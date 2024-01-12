« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch  (Read 110995 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1320 on: January 12, 2024, 09:18:07 am »
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1321 on: January 12, 2024, 09:19:26 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 12, 2024, 09:18:07 am
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.

Dunno. How many times was he hauled off for stinking the place out, particularly in big European games when you'd think the pace would drop to a level he'd excel in?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1322 on: January 12, 2024, 09:24:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 12, 2024, 09:18:07 am
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.

I agree. Our win percentage when he was in the team was excellent. But whatever, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1323 on: January 12, 2024, 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: Bennett on January 12, 2024, 09:19:26 am
Dunno. How many times was he hauled off for stinking the place out, particularly in big European games when you'd think the pace would drop to a level he'd excel in?

He was also brought on European to take control of the game. Inter away in the quad chasing season is a good example.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1324 on: January 12, 2024, 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 12, 2024, 09:25:59 am
He was also brought on European to take control of the game. Inter away in the quad chasing season is a good example.

If you were doing a report card for his time here, what would you give him? It's a C at best from me. Looked like a player playing within himself at all times.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1325 on: January 12, 2024, 09:39:24 am »
The Keita performances where he was genuinely bad do stick in the memory for people, perhaps because he was on occasion the sacrificial lamb at half time in those games. However, you need to remember that the team as a whole, and the midfield in particular, were always awful in those games where Keita was hooked. He was bad too, but it wasn't just him. Plus, it's also good to remember that it was often Keita picked ahead of Henderson in the 21/22 run in for big games in the CL and the FA cup. This was a period he was fit for and he was a big part of some very impressive performances.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1326 on: January 12, 2024, 10:59:49 am »
looks like we have a new scapegoat!

the praise from his decent start with us has turned to criticism

21 year old kid moving to a new country. Having had a rather bad season previously in another country and not getting any game time. Thats 2 countries in 2 years for a 20 year old to fit in. On top of that, having no preseason and playing in an entirely new midfield that is also trying to find their feet in terms of tactics, intensity, familiarity with other playing styles. I think that the move is a rather culture shock and he is a slow burner. If he does settle down and which he will with gakpo,big virg mentoring him, I do think that this season is already a wipe out for him as he gets used to his surroundings.

We might see him perform better next season but then he is still will be only 22 and still learning the craft. He will be inconsistent but hopefully show glimpses of his ability and hopefully some sort of intensity in his play which is sorely lacking now.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,269
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1327 on: January 12, 2024, 11:02:26 am »
I feel like I'm missing something here.  I agree that he hasn't had the benefit of a pre-season with us and didn't play a lot of football last season, but that should have zero bearing on him shitting out of 50/50s or just throwing his hands up in the air when he's lost the ball in midfield, instead of busting a gut to get it back.

Bare minimum requirement for a footballer should be to leave everything on the pitch and to commit to the cause.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Jay012345

  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • How many topics?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1328 on: January 12, 2024, 11:40:26 am »
Klopp sees something there, he will build up but by bit with coaching and sporadic game time. If it works out, we have a potential great player on our hands. If not, squad player or moved on.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1329 on: January 12, 2024, 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on January 12, 2024, 07:38:32 am
I was just reading Curtis Jones's comments about all that he's had to learn over the past year or two to get up to standard - learning to press, how to react out of possession, etc. You'd assume the same might apply to someone who didn't come through our academy.

I don't think we had too much problems with Jones pressing and combating though, he's problems were different and more talked about his tendency to hold ball for too long, and not be as expressive as he was in the youth teams. I think the first issue was overblown imo, aside from that although i think Gravenberch will come good theres but in regards to your last comment, he came from an academy in Ajax which were proponents of pressing and total football probably even before us.

Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1330 on: January 12, 2024, 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on January 12, 2024, 09:03:25 am
I think it's pretty clear after so many years with Klopp that playing in his midfield is really bloody difficult. Some, like Keita, just couldn't hack it. There's just so much asked of them from a tactical and counter-pressing perspective. Even those that excelled, like Wijnaldum and more recently Jones, have had their attacking instincts restricted.

If you can do everything that's asked of you to make Klopp's set-up what it is AND contribute in terms of goals/assists then you're a special player. I think we've got two in Jones and Szobo. Jury is out on Gravenberch, but we knew when we signed him it was a gamble based on his attributes rather than his current output. There's definitely flashes of what he's capable of but I think, so far, he's has had more games where he's struggled than shone.

Keita definitely hacked it, his body let him down.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1331 on: January 12, 2024, 12:15:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 12, 2024, 11:02:26 am
I feel like I'm missing something here.  I agree that he hasn't had the benefit of a pre-season with us and didn't play a lot of football last season, but that should have zero bearing on him shitting out of 50/50s or just throwing his hands up in the air when he's lost the ball in midfield, instead of busting a gut to get it back.

