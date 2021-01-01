« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 126453 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 08:05:04 pm
As my post was written specifically to get your explicit approval this is obviously a huge blow to me personally. But I think someway, somehow, with a lot of therapy I will manage to get through to the end of the year and then hopefully, next year I can write a post that will be only, in your expert opinion, only the second biggest pile of shit posted in 2025.
Unlikely you'll still be here then. The body language guff is tantamount to the Henderson "funny gait" that Ferguson infamously came out with.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 08:14:17 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:45:16 pm
Yeah it's not rewriting history to say Jones was struggling a bit, there were a few happy to ship him out at one point.

Biggest problem for Gravenberch is another change of manager and potentially system.  Can't get better if your development keeps changing constantly.

Jones had injury issues.

The biggest problem rather than a change of manager is the fact we have 4-5 Cms who are just as talented and more suited to our system as of the moment in his age group.
Logged

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 08:19:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:12:50 pm
Unlikely you'll still be here then. The body language guff is tantamount to the Henderson "funny gait" that Ferguson infamously came out with.
Yeah, you're probably right. I've only been a registered member here since 2013, so your well informed, well reasoned and very thorough take down of my post will obviously scare me away from the site.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 08:42:23 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 08:19:20 pm
Yeah, you're probably right. I've only been a registered member here since 2013, so your well informed, well reasoned and very thorough take down of my post will obviously scare me away from the site.
I meant getting kicked off.

Still, pains me to think what other gems we've been deprived of, if only you'd been brave enough to write off other preciously young and highly talented internationals based on your expert interpretation of body language and what constitutes a misfit. I mean, Klopp has been absolutely shite in that area, so thank god he's handed in his notice. Time for you to step up into the limelight maybe?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 