I think players like Gravenberch will eventually proven invaluable. When youre dealing with a low block you need to pull the opposition out of their shape. You can either do this creating overloads on one side of the pitch and switch the play to the other side of the pitch or you can progress the ball through the lines with passes or carries.



When a centre back progresses the ball through the lines the opposition have to make a decision to remain in their shape or engage the runner. The problem is if there is a turnover the centre back who carried the ball is out of position. Thats why its better when a midfielder does because there is cover behind him in the event of a turnover.



So its great that so many of our midfielders have the ability to do this now. Gravenberch is especially adept at carrying the ball but right now his positioning is off and his is choosing the wrong moments to press the ball and he is occupying the wrong areas of the pitch so has too big an area to cover and sometimes he is on the toes of the attackers. I do think with proper coaching this will come.



The frustration is for the money paid people expected more of the finished article rather than someone so raw. But as I said, the coaching staff would have seen him numerous times they are well aware of his limitations they knew what they were buying.