Bare minimum requirement for a footballer should be to leave everything on the pitch and to commit to the cause.

Also people acting as if he never came from the most famed academy in the world ;D, where he would have learnt pressing triggers, total football and everything else, it didn't start with Liverpool and Klopp, in fact Cruyff has mentioned Klopp being the manager more in line with his philosophy out of all those in world football.

Apart from that though i concur he will get better, i think Gravenberch had so much natural talent coming through as a youngster he was allowed to get away with not doing certain things, Dutch league doesn't help this matter because its piss easy for the top team which he played for.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,378
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1332 on: January 12, 2024, 12:15:27 pm »
People are weirdly negative on him at the moment (so odd LFC fans would over react to a few bad performances) - his on ball passing / attacking numbers are very good

The fact that he's not first choice currently at 21 a few months into his career here is pretty meaningless.. the quality is obvious and he's only going to get stronger
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1333 on: January 12, 2024, 12:20:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 12, 2024, 12:15:27 pm
People are weirdly negative on him at the moment (so odd LFC fans would over react to a few bad performances) - his on ball passing / attacking numbers are very good

The fact that he's not first choice currently at 21 a few months into his career here is pretty meaningless.. the quality is obvious and he's only going to get stronger

But people are negative about his off ball stuff. Hows that?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,378
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1334 on: January 12, 2024, 12:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on January 12, 2024, 12:20:03 pm
But people are negative about his off ball stuff. Hows that?

haven't seen pressure numbers for him?
he makes more tackles + interceptions than Jones, Elliot or Szoboslai ... all at similar levels over small ish sample but all seems normal for him as an 8 in this system... but as I say no idea about his pressure numbers

I guess a worry might be he gets on the ball less than the other 8s - dunno. He's a new signing and he's 21 having not played most of last season, there's a lot more positive than negative so far
« Last Edit: January 12, 2024, 12:26:55 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1335 on: January 12, 2024, 12:26:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 12, 2024, 12:23:51 pm
haven't seen pressure numbers for him?
he makes more tackles + interceptions than Jones, Elliot or Szoboslai ... all at similar levels so that all seems normal for him as an 8 in this system... but as I say no idea about his pressure numbers

I guess a worry might be he gets on the ball less than the other 8s - dunno. He's a new signing and he's 21 having not played most of last season, there's a lot more positive than negative so far

https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2F4w4kbzbuolbc1.jpeg&xpromo_edp=enabled

This was posted in the Gakpo thread, don't know how accurate it is?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,378
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1336 on: January 12, 2024, 12:28:06 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,507
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1337 on: January 12, 2024, 02:54:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 12, 2024, 07:13:08 am
Our coaching staff and Klopp are well aware of his limitations but dropped 40m on him. He is 6 months into a five month contract, he had no preseason and was a bit part player for a year. Gravenberch is a long term project. Curtis Jones had to go backwards learning positioning and our pressing triggers and I see Gravenberchs education being no different.

34m.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,507
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1338 on: January 12, 2024, 03:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 12, 2024, 12:26:45 pm
https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2F4w4kbzbuolbc1.jpeg&xpromo_edp=enabled

This was posted in the Gakpo thread, don't know how accurate it is?


so he's decent - not bad for a player that had no pre-season at all and is probably playing the game more by feel and instinct at this moment
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,139
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1339 on: January 12, 2024, 03:05:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 12, 2024, 12:23:51 pm
haven't seen pressure numbers for him?
he makes more tackles + interceptions than Jones, Elliot or Szoboslai ... all at similar levels over small ish sample but all seems normal for him as an 8 in this system... but as I say no idea about his pressure numbers

I guess a worry might be he gets on the ball less than the other 8s - dunno. He's a new signing and he's 21 having not played most of last season, there's a lot more positive than negative so far
As with all our new and young players he's doing fine.
We litterly haven't made one bad signing in the last year or so, Ryan like our other signings have barely scratched the surface of the potential.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,445
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1340 on: January 12, 2024, 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on January 12, 2024, 09:19:26 am
Dunno. How many times was he hauled off for stinking the place out, particularly in big European games when you'd think the pace would drop to a level he'd excel in?

To be fair Keita was hauled off in some games when he was no worse than the other midfielders and the rest of the team - Villa 7-2 and Real away spring to mind.

Keita was very good in patches, decent in others, but he could never stay fit to sustain it. Also, he never quite convinced Klopp to be first choice. Henderson/Fabinho/Gini was the go-to midfield when available and then Thiago replaced Gini within that.

But Keita is an interesting comparison because he ddin't have the work rate of a Henderson or the tactical proficiency of Wijnaldum and that would play a part in him being hooked early in games. That's been an issue with Grav so far. If he's learning tactically he's got to put the work in at least.

