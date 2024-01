Playing in moments for now, but so, so silky. Going to be massive if it comes off.



Essentially sums up Gravenberch as a player imo. All those silky touches and drop of the shoulder. Looks good when it comes off. But no player on earth, maybe except Modric, can pull them off at a successful rate of 100%. So he will need to be more mature in utilising those skills, while adding other sides to his game. Gonna be a long process and certainly will have ups and downs.