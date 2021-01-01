« previous next »
Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch

G Richards

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I thought he showed a great touch on numerous occasions to beat the press. As they swarmed in he knew which direction to turn and do a mini pass to himself, beat the in rushing player, then get his head up to glide away and try to do something with it. He also stuck his foot in a bit more than Ive seen before, which was good to see.

He is improving and long may it continue. The talent has always been there, and it will be interesting to see how far he goes under Klopp. Hes at the right club under the right manager.
KingsRevolution

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I feel the hate on Gravenberch - not particularly on here - but social media is very forced now.

With how functional and PNP our midfield has been over the last 5/6 seasons some cant get their heads around a technically gifted player starting in our midfield.

Hes excellent on the half turn, in tight spaces and moves the ball forward really well.

It wont show on game stats or his individual xA numbers but a lot of half chances we created tonight started with him bypassing Fulhams press.

Once he starts to bulk up a tad, winning duels I think more will start to appreciate the massive difference he makes when we have the ball.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
I think both the club and the player are lucky in that he doesn't need to start and can work on his game without the pressure of being a marquee signing.
spider-neil

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
He should get the game at the weekend.