Right now, Mac (or Endo), Dom and Jones would be our midfield 3 and that's without Thiago available. Grav is battling with Harvey for minutes at the moment and Harvey's covering Mo.
« Last Edit: January 12, 2024, 05:46:31 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1341 on: January 12, 2024, 10:15:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 12, 2024, 12:15:27 pm
People are weirdly negative on him at the moment (so odd LFC fans would over react to a few bad performances) - his on ball passing / attacking numbers are very good

The fact that he's not first choice currently at 21 a few months into his career here is pretty meaningless.. the quality is obvious and he's only going to get stronger
His numbers are excellent however he does struggle to get on the ball at times(this so in the numbers). It also a work in progress on his off the ball stuff.

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,412
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1342 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 12, 2024, 09:18:07 am
Keita couldn't 'hack' it in the sense that his body let him down. In the sense of actual on pitch performance when fit, he was very, very good.

His mind let him down as well. It probably didn't help that he was small and apparently frail. But he never got used to 50-50 challenges and shied away from them at the end of his Liverpool career even more than he did at the beginning.

There's no denying that Gravenberch, right now, does not know how to play a physical game - in particular how to use his body in challenges. Like Keita he has come from a league where things are much more polite. Next season may be different for him. A pre-season and more experience and watching how Curtis Jones does things etc. He has the advantage, too, of being several feet taller than Keita. There's every reason to hope he'll get his shit together.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1343 on: Yesterday at 01:05:38 pm »
Were never going to have absolutely everyone in the squad firing at once. For now the rest of the midfielders are going a great job while Ryan learns whats needed to play in our midfield (and its a very tricky job normally). Give him time.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1344 on: Yesterday at 02:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:46:56 am
His mind let him down as well. It probably didn't help that he was small and apparently frail. But he never got used to 50-50 challenges and shied away from them at the end of his Liverpool career even more than he did at the beginning.

There's no denying that Gravenberch, right now, does not know how to play a physical game - in particular how to use his body in challenges. Like Keita he has come from a league where things are much more polite. Next season may be different for him. A pre-season and more experience and watching how Curtis Jones does things etc. He has the advantage, too, of being several feet taller than Keita. There's every reason to hope he'll get his shit together.
;D ;D
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,995
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1345 on: Yesterday at 03:10:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 12, 2024, 07:13:08 am
Our coaching staff and Klopp are well aware of his limitations but dropped 40m on him. He is 6 months into a five month contract, he had no preseason and was a bit part player for a year.
So you're saying he's outstayed his welcome already?  ;)
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1346 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm »
It takes time, dunnit? There's more than a few that would've driven Jones out of here last year and now he's probably our best midfielder.

Grav has been poor lately, but he'll know, and he'll get where he needs to be.  Or he won't, and we'll bin him, but we won't do it after 6 months or a season.  Let him grow in the team.   It's a fucking nightmare at times with so many expecting instant perfection.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1347 on: Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm »
I've got no concerns about him at all. Not in the sense that I'm 100% sure he's going to be a world-beater, but rather in that he was a surprise signing with tons of potential and something of a question mark over his head. If he makes any kind of positive contribution to the season, I'll consider it a success. And if in three or so years' time we end up looking at him and saying "well, that didn't work out," you can hardly argue he wasn't worth a shot.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1348 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Keita and Gravenberch can be compared in that Klopp has always wanted a driving midfielder who can carry the ball, and yet it's never seemed to work out (and Ox counts in this too).

I'm another one who always rated Keita, but it's a combination of fitness and not being able to find the right line up for him. I've said this before but I think he was better for us cumulatively than Thiago, who never had the physicality for this league. I know that's not a popular opinion but 🤷
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,090
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 08:20:01 am »
Evidence is Ryan was a wunderkind at Ajax aged 17 and has not progresses from there.

He seems to believe that hype a bit too much, compared to what he actually delivers on the pitch.

Has not conviced the coaches at Bayern. Now he has a shot with Klopp, and he will play over the next few weeks as our squad is stretched.......so let's see..

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Ryan Jiro Gravenberch
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 08:28:30 am »
I think players like Gravenberch will eventually proven invaluable. When youre dealing with a low block you need to pull the opposition out of their shape. You can either do this creating overloads on one side of the pitch and switch the play to the other side of the pitch or you can progress the ball through the lines with passes or carries.

When a centre back progresses the ball through the lines the opposition have to make a decision to remain in their shape or engage the runner. The problem is if there is a turnover the centre back who carried the ball is out of position. Thats why its better when a midfielder does because there is cover behind him in the event of a turnover.

So its great that so many of our midfielders have the ability to do this now. Gravenberch is especially adept at carrying the ball but right now his positioning is off and his is choosing the wrong moments to press the ball and he is occupying the wrong areas of the pitch so has too big an area to cover and sometimes he is on the toes of the attackers. I do think with proper coaching this will come.

The frustration is for the money paid people expected more of the finished article rather than someone so raw. But as I said, the coaching staff would have seen him numerous times they are well aware of his limitations they knew what they were buying. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 