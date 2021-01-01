I thought he showed a great touch on numerous occasions to beat the press. As they swarmed in he knew which direction to turn and do a mini pass to himself, beat the in rushing player, then get his head up to glide away and try to do something with it. He also stuck his foot in a bit more than Ive seen before, which was good to see.



He is improving and long may it continue. The talent has always been there, and it will be interesting to see how far he goes under Klopp. Hes at the right club under the right manager.