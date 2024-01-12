The Keita performances where he was genuinely bad do stick in the memory for people, perhaps because he was on occasion the sacrificial lamb at half time in those games. However, you need to remember that the team as a whole, and the midfield in particular, were always awful in those games where Keita was hooked. He was bad too, but it wasn't just him. Plus, it's also good to remember that it was often Keita picked ahead of Henderson in the 21/22 run in for big games in the CL and the FA cup. This was a period he was fit for and he was a big part of some very impressive performances.