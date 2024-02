In the quad chasing season Jones wasnít even making the bench and that had nothing to do with injuries. The pool Klopp was selecting from just got smaller.



This. Curtis eas patchy and inconsistent as well. The maturity and responsibility came with time. Even Harvey has improved in it only over time and still working on it. If you want to go further back, Coutinho was terribly inconsistent when he first joined us. Lads at that age are still early in their career and learning. It takes time, especially if you are learnin a new style altogether that you havent in the past. Grav will be fine. It is foolish to write him off at all. What you need from him is incremental improvements which you can see bits of already. He was pressin today, not instinctually and his timing was off, but he was making those extra sprints. Still loads to improve, but you can see that he is trying to add that to his game. The kind of player he is, it'll take a while but he is physically capable enough. He just needs that little bit of extra courage to commit to his duels because that is one thing that does my head in. We can't have a 6 foot 3 midfielder flaking on aerial 50-50s