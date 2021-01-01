Yeah, you're probably right. I've only been a registered member here since 2013, so your well informed, well reasoned and very thorough take down of my post will obviously scare me away from the site.



I meant getting kicked off.Still, pains me to think what other gems we've been deprived of, if only you'd been brave enough to write off other preciously young and highly talented internationals based on your expert interpretation of body language and what constitutes a misfit. I mean, Klopp has been absolutely shite in that area, so thank god he's handed in his notice. Time for you to step up into the limelight maybe?