a player whos desperate to do well but looks frustrated. When he scores or does something good he looks relieved more than overjoyed. Im no body language expert and tend not to judge things because its very easy to interpret things the wrong way.
I think anyone watching Darwin last season could have drawn some drastic conclusions based on his body language, particularly around maturity. Similarly regarding his ability, I can remember people saying he had no technique, was clumsy, a poor fit and couldnt play the Klopp way, we couldnt play with a 9 etc its very easy to reach conclusions when history tends to tell us now isnt the time to be jumping to conclusions and writing players off.

Hes got ways to go, theres huge room for improvement but Ive seen enough ability to believe hes got the potential to succeed. My biggest concern is how he copes without Klopp/Lijnders in his corner, pushing his development with a tried and trusted process. Klopp made the joke the other day saying if Curtis Jones can learn to defend, anyone can. Hes not wrong, I firmly believe the rest of his game will flourish once he masters the pressing/positional side of the game in our system, it feels like thats the formula with us under Klopp, its just taking him longer than other players to get there, but hes probably one of the youngest imports weve had under Klopp. He could probably have done with a move before coming to a club like us or Bayern. A Leipzig or a similar club wouldve been ideal, but once theyre ready from those clubs, the price doubles, rightly so. But well have fans bemoaning that we didnt sign the player 12 months before their breakout season when they were available for less.

Contrary to what some might say, I do not pretend to be an "expert" on body language. I do agree with you that one might fall into the trap of just confirming ones own bias and "see what you want to see". I might be guilty of this when it comes to G as I noticed this in his first matches and maybe I've been looking to hard for this after... However, I would say that the reason I noticed this in the first place was that, to me, this side of his presence on the pitch stood out as markedly different from any player I've seen in a long time in the Liverpool shirt. I do not normally pay much attention to "body language" in players (Even though Klopp frequently mentions it and gestures about it during matches). I also agree that it is easy to misinterpret stuff like this, so I might obviously be wrong. What you're saying about relief-desparation-frustration can be correct while at the same time my worry about how he expresses these feelings can be relevant. If it takes away foucus from his responsibilites and gives negative signals to his surroundings it's not a good thing. The only way to answer whether this is a huge problem or not is to wait and see. So I am not saying we should get rid of him now. All I'm saying is that I worry about the nature of what I see and if it is coachable or not. It might well be, and I certainly do not know how it will turn out at this point.
I hope you're right about Gravenberch coming good when he manages to fit all the pieces together and your concern that a new manager might make this process harder for him is exactly what I tried to express in my post. I do still think it was the right move to go for him. There's potentially a huge upside, but it was/is also a gamble and not all gambles pay off.

Actually I never had similar thoughts about Jones. To me he's always looked like a real talent. Obviously raw in his first few seasons, sometimes switching off, but as you say that is to be expected in young players. My only worry about Jones through the years has been if he's manage to learn to speed up the game when needed. I find it interesting that both Klopp and Jones himself has mentioned this spesific thing as a challenge for him.

Nunez is an interesting case as he seemed to polarize opinions quite radically (mostly between Liverpool supporters and non-Liverpool supporters). To me last year he was mostly the right player in the wrong system in the sense that he represented a quite radical departure from the previous system with Firmino and the team was not really set up to capatlize on his strenghts and mask his weaknesses. What's happened since, in my eyes, is that we have changed our system/personell to better suit Nunez while at the same time he's been able to adapt his style to better fit the team. To anyone paying attention that was also a devolpment that Klopp explicitly stated needed to take place. Good work from all involved parties.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm
Contrary to what some might say, I do not pretend to be an "expert" on body language. I do agree with you that one might fall into the trap of just confirming ones own bias and "see what you want to see". I might be guilty of this when it comes to G as I noticed this in his first matches and maybe I've been looking to hard for this after... However, I would say that the reason I noticed this in the first place was that, to me, this side of his presence on the pitch stood out as markedly different from any player I've seen in a long time in the Liverpool shirt. I do not normally pay much attention to "body language" in players (Even though Klopp frequently mentions it and gestures about it during matches). I also agree that it is easy to misinterpret stuff like this, so I might obviously be wrong. What you're saying about relief-desparation-frustration can be correct while at the same time my worry about how he expresses these feelings can be relevant. If it takes away foucus from his responsibilites and gives negative signals to his surroundings it's not a good thing. The only way to answer whether this is a huge problem or not is to wait and see. So I am not saying we should get rid of him now. All I'm saying is that I worry about the nature of what I see and if it is coachable or not. It might well be, and I certainly do not know how it will turn out at this point.
I hope you're right about Gravenberch coming good when he manages to fit all the pieces together and your concern that a new manager might make this process harder for him is exactly what I tried to express in my post. I do still think it was the right move to go for him. There's potentially a huge upside, but it was/is also a gamble and not all gambles pay off.

Actually I never had similar thoughts about Jones. To me he's always looked like a real talent. Obviously raw in his first few seasons, sometimes switching off, but as you say that is to be expected in young players. My only worry about Jones through the years has been if he's manage to learn to speed up the game when needed. I find it interesting that both Klopp and Jones himself has mentioned this spesific thing as a challenge for him.

Nunez is an interesting case as he seemed to polarize opinions quite radically (mostly between Liverpool supporters and non-Liverpool supporters). To me last year he was mostly the right player in the wrong system in the sense that he represented a quite radical departure from the previous system with Firmino and the team was not really set up to capatlize on his strenghts and mask his weaknesses. What's happened since, in my eyes, is that we have changed our system/personell to better suit Nunez while at the same time he's been able to adapt his style to better fit the team. To anyone paying attention that was also a devolpment that Klopp explicitly stated needed to take place. Good work from all involved parties.

Lot of folks around the world think Grav is an exceptional talent. I'd be worried if he shows no growth from this year to next year.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 02:54:59 am »
He needs time to read the speed of the league.

When Masch came to us, he told his mate in Argy "The English game is crazy.  As soon as you get the ball someone eats your legs!"